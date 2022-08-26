Read full article on original website
If Someone Steals Your Illinois Plate, Can You Get In Trouble?
You'd think that this would be an easily answered question. If my plate, or plates were stolen, I'd probably think of myself as being the victim in that scenario. However, an Aurora man found out that things sometimes are just not that clear-cut. Welcome to the weird world of license...
10 Things You Should Do Before Fall Actually Arrives In Illinois
There are so many things we don't think of doing before a new season comes around. I know we're all procrastinating, so I'm here to save the day and get you ahead of the game!. Now that I'm moved out of my parents house, I finally realized there are certain things Illinois people do to make sure they're ready for spring, summer, fall, and winter. Whether it's chores around the house, putting away seasonal outfits, or drinking coffee only in fall and winter, there's always something to get done during each season.
See Inside One of the Oldest Restaurants You’ll Find in Illinois
It first opened in 1898. I believe it was the first restaurant in Illinois to be given a liquor license. Now, you can see inside what was one of the first eateries in Illinois that is still going strong today on the Loop in Chicago. Have you ever eaten at...
4 Great Steakhouses in Illinois
If you happen to live in Illinois and you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time, you are in the right place because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Illinois that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them have extraordinary online reviews and are known for serving high quality food made with fresh ingredients. Here's what made it on the list.
Illinois parents rally against DCFS
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — A group of parents in Springfield rallied together against the Department of Children and Family Services. “Family Forward Project” has been hosting rallies at state capitols across the nation. The social media group was in Illinois on Monday to express the emotions of having a child removed from a home, and […]
This Illinois State Park Named a Best Place to View Fall Colors
Hard to believe we're not that far away from the season when the colors will start to change signaling the arrival of Fall. If you're a fan of watching leaves performing this annual ritual, you need to drive down the Mississippi River a ways to an Illinois state park that was named one of the best places in America to see the changing of the seasons.
Watch Rednecks Rid Illinois Rivers of Invasive Evil Flying Carp
You need a job done? Let me and my redneck friends do it. Don't believe me? Watch what my people did recently when they were made aware there were invasive and evil carp in an Illinois river. They got it done big time and they did it for a good cause, too.
Ill. teen running from dog shoots 13-year-old
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. – A 13-year-old was hospitalized last week after being shot by an acquaintance who was trying to shoot a charging dog. According to Captain Bruce Fleshren, chief of investigations for the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department, the shooting happened just after 7 p.m. on Aug. 25 in the 100 block of Amelia Drive.
Storm Reports: Monday, August 29th
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — Two rounds of storms resulted in scattered reports of severe weather across Central Illinois on Monday, though the worst of the storms avoided Peoria and Bloomington. Here’s a list of storm reports from across the region. Wind. Utica – 62 mph wind gust.
Illinois offers second rebate on electric vehicles
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (Illinois EPA) on Monday announced the next funding round for Illinois’ Electric Vehicle (EV) Rebate Program will be open Tuesday, November 1, 2022 – Tuesday, January 31, 2023. The program offers a $4,000 rebate for purchase of an all-electric...
This Illinois City Was Named One Of The Worst In USA To Visit
A recent article came out about the 40 worst cities to visit in the United States, a handful of spots in the Midwest found themselves on this list, but only one was located in Illinois. Some other spots on this list were Mall of America in Minnesota, Orlando, Florida, three...
This Could Be One Of Dumbest Crimes In The History Of Illinois
You're not going to believe what these teenage thieves stole from a store in Illinois. Public Service Message For Future Criminals In Illinois. Before I get into this story, I would like to share a public service message. It's especially for future criminals in Illinois. DON'T DO IT! Seriously, don't break the law. Please stay away from a life of crime. It's not worth it. Your life will be ruined once you get caught. Trust me, you will get busted at some point.
Remains of man’s dad found in Lake Mead, 20 years after drowning
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Tom Erndt finally got the news he’s been waiting to hear for 20 years. His father’s remains were found at the bottom of drought-stricken Lake Mead in Nevada this summer, not far from where Erndt last saw him on August 2, 2002.
Rain Reports from Sunday, August 28th, 2022
A round of rain and storms pushed through parts of Central Illinois Sunday afternoon and Sunday Night. Here’s a look at some of the reports from the area. NOTE: Some of these CoCoRaHS reports came from areas outside of towns. The nearest town was used to identify the location. Learn more how you can become […]
Mother, Son Participated in Theft Ring That Stole $400K From Illinois Gaming Machines: Prosecutors
A mother and her son were among four people charged in an organized burglary ring that allegedly swiped approximately $400,000 from dozens of gaming machines in dozens of Illinois counties. According to a press release from Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul, 52-year-old Giulia Wuttke of Chatsworth and her son Gino...
Paul Simon Public Policy Institute study shows breakdown of taxes by region in Illinois
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - It is something that you hear at tax time every year. You send money off to the state capitol and see nothing in return. But is that true? The author of a recent study at Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s Paul Simon Institute said you may be surprised how much is returned.
Illinois to receive federal money to plug abandoned wells
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Illinois is receiving federal money to plug some of its oil and gas wells no longer in operation. U.S. Department of Interior officials announced Thursday they are providing 24 states with funding to plug and cap orphaned wells, including $25 million for Illinois. The funding is from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
Head For The Hills In Southernmost Illinois
With the beautiful backdrop of the Shawnee National Forest, all seasons lure outdoor enthusiasts to Southernmost Illinois. An abundance of scenic hikes range in level from easy to challenging and offer beautiful views. Bring a bike or rent one along the 50-mile Tunnel Hill Trail, or venture out on moderately rugged mountain bike trails that include creek crossings, switchbacks, and hilly and rocky terrain.
Pritzker in Macomb: ‘Hate has no home in Illinois’
Governor J.B. Pritzker rallied the party faithful during a campaign stop in western Illinois over the weekend. The Democrat called this fall’s election an opportunity and a challenge. An enthusiastic crowd greeted the governor at the McDonough County Democratic Coalition's campaign headquarters in downtown Macomb. During a brief speech,...
Here's when the St. Louis area's newest Costco is set to open
UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. — The new Costco in University City has an opening date set for this fall. The St. Louis region’s fourth Costco store will open Oct. 25, a city spokeswoman confirmed. The Issaquah, Washington-based retailer operates existing locations in south St. Louis County, Manchester and St. Peters.
