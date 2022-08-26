Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
2022 Most Diverse Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
MCPS addresses staffing issues two weeks before teachers report to classroomsHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
Virginia man arrested after impersonating food delivery driver to assault woman in Loudoun County
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — A Virginia man was arrested after he impersonated a food delivery driver to assault a woman while she was walking in her car in Loudoun County, Virginia. Officials later identified the suspect as Noureddine Mahdid, 50, of Ashburn following an investigation led by the Loudoun...
Montgomery County settles lawsuit over police encounter with 5-year-old at school in Silver Spring
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Montgomery County reached a settlement in a lawsuit stemming from an encounter between two police officers and a 5-year-old boy at East Silver Spring Elementary School more than 2.5 years ago. On Jan. 14, 2020, the child allegedly wandered away from his school, and two...
Teen arrested in connection to fatal shooting of 17-year-old Maryland girl
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police in Prince George's County have arrested a 17-year-old boy in connection to the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Ter'Nijah Ryals in Suitland, Maryland. On Sunday, officers responded to the 3300 block of Curtis Dr. around 1:50 p.m. for a report of a shooting, according...
2 students arrested for bringing guns to school in Prince George's Co., police say
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police are investigating after two Suitland High School students were arrested, accused of bringing guns on the first day of school in Prince George's County. According to the Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD), the students have only been identified as a 16-year-old boy...
Teen shoots fellow suspect in botched carjacking attempt in Southeast DC, police say
WASHINGTON — Editor's note: The above video is from an unrelated attempted carjacking from last month. A teenage would-be carjacker is being treated for a gunshot wound he received from a fellow teen suspect after a botched attempt to take an Uber driver's vehicle in southeast D.C. on Monday.
Boy seriously injured in stabbing on the Custis Trail in Virginia
ARLINGTON, Va. — Arlington County Police are investigating a stabbing incident that occurred on Custis Trail Saturday night. On Aug. 27, officers were called to the 4700 block of Washington Boulevard around 8:49 p.m. for a report of a stabbing. Responding officers discovered a boy and began administrating medical care until the medic arrived.
Parents of Bowie man who was murdered hope someone comes forward
BOWIE, Md. — Detectives need your help finding out who killed a Bowie man. Myles Prentice, 19, was found shot and killed on Aug 19, 2022. “It’s weird because I know it’s real, I know it’s real, but since we haven’t had services yet, I think that’s gonna be really hard,” Tameiko Prentice said.
Girl faces charges as police investigate threats made to blow up Maryland high school, teacher's home
FREDERICK, Md. — A girl is facing charges now that police have identified her as a suspect after threats were made on social media to blow up Walkersville High School, along with a teacher's home. Police were notified of the threats on Saturday around 6 p.m., according to the...
Virginia 19-year-old faces charges after wild set of events leads to multiple crashes
STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — A 19-year-old Virginia man is facing, what could be considered a plethora of charges after he caused serious accidents on Kings Highway on Sunday, according to the Stafford Sheriff's office. Just before 6 p.m., Stafford Deputy Richardson was on their way to a reported multi-vehicle...
Arlington County Police searching for suspect accused of stealing vehicle with child inside
ARLINGTON, Va. — A vehicle theft in Arlington, Virginia, could have taken a turn for the worst after police found a child who was inside at the time the car was stolen. DC Police located the child shortly after, along with the vehicle. Police say the child was found safe and unharmed.
VIDEO: Police release surveillance footage in Northwest DC shooting that killed 1, injured another
WASHINGTON — The Metropolitan Police Department has released surveillance footage of suspects accused of fatally shooting a man and injuring a woman in Northwest D.C. on Wednesday. The shooting happened on Florida Avenue, Northwest, nearby R Street, Northwest. When officers arrived at the scene of the shooting, just after...
Woman carjacked by man armed with rife, police report says
WASHINGTON — Editor's note: The above video is from April 2022. Police are still searching for two men who carjacked a woman at gunpoint and stole her Mercedes in Southeast D.C. Monday night. Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department's First District responded to the 1300 block of Potomac Avenue...
Police investigating Northeast DC shooting
WASHINGTON — Police are searching for two people involved in a shooting that sent a man to the hospital early Tuesday morning. Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the 1500 block of Maryland Avenue Northeast around 6 a.m. An officer patrolling nearby heard gunfire in the area. When...
Hawk carpools on Virginia highway while stuck on car grill
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A hawk in Fairfax County, Virginia was in need of a wingman after it had a slight delay in its commute on Monday when a driver found that it was stuck on the grill of their car. According to the Fairfax County Police Department, after...
Police: Father, stepmother arrested for 5-year-old's death in Capitol Heights
WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: The video above was published on Aug. 23, 2022, before the pair were arrested. Graphic Content Warning: The content below may be disturbing for some. A father and stepmother of a 5-year-old girl are now facing charges related to the child's death in Capitol Heights.
'Gloves up, guns down' | A year later, 'The Thump Yard' continues to work to end gun violence across the DMV
ADELPHI, Md. — A year later, The Thump Yard in Adelphi, Maryland continues to spread a message to the community it serves. "You got to put the gloves up and the guns down, that's our whole motto," founder Jonathan De La Cruz shared. It's a motto that he says...
Maryland man charged with money laundering in romance scam
GREENBELT, Md. — Editor's Note: The video above is on file from a separate story that aired on December 3, 2021. A Maryland man is facing federal money laundering charges related to an international romance scam. Federal prosecutors announced that a criminal complaint has been filed against Charles K....
Police locate missing 6-year-old in DC
WASHINGTON — 10 p.m. UPDATE: Police have located the missing boy, according to MPD. Authorities thanked the public for their help Monday night. Police are searching for a missing 6-year-old in Southwest D.C. The 6-year-old was last seen in the 300 block of P Street on Monday, Aug. 29,...
Car, dog stolen in Northeast, DC
WASHINGTON — Someone stole a woman’s car with her dog inside of it just an hour before two suspects shot a Washington Commanders player nearby on H Street in Northeast, D.C. Around 4:30 p.m., Prince George’s County resident Julia Salsich said she got out of her running Gray...
Police identify, search for suspect in deadly shooting at Mall at Prince George's
HYATTSVILLE, Md. — Editor's Note: The video above was published on Aug. 18, 2022, on the day of the deadly shooting. Police are asking for the public's help finding a suspect connected to a deadly shooting at a mall in Prince George's County. The shooting was reported in the...
