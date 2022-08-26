ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

Bilingual library summer children’s program joins regular story time line up

By Drew Ascione
 3 days ago
PASO ROBLES, Calif. – The popular bilingual Story Time and Craft program returns on Sept. 20 at the Paso Robles Library Study Center .

The Story Time and Craft program with Miss Cristal joins the official Story Time lineup after its great success over the summer welcoming all families to join the fun.

All families are welcome to join us Tuesdays afternoons for this fun and educational class, whether you're comfortable speaking Spanish, English, or both," Youth Service Librarian Melissa Bailey said.

The program gives families a fun and educational way to spend Tuesday afternoons surrounded by crafts, story hour, and language.

If interested call the library at 805-237-3870 or visit the library website by clicking here .

