Mesa County, CO

Drugs, stolen weapons found after man rams cop cars

By Colleen Flynn
 3 days ago

MESA COUNTY, Colo. ( KDVR ) — The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 20-year-old man after he hit two deputies’ cars trying to get away.

The sheriff’s office’s major offender task force and crime reduction unit located a Toyota Prius wanted for eluding police in past incidents on Thursday afternoon in the parking lot of a Mesa County Valley School District 51 administration building.

3 men, 1 teen arrested in killing at Lakewood car wash

When deputies approached the car, the driver, Roger Black, reversed and drove into both patrol cars causing damage. He got out of the car and took off but was apprehended quickly after fleeing.

The deputies confiscated schedule II drugs, stolen guns and several other reported stolen items from valley area vehicles.

Black was charged with multiple counts of resisting arrest, traffic violations and warrants from other jurisdictions.

Comments / 2

Damon Wade
3d ago

probably shouldn't laugh but it's funny af that he tried to get away in Prius🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

Reply(1)
5
