Illinois State

10 Things You Should Do Before Fall Actually Arrives In Illinois

There are so many things we don't think of doing before a new season comes around. I know we're all procrastinating, so I'm here to save the day and get you ahead of the game!. Now that I'm moved out of my parents house, I finally realized there are certain things Illinois people do to make sure they're ready for spring, summer, fall, and winter. Whether it's chores around the house, putting away seasonal outfits, or drinking coffee only in fall and winter, there's always something to get done during each season.
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Illinois

If you happen to live in Illinois and you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time, you are in the right place because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Illinois that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them have extraordinary online reviews and are known for serving high quality food made with fresh ingredients. Here's what made it on the list.
State
Illinois State
Illinois parents rally against DCFS

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — A group of parents in Springfield rallied together against the Department of Children and Family Services. “Family Forward Project” has been hosting rallies at state capitols across the nation. The social media group was in Illinois on Monday to express the emotions of having a child removed from a home, and […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
This Illinois State Park Named a Best Place to View Fall Colors

Hard to believe we're not that far away from the season when the colors will start to change signaling the arrival of Fall. If you're a fan of watching leaves performing this annual ritual, you need to drive down the Mississippi River a ways to an Illinois state park that was named one of the best places in America to see the changing of the seasons.
Ill. teen running from dog shoots 13-year-old

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. – A 13-year-old was hospitalized last week after being shot by an acquaintance who was trying to shoot a charging dog. According to Captain Bruce Fleshren, chief of investigations for the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department, the shooting happened just after 7 p.m. on Aug. 25 in the 100 block of Amelia Drive.
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, IL
Storm Reports: Monday, August 29th

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — Two rounds of storms resulted in scattered reports of severe weather across Central Illinois on Monday, though the worst of the storms avoided Peoria and Bloomington. Here’s a list of storm reports from across the region. Wind. Utica – 62 mph wind gust.
PEORIA, IL
Illinois offers second rebate on electric vehicles

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (Illinois EPA) on Monday announced the next funding round for Illinois’ Electric Vehicle (EV) Rebate Program will be open Tuesday, November 1, 2022 – Tuesday, January 31, 2023. The program offers a $4,000 rebate for purchase of an all-electric...
This Could Be One Of Dumbest Crimes In The History Of Illinois

You're not going to believe what these teenage thieves stole from a store in Illinois. Public Service Message For Future Criminals In Illinois. Before I get into this story, I would like to share a public service message. It's especially for future criminals in Illinois. DON'T DO IT! Seriously, don't break the law. Please stay away from a life of crime. It's not worth it. Your life will be ruined once you get caught. Trust me, you will get busted at some point.
Rain Reports from Sunday, August 28th, 2022

A round of rain and storms pushed through parts of Central Illinois Sunday afternoon and Sunday Night. Here’s a look at some of the reports from the area. NOTE: Some of these CoCoRaHS reports came from areas outside of towns. The nearest town was used to identify the location. Learn more how you can become […]
Illinois to receive federal money to plug abandoned wells

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Illinois is receiving federal money to plug some of its oil and gas wells no longer in operation. U.S. Department of Interior officials announced Thursday they are providing 24 states with funding to plug and cap orphaned wells, including $25 million for Illinois. The funding is from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
Head For The Hills In Southernmost Illinois

With the beautiful backdrop of the Shawnee National Forest, all seasons lure outdoor enthusiasts to Southernmost Illinois. An abundance of scenic hikes range in level from easy to challenging and offer beautiful views. Bring a bike or rent one along the 50-mile Tunnel Hill Trail, or venture out on moderately rugged mountain bike trails that include creek crossings, switchbacks, and hilly and rocky terrain.
Pritzker in Macomb: ‘Hate has no home in Illinois’

Governor J.B. Pritzker rallied the party faithful during a campaign stop in western Illinois over the weekend. The Democrat called this fall’s election an opportunity and a challenge. An enthusiastic crowd greeted the governor at the McDonough County Democratic Coalition's campaign headquarters in downtown Macomb. During a brief speech,...
MACOMB, IL

