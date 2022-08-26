Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wtvbam.com
Commission on Aging to begin offering meals for qualified seniors on October 1
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – There will be a change in the way meals are served for qualified seniors in Branch County on October 1 following action last Thursday by the Branch-Hillsdale-St. Joseph Community Health Agency Board of Health. They went against a recommendation from the Program, Policy and Appeals...
wtvbam.com
KCC Branch County Community Chorus accepting new members for this season
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Do you like to sing? Here’s your chance to sing for the Kellogg Community College’s Branch County Community Chorus. They are accepting new members for its 2022-23 concert season and will host an open house for new members prior to the group’s first rehearsal on Tuesday, September 6.
wtvbam.com
Child support establishment function changes Calhoun County offices
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – Calhoun County Government has announced that the Friend of the Court will process all child support and paternity cases instead of the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office starting on October 1. All the employees who currently work to establish child support and paternity in the...
$10,000 sign-on bonus: New-teacher shortage has Michigan schools trying aggressive approaches
Fewer people are becoming teachers in Michigan, so Jackson Public Schools needed an aggressive approach to attract new teachers in an increasingly competitive market, Superintendent Jeff Beal said. So, JPS offered prospective hires a $10,000 sign-on bonus that’s paid out in three yearly installments to encourage teachers not only to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
West Michigan Mom Banned From Allegan School Following ‘Prison’ Room Posts
A West Michigan mom got a nasty back-to-school surprise from Allegan's L.E.White Middle School. She claims she was banned from the district's properties and served a letter from the Allegan Public Schools after posting pics of what she calls a 'prison cell' inside the school. West Michigan Mom Banned From...
townbroadcast.com
Yes It’s True: Two local stories about student loans
There’s been some wailing and gnashing of teeth this past week about President Joe Biden’s decision to forgive a sizable portion of student debt. People have been posting that they paid off their debts, so today’s students should do likewise. It’s a matter of responsibility. Yet many of the politicians who have cried foul themselves have had their debts in the payroll protection program (PPP) forgiven without much fanfare,
wtvbam.com
Repayment and lease agreements for 60 W. Chicago on DDA Wednesday agenda
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Repayment and lease agreements for the former Taylor’s Stationers store are scheduled to come before the Downtown Development Authority board during a special meeting on Wednesday morning. Efforts to relocate the Children’s Museum of Branch County to the store at 60 West Chicago Street...
'It looks like a prison cell': Controversy sparks over seclusion rooms in Allegan Public Schools
ALLEGAN, Mich. — Photos posted online of a room inside an Allegan County School are now the center of controversy as some are questioning its use. A 13 ON YOUR SIDE investigation revealed some inconsistencies between the law and the school's handling of certain situations where they end up turning to the room.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sparrow nurses worry about high patient numbers
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Nurses from Sparrow Hospital’s emergency department said hiring and retention issues are making it hard to keep up with high patient numbers. Nurses 6 News spoke with said the patient-to-nurse ratio is just not safe, and it’s not getting better.One nurse said seasoned professionals are leaving the industry and the shifts […]
chelseaupdate.com
Avery Beeman Named 2022 Chelsea Community Fair Queen
The audience in the multipurpose arena erupted in cheers and applause as Avery Beeman was named the 2022 Chelsea Community Fair Queen on Aug. 26. Beeman was crowned by Katie Wickman, the 2021 Fair Queen at the close of the entertaining program showcasing four promising young women. The judges also...
WANE-TV
Storms cut power to thousands
NORTHEAST INDIANA (WANE) — A line of severe storms with heavy winds has caused power outages around the area. Indiana Michigan Power (IMP) said more than 18,000 people in northeast Indiana, northern Indiana and southwest Michigan were affected at the peak of the outages. As of 9:30 p.m., IMP...
wtvbam.com
August turning out to be a soggy month in Branch County
BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – Monday’s rainfall is adding to an already soggy month of August in Branch County. As of 7:00 a.m. Monday morning, the M.S.U. Extension Service weather station at the Bloom Dairy Farm measured nine-tenths of an inch of rain since midnight. That included 82-hundredths...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wtvbam.com
BCSD and UCPD assist St. Joe deputies during early Monday morning chase
COLON, MI (WTVB) – A pursuit which started in Colon ended Monday morning when the 17-year-old driver crashed in Calhoun County just north of the Branch County line. According to authorities, the teen was driving a white Mustang that was speeding and had no plates when the pursuit started just before 8:00 a.m..
3 new roundabouts in the works for Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Progress is being made in efforts to create three roundabouts on Jackson County roads. At its Tuesday, Aug. 23 meeting, the Jackson County Board of Commissioners approved the purchase of 14 easements to further the construction of the roundabouts at the intersections of Horton and Springbrook roads, Rives Junction and Springport roads and McCain and Dearing roads.
abc57.com
Student allegedly brings stolen handgun to Dowagiac Middle School
DOWAGIAC, Mich. - A 13-year-old student was arrested on Monday after allegedly bringing a stolen handgun to Dowagiac Middle School, according to the Dowagiac Police Department. At 10:15 a.m., police were told a person who lives outside of the city of Dowagiac found a handgun and a handgun magazine in...
WKHM
Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Jackson County thru 5:45pm Monday
The National Weather Service in Grand Rapids has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…. Calhoun County in south central Michigan… Jackson County in south central Michigan… Southern Ingham County in south central Michigan… Southern Eaton County in south central Michigan… Until 545 PM EDT. At 413...
WWMTCw
Tracking: Power outages, damage reported from West Michigan storm
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Thousands of Consumers Energy customers were without power Monday as a thunderstorm rolls through West Michigan. Damaging wind gusts, torrential rain, hail, and even a weak tornado were all on the proverbial weather table starting around 3 p.m. and tapering off around midnight. Local airports reported...
wtvbam.com
Kalamazoo named one of 2022 top 100 best places to live by Livability
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The city of Kalamazoo named one of 2022 Top 100 Best Places to Live according to Livability.com. With a total population of just over 76,000, Kalamazoo outpaced more than 2,500 cities with populations between 20,000 and 1 million in this data-driven ranking that placed it at 71 in the survey.
wtvbam.com
Thousands without power after Monday’s severe storms
BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – A line of severe thunderstorms that packed wind gusts of nearly 60 miles per hour raced through the area late Monday afternoon leaving thousands without power. Branch County was under a severe thunderstorm warning when the line of storms went through between 4:30 p.m....
wtvbam.com
Motorcyclist injured in Hillsdale County Friday afternoon crash
AMBOY TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – A Hillsdale man was injured Friday afternoon when his motorcycle was struck by a turning vehicle. The Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Department says the crash happened at about 1:45 p.m. on Pioneer Road north of East Territorial Road. Deputies say 62-year-old Melissa Sue Lipps...
Comments / 1