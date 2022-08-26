Read full article on original website
New WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Crowned On 8/29 WWE Raw
The long chapter to crown a new set of WWE Women's Tag Team Champions has come to a close. On the August 29 edition of WWE Raw, in the finals of the tournament that was being held to crown new champions, Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah scored a stunning upset when they defeated Dakota Kai and IYO SKY to win the vacant WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. On their path to the finals, Rodriguez and Aliyah defeated Shotzi and Xia Li in the first round. They then defeated Natalya and Sonya Deville to clinch a spot in the finals.
AEW Talent Informed Management That WWE Reached Out To Them About Returning To The Company
WWE is heating up their talent acquisition, and reaching out to plenty of talent across the world. One situation may have come as a surprise, however. A source close to AEW tells Fightful Select that a notable AEW talent -- who is known to be under contract -- has reported to AEW management that WWE had reached out to them about coming to WWE. We're told the talent made it clear they are happy with AEW, and felt like higher ups deserved to know. The performer had also stated to the higher ups that they didn't have a desire to leave All Elite Wrestling. We've since learned that the talent told Tony Khan directly.
Gisele Shaw Wants To Team Up With Mia Yim And Challenge For The IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Titles
Gisele Shaw has her sights set on the IMPACT Knockouts World Tag Team Championship. Throughout her time withh IMPACT, Shaw has joined forces with a few partners, but she hasn't found a long-term teammate. Meanwhile, best friends Deonna Purrazzo and Chelsea Green, collectively known as VXT, recently captured the gold at IMPACT Emergence.
Liv Morgan Trains With Riddle, Butch Says Gunther Is A Stupid Name, Booker T Praises KO | Fight Size
Here's your fight size update for Sunday, August 28, 2022. - Shayna Baszler was seen previously quickly doing some counter drills with Ronda Rousey trying to get ready for her match against Liv Morgan. Liv Morgan, on the other hand, is training with Matt riddle. You can see a video of their training above.
Shayna Baszler On WWE Regime Change: You're Seeing Girls Get More Time To Tell Stories And Do Matches
Shayna Baszler has become one of the top talents on WWE SmackDown since Triple H took over as head of creative at the end of July. She won a WWE SmackDown Women's Title #1 Contendership Gauntlet on the August 5 episode of WWE SmackDown and is now set to challenge Liv Morgan for the SmackDown Women's Championship at WWE Clash at the Castle.
Tay Melo Opens Up About Dealing With Social Media Drama Over Her Relationship With Sammy Guevara
Tay Melo recently opened up about the way the backlash to her relationship with Sammy Guevara affected her. Guevara and Melo recently got married, but their relationship was initially the source of controversy. Previously, Guevara proposed to his girlfriend of eight years, Pam Nizio, in an AEW ring. The couple later split up, and Guevara started seeing Melo (known as Tay Conti at the time) shortly thereafter. Many fans subsequently accused Guevara of cheating and called Melo a homewrecker.
Wardlow: I Showed Up To AEW Double Or Nothing 2022 Not Knowing If I Was Wrestling
The last time fans saw MJF in competition was at AEW Double or Nothing when he was quickly defeated by Wardlow. MJF was stretchered out of the arena following his defeat, but returned on AEW Dynamite to cut his infamous promo where he begged Tony Khan to fire him. The...
Anthony Ogogo: I'm Having Fun With Wrestling, I'm Starting To Find My Feet Behind The Scenes
Anthony Ogogo is starting to hit his stride after somewhat struggling in the beginning of his venture into the wrestling world. Ogogo used to be an Olympic boxer, but an eye injury forced him to retire. He previously detailed how much he struggled after this major career change. Several surgeries later, he is still fairly early in his journey as a wrestler, but he has been featured on AEW programing as a member of The Factory.
NWA 74 - Night 2 (8/28) Results: Trevor Murdoch vs. Tyrus, Kamille vs. Max The Impaler, More
NWA 74 - Night 2 (8/28) Results. Doug Williams and Rhett Titus went to a time limit draw in a Submission Match. Queen Bee Match Part 1: Madi, Missa Kate, & Natalia Markova defeated Jennacide, KiLynn King, & Taya Valkyrie. Queen Bee Match Part 2: Natalya Markova defeated Missa Kate...
"Daddy Magic" Matt Menard And "Cool Hand" Angelo Parker Re-Sign With All Elite Wrestling; Details
Great news for an All Elite Wrestling tag team that has made a big splash. Fightful Select has learned that the team of 2point0 have signed AEW contract extensions. Angelo Parker and Matt Menard, formerly Chase Parker and Matt Lee, joined AEW on August 4, 2021 before being announced as signing full-time deals on August 19 of that year. Since then, they've been involved in several major stories and joined the Jericho Appreciation Society.
Trevor Murdoch Explains How Special Being NWA Champion Is, Talks Enjoying The NWA Presentation
Trevor Murdoch speaks about what it means for him to be a part of the National Wrestling Alliance in 2022. Trevor Murdoch got a second chance to make an impact in wrestling by joining the National Wrestling Alliance. Now, by doing things his way, he has become a two-time World Heavyweight Champion, and he couldn't be more proud to represent the history and tradition of the NWA.
AEW Dark: Elevation Stream And Results (8/29): Hikaru Shida, Dante Martin, More In Action
The August 29 episode of AEW Dark: Elevation premieres at 7 p.m. ET on AEW's YouTube channel. You can watch the episode in the video above & check out the results below. AEW Dark: Elevation (8/29) Dante Martin def. Wes Barkley. Frankie Kazarian def. Andrea Guercio. REGINA Di Wave Championship:...
Aussie Open Look Back On Competing On AEW TV Ahead Of Forbidden Door
Aussie Open (Mark Davis and Kyle Fletcher) are having a breakout year, and they stepped into the spotlight in AEW on the road to AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. The duo appeared on television several times, including the June 22 episode of AEW Dynamite, where they faced Orange Cassidy, Trent Trent Beretta, and Rocky Romero.
Nikki Bella And Artem Chigvintsev Get Married, Four-Part Wedding Special To Premiere On E! In 2023
Nikki and Artem's fairy-tale ending has finally come and fans will get an inside look at it all in 2023!. Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev first met when they were paired together on Dancing With the Stars during season 25 in 2017. Eventually, they would begin dating end even welcomed their two-year-old son Matteo into the world in 2020.
Austin Aries: The Rant Room Fan Just Wanted To Express His Disagreements With My Takes On COVID
Austin Aries discusses Control Your Narrative's Rant Room. Control Your Narrative is currently in the midst of their first year as a promotion. The promotion has held five events throughout the duration of 2022 and is set to embark on a tour across the United States later this fall. One...
World Gravy Wrestling Championships Returns, Competitors Get Dressed Up And Mashed For Charity
Everything is better with gravy. After a two-year hiatus due to COVID, the World Gravy Wrestling Championships returned on August 29 at the Rose 'N' Bowl Pub in Rossendale, Lancashire. The event features competitors dressing up and wrestling in a pool of gravy for two minutes. The winner is determined...
Darby Allin: Sting And I Will Be At AEW All Out, Our Match Will Be Announced On 8/31
Darby Allin will compete at AEW All Out, according to Darby Allin. As of this writing, Allin is not currently booked for AEW All Out, but he is ensuring fans that he'll be competing at the event and Sting will be part of things as well. "All Out. Me and...
Ronda Rousey, Shayna Baszler Practice Counters To Codebreaker, New Takeshita Booking | Fight Size
Here's your fight size update for Saturday, August 27, 2022. - Ahead of WWE Clash at the Castle, Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler were practicing ways that Shayna Baszler could avoid getting hit with the Codebreaker by Liv Morgan. - West Coast Pro Wrestling has announced that Konosuke Takeshita will...
Good Brothers Talk IMPACT Contracts, WWE, Japan, More | 2022 Interview
Sean Ross Sapp speaks to The Good Brothers about their contracts and more!. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!
The Bushwhackers Detail How They Got Their Name
In a recent interview with The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling, the Bushwhackers Luke and Butch, spoke about how they became known as the Bushwhackers. Butch and Luke went by quite a few names before finding their most memorable in the Bushwhackers, previously going by names like The Kiwis, The New Zealand Sheepherders, and The Originals. During their interview with The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling, they were asked what lead to them becoming known as the Bushwhackers.
