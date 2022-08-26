ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, VA

WUSA9

Boy seriously injured in stabbing on the Custis Trail in Virginia

ARLINGTON, Va. — Arlington County Police are investigating a stabbing incident that occurred on Custis Trail Saturday night. On Aug. 27, officers were called to the 4700 block of Washington Boulevard around 8:49 p.m. for a report of a stabbing. Responding officers discovered a boy and began administrating medical care until the medic arrived.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

Parents of Bowie man who was murdered hope someone comes forward

BOWIE, Md. — Detectives need your help finding out who killed a Bowie man. Myles Prentice, 19, was found shot and killed on Aug 19, 2022. “It’s weird because I know it’s real, I know it’s real, but since we haven’t had services yet, I think that’s gonna be really hard,” Tameiko Prentice said.
BOWIE, MD
WUSA9

Woman carjacked by man armed with rife, police report says

WASHINGTON — Editor's note: The above video is from April 2022. Police are still searching for two men who carjacked a woman at gunpoint and stole her Mercedes in Southeast D.C. Monday night. Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department's First District responded to the 1300 block of Potomac Avenue...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Police investigating Northeast DC shooting

WASHINGTON — Police are searching for two people involved in a shooting that sent a man to the hospital early Tuesday morning. Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the 1500 block of Maryland Avenue Northeast around 6 a.m. An officer patrolling nearby heard gunfire in the area. When...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Maryland man charged with money laundering in romance scam

GREENBELT, Md. — Editor's Note: The video above is on file from a separate story that aired on December 3, 2021. A Maryland man is facing federal money laundering charges related to an international romance scam. Federal prosecutors announced that a criminal complaint has been filed against Charles K....
WALDORF, MD
WUSA9

Police locate missing 6-year-old in DC

WASHINGTON — 10 p.m. UPDATE: Police have located the missing boy, according to MPD. Authorities thanked the public for their help Monday night. Police are searching for a missing 6-year-old in Southwest D.C. The 6-year-old was last seen in the 300 block of P Street on Monday, Aug. 29,...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Car, dog stolen in Northeast, DC

WASHINGTON — Someone stole a woman’s car with her dog inside of it just an hour before two suspects shot a Washington Commanders player nearby on H Street in Northeast, D.C. Around 4:30 p.m., Prince George’s County resident Julia Salsich said she got out of her running Gray...
WASHINGTON, DC
Community Policy