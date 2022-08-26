Read full article on original website
See Movies For $3 This Saturday In Davenport & Moline
If you're in the QC for Labor Day weekend, one inexpensive option is a trip to the movies. Normally, a trip to the movies isn't the cheapest endeavor. But a special treat this Labor Day weekend might change that. Saturday is National Cinema Day and you'll be able to get into some of the most popular flicks for $3. So that's the new "Top Gun Maverick", "Elvis" (which was excellent, by the way), "Spiderman: No Way Home", and even the original 1975 "Jaws". If you need to introduce your kids to that cinematic classic.
ourquadcities.com
Huge new Palace mural is a royal pleasure for QC artist, business
Many local bars and restaurants have outdoor patios. None have what the Old Palace Tavern in downtown East Moline does — a jaw-droppingly huge, colorful mural. The 115-foot long and 11.5-foot-tall masterpiece was finished earlier this month by the busy QC muralist Atlanta Dawn, called “Midwest Mississippi Waltz.” See a video of the complete mural HERE.
KWQC
Davenport could be following in Peoria’s footsteps with potential one way conversions
PEORIA, Ill. (KWQC) - Davenport isn’t the only city considering converting their downtown roads from one-ways into two-ways. A year ago almost to the day, Peoria City Council voted to convert their two main downtown roads, Jefferson and Adams, from one-ways into two-ways. Peoria’s downtown is set nearly identical to Davenport’s downtown as it has two main roads that run one-ways with two-way streets connecting them.
Find Awesome Events This Week In Your Illinois And Iowa FUN10!
It’s Sunday, and QuadCities.com proudly presents Fun10, a list of the top 10 things to do in the Quad Cities this week, and every week!. Every Sunday, we drop a new Fun10, to give you a head start on your week and a heads up on what’s going on over the coming seven days. Check out Fun10 every Sunday for the details on ten awesome events happening around town. It’s a cool read, and a great way to get started planning your entertainment for the week.
Maquoketa Happy Joe's location shuts down, says finding staff became 'too problematic'
BETTENDORF, Iowa — Happy Joe's Pizza and Ice Cream has shut down two more locations in eastern Iowa, with one blaming the closure on staffing. Both Eldridge and Maquoketa locations posted their sudden closures on social media Monday, Aug. 29. The Eldridge location thanked its customers for supporting the business over the years and said the W. 50th St. location in Davenport will be covering pick-up orders and deliveries going forward.
'Star Wars' blaster sells for $900,000 at Rock Island Auction Company
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — An iconic piece of film history sold for almost $1 million at Rock Island Auction Company on Saturday. The legendary, only-remaining DL-44 Heavy Blaster prop, used by Harrison Ford in his portrayal of Han Solo in 1977's 'Star Wars', sold to a bidder for $900,000 at the Premier Firearms Auction #86 in the auction house's first major foray into film memorabilia.
ourquadcities.com
Two more Happy Joe’s locations join list of recently closed restaurants
Two more happy Happy Joe’s Quad Cites locations are among those that have closed recently. According to the post on the Happy Joe’s, Maquoketa, Facebook page:. “Sad news, everybody. The Maquoketa Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream is closed as of Monday, Aug. 29.”. “Unfortunately, finding enough...
KWQC
Marquette St. closed at 13th St. after car hits telephone pole
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police currently have N. Marquette St. blocked off at 13th St. to investigate a car accident. According to a TV6 crew on the scene, a car hit a telephone pole on N. Marquette St, completely severing the bottom of the pole, and suspending it in the air by the wires.
ourquadcities.com
A downtown Moline landmark celebrates 100 years
A landmark in downtown Moline is now a hundred years old. The LeClaire Apartments opened in 1922, at 421 19th St. At the time, it was known as the LeClaire Hotel and the owners converted it into an apartment building in 1993. This year, LeClaire Apartments is celebrating the building by paying tribute to its past.
biztimes.biz
Biz Buzz Monday: Maquoketa resident launches specialty coffee business
Do you have an interesting story or news tip to share about a local business? Ideas can be shared with business reporter Kayli Reese at kayli.reese@thmedia.com or 563-588-5673. Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from across the tri-state area. In addition to this update from Maquoketa, Iowa, we will share other...
KWQC
Police investigating vandalism at Moline High School
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Moline police and fire departments are investigating what is believed to be vandalism at Moline High School. Police say they responded to the school just before 1 a.m. Monday. A TV6 crew on the scene reported seeing multiple squad cars, a fire truck, and firefighters. This...
Pen City Current
Viking cruise patrons get special treatment
Famed international French artist Cecile Houel (pronounced “Well”) is honored, pleased and excited. Tourists aboard a Viking River Cruise will be visiting her art studio on Thursday, September 8. Originally Viking River Cruise was supposed to stop in July, but delays caused by river conditions, and the construction of a new river boat, the Viking Mississippi, a five-deck, nearly 400 passenger ship, has moved the first Burlington docking to September. Cecile has her fingers crossed that the date doesn't move again.
KWQC
Police: Teen bicyclist hit by car in Bettendorf
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A 15-year-old bicyclist was hurt after being hit by a car in Bettendorf. It happened Sunday evening. According to Bettendorf police, two bicyclists were traveling east on 53rd St. and were going across Devils Glen Rd. when a car waiting to turn at the intersection during a green light hit one of the bicyclists in the crosswalk.
Moline adds increased security measures to 150th birthday celebration
MOLINE, Ill. — As the city of Moline celebrates its 150th birthday, the event is coming with a heightened level of security. It comes after a rise in violent incidents across the country. "With this many people here and the way that things have been going on in large...
150 or 174? The birthday discrepancy behind Moline's sesquicentennial
MOLINE, Ill. — If you're someone very familiar with the history of Moline, you might wonder something to yourself as you walk down the streets of the sesquicentennial celebration. "We celebrated in 1998! And we thought that was the big event!" said Barbara Sanberg from Moline's Historic Preservation Commission.
KWQC
1 in custody after crashing stolen car into power pole in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - One person is in custody after an early morning crash in Davenport. According to police, emergency crews responded to 13th and Marquette Streets at 3:49 a.m. for reports of a single-vehicle crash with a person running from the vehicle. Police say when officers arrived on the...
Three Arrested For Causing Significant Damage At Moline High School
Three people have been arrested in connection with the burglary that took place at Moline High School. Of the three individuals, two were adult males and the other was a juvenile female. The three suspects allegedly caused significant damage to Moline High School after breaking into the facility early Monday morning.
Whitey's, John Deere, more: Do you know the history of these iconic Moline sites?
MOLINE, Ill. — This week, the City of Moline is celebrating its sesquicentennial with food, live music and events that highlight the city's unique businesses and history. To mark the occasion, we thought we'd take a look back at the history of some of Moline's most iconic landmarks and features, including the Interstate 74 bridge, Whitey’s Ice Cream, John Deere and more.
KBUR
Mental health treatment home to open in Burlington
Burlington, IA- A new five-bed mental health intensive residential service home will soon open in Burlington. The Burlington Beacon reports that the home will serve the mental health needs of 19 counties, including Des Moines County. Director of community services for Des Moines County Ken Hyndman said during the August...
If You Dare, “Darker Side of Davenport” Walking Tours Will Be Next Month
"If there's something strange in your neighborhood, who you gonna call??" Definitely not me. To help you pregame for Halloween, the German American Heritage Center will be hosting "Darker Side of Davenport" walking tours. You have multiple opportunities to do the walking tour that will explore the spooky side of Davenport. If you choose to go on the quest, you're advised to wear running shoes. Don't be that person in the scary movie who isn't prepared.
WQAD
