New WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Crowned On 8/29 WWE Raw
The long chapter to crown a new set of WWE Women's Tag Team Champions has come to a close. On the August 29 edition of WWE Raw, in the finals of the tournament that was being held to crown new champions, Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah scored a stunning upset when they defeated Dakota Kai and IYO SKY to win the vacant WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. On their path to the finals, Rodriguez and Aliyah defeated Shotzi and Xia Li in the first round. They then defeated Natalya and Sonya Deville to clinch a spot in the finals.
AEW Talent Informed Management That WWE Reached Out To Them About Returning To The Company
WWE is heating up their talent acquisition, and reaching out to plenty of talent across the world. One situation may have come as a surprise, however. A source close to AEW tells Fightful Select that a notable AEW talent -- who is known to be under contract -- has reported to AEW management that WWE had reached out to them about coming to WWE. We're told the talent made it clear they are happy with AEW, and felt like higher ups deserved to know. The performer had also stated to the higher ups that they didn't have a desire to leave All Elite Wrestling. We've since learned that the talent told Tony Khan directly.
Gisele Shaw Wants To Team Up With Mia Yim And Challenge For The IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Titles
Gisele Shaw has her sights set on the IMPACT Knockouts World Tag Team Championship. Throughout her time withh IMPACT, Shaw has joined forces with a few partners, but she hasn't found a long-term teammate. Meanwhile, best friends Deonna Purrazzo and Chelsea Green, collectively known as VXT, recently captured the gold at IMPACT Emergence.
NWA 74 - Night 2 (8/28) Results: Trevor Murdoch vs. Tyrus, Kamille vs. Max The Impaler, More
NWA 74 - Night 2 (8/28) Results. Doug Williams and Rhett Titus went to a time limit draw in a Submission Match. Queen Bee Match Part 1: Madi, Missa Kate, & Natalia Markova defeated Jennacide, KiLynn King, & Taya Valkyrie. Queen Bee Match Part 2: Natalya Markova defeated Missa Kate...
Changes To Dark Matches, Other Backstage Notes, Producers From WWE Raw & SD August 15-19
Fightful has learned the following notes and producers from Raw & SD!. - Alexa Bliss & Asuka vs. Nikki ASH & Doudrop: Shawn Daivari. - Mustafa Ali & Cedric Alexander vs. Miz & Ciampa: Adam Pearce. - Drew McIntyre promo: Michael Hayes. - Riddle Interview/Seth Rollins segment: Jason Jordan. -...
Kurt Angle Drinks Milk, Lumis Stalks Miz, Owens Reignites His Feud With Jey Uso | RAW Fight Size
Here is your post-Monday Night Raw fight size update for August 29, 2022:. - WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle returned to Raw, and he was promptly confronted by the Alpha Academy. Chad Gable offered him a spot, and Angle turned it down. When Gable and Otis threatened Angle, the Street Profits made the save, setting the stage for a match between the two teams. An Alpha Academy win would have forced Angle to join them, but the Street Profis emerged victorious. After the mach, Angle drank milk with the winning duo.
Finn Balor: I Pitched Going To NXT UK In 2021, But They Needed To Renegotiate My Contract
Finn Balor finished up his second run with NXT in May when he lost the NXT Championship to Karrion Kross. Balor returned to the main roster in July, joining WWE SmackDown and starting a feud with WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Speaking to Ryan Satin on Out of Character, Balor...
Shayna Baszler On WWE Regime Change: You're Seeing Girls Get More Time To Tell Stories And Do Matches
Shayna Baszler has become one of the top talents on WWE SmackDown since Triple H took over as head of creative at the end of July. She won a WWE SmackDown Women's Title #1 Contendership Gauntlet on the August 5 episode of WWE SmackDown and is now set to challenge Liv Morgan for the SmackDown Women's Championship at WWE Clash at the Castle.
Liv Morgan Trains With Riddle, Butch Says Gunther Is A Stupid Name, Booker T Praises KO | Fight Size
Here's your fight size update for Sunday, August 28, 2022. - Shayna Baszler was seen previously quickly doing some counter drills with Ronda Rousey trying to get ready for her match against Liv Morgan. Liv Morgan, on the other hand, is training with Matt riddle. You can see a video of their training above.
Deonna Purrazzo Set For IMPACT Negotiations, Chelsea Green Currently A Free Agent
IMPACT Wrestling has a bunch of current champions that aren't under contract, and another talent whose contract status is in a bit of a unique situation. As Fightful had mentioned last month, The Good Brothers committed to work with IMPACT through at least late August, but they're far from the only champions in the company that have interesting contract status. We've confirmed that IMPACT Knockouts Champion Chelsea Green is still a free agent, and hasn't signed a contract with IMPACT. Green continues to work for NWA, GCW, and several indie companies while appearing on weekly IMPACT Wrestling TV.
Riddle Gets His First Name Back On 8/29 WWE Raw, Gets Made Fun Of For Being Divorced
After being without his first name for nearly two years, Riddle officially reverted back to the Matt Riddle name on the August 29, 2022 edition of WWE Raw. The name change was quietly introduced during Riddle's promo segment with Seth Rollins. At the same time, WWE's Twitter account referred to Riddle as Matt Riddle in a recap of the segment.
Trevor Murdoch Recalls Being Offered A ‘Val Venis Job’ By WWE In 2011
Trevor Murdoch recalls working some dark matches for WWE in 2011. While Trevor Murdoch’s WWE run is largely defined by his time as a tag team competitor alongside Lance Cade, there was a brief time in 2011 when he returned to the company to work some dark matches. Speaking...
Raquel Rodriguez: Dakota Kai Made Her Choices, I've Made Mine. I'll Be Tag Champions With Aliyah
Raquel Rodriguez knows she has a history with Dakota Kai but the past is the past and she's looking to move forward. The former Raquel Gonzalez was once the bodyguard for Dakota Kai on WWE NXT. During their run together, they won the WWE NXT Women's Tag Team Championship twice. Eventually, Dakota Kai was unfortunately released while Raquel Gonzalez adopted the name Raquel Rodriguez and moved up to the WWE Smackdown roster.
Ronda Rousey, Shayna Baszler Practice Counters To Codebreaker, New Takeshita Booking | Fight Size
Here's your fight size update for Saturday, August 27, 2022. - Ahead of WWE Clash at the Castle, Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler were practicing ways that Shayna Baszler could avoid getting hit with the Codebreaker by Liv Morgan. - West Coast Pro Wrestling has announced that Konosuke Takeshita will...
Dakota Kai: Bayley First Brought Up A Faction With Me In 2018
At WWE SummerSlam, Bayley made her return from injury and she didn't come alone. Bayley was flanked by Dakota Kai, who had been released in April, and IYO SKY (formerly Io Shirai), who had been injured since NXT Stand & Deliver. Bayley previously discussed how she wanted to do a faction for years and had brought the idea to Triple H.
WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Results From Springfield, MA (8/27): IYO SKY Battles Asuka
WWE held its Saturday Night's Main Event live event on August 27 from MassMutual Center in Springfield, MA. Full results (courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam) and highlights are below. WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Results From Springfield, MA (8/27) - WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championships: The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso)...
Wardlow: I Showed Up To AEW Double Or Nothing 2022 Not Knowing If I Was Wrestling
The last time fans saw MJF in competition was at AEW Double or Nothing when he was quickly defeated by Wardlow. MJF was stretchered out of the arena following his defeat, but returned on AEW Dynamite to cut his infamous promo where he begged Tony Khan to fire him. The...
Christopher Daniels Says 'Everything Is Going Fine' In AEW
Christopher Daniels weighs in on the backstage environment in AEW. AEW reportedly held a backstage talent meeting on Wednesday, August 24 to discuss multiple topics including working as a team, the lines of communication, and who the talent can talk to. The talent meeting was held in light of recent reports regarding CM Punk calling out Hangman Page in an unplanned part of his promo on Dynamite. Before and after the talent meeting, new reports came out regarding Thunder Rosa's heat with Britt Baker and an altercation between Eddie Kingston and Sammy Guevara.
Carmella Isn't Sure When She'll Return, Says She's 'Still Recovering'
Carmella has commented on her injury. Carmella last wrestled at a live event on August 6 in a triple threat match against Asuka and Bianca Belair. During the match, Carmella was escorted to the back after an awkward spot in the corner. On social media, Carmella was asked when she...
Darby Allin: Sting And I Will Be At AEW All Out, Our Match Will Be Announced On 8/31
Darby Allin will compete at AEW All Out, according to Darby Allin. As of this writing, Allin is not currently booked for AEW All Out, but he is ensuring fans that he'll be competing at the event and Sting will be part of things as well. "All Out. Me and...
