Combat Sports

New WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Crowned On 8/29 WWE Raw

The long chapter to crown a new set of WWE Women's Tag Team Champions has come to a close. On the August 29 edition of WWE Raw, in the finals of the tournament that was being held to crown new champions, Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah scored a stunning upset when they defeated Dakota Kai and IYO SKY to win the vacant WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. On their path to the finals, Rodriguez and Aliyah defeated Shotzi and Xia Li in the first round. They then defeated Natalya and Sonya Deville to clinch a spot in the finals.
AEW Talent Informed Management That WWE Reached Out To Them About Returning To The Company

WWE is heating up their talent acquisition, and reaching out to plenty of talent across the world. One situation may have come as a surprise, however. A source close to AEW tells Fightful Select that a notable AEW talent -- who is known to be under contract -- has reported to AEW management that WWE had reached out to them about coming to WWE. We're told the talent made it clear they are happy with AEW, and felt like higher ups deserved to know. The performer had also stated to the higher ups that they didn't have a desire to leave All Elite Wrestling. We've since learned that the talent told Tony Khan directly.
Tay Melo Opens Up About Dealing With Social Media Drama Over Her Relationship With Sammy Guevara

Tay Melo recently opened up about the way the backlash to her relationship with Sammy Guevara affected her. Guevara and Melo recently got married, but their relationship was initially the source of controversy. Previously, Guevara proposed to his girlfriend of eight years, Pam Nizio, in an AEW ring. The couple later split up, and Guevara started seeing Melo (known as Tay Conti at the time) shortly thereafter. Many fans subsequently accused Guevara of cheating and called Melo a homewrecker.
Anthony Ogogo: I'm Having Fun With Wrestling, I'm Starting To Find My Feet Behind The Scenes

Anthony Ogogo is starting to hit his stride after somewhat struggling in the beginning of his venture into the wrestling world. Ogogo used to be an Olympic boxer, but an eye injury forced him to retire. He previously detailed how much he struggled after this major career change. Several surgeries later, he is still fairly early in his journey as a wrestler, but he has been featured on AEW programing as a member of The Factory.
"Daddy Magic" Matt Menard And "Cool Hand" Angelo Parker Re-Sign With All Elite Wrestling; Details

Great news for an All Elite Wrestling tag team that has made a big splash. Fightful Select has learned that the team of 2point0 have signed AEW contract extensions. Angelo Parker and Matt Menard, formerly Chase Parker and Matt Lee, joined AEW on August 4, 2021 before being announced as signing full-time deals on August 19 of that year. Since then, they've been involved in several major stories and joined the Jericho Appreciation Society.
Trevor Murdoch Explains How Special Being NWA Champion Is, Talks Enjoying The NWA Presentation

Trevor Murdoch speaks about what it means for him to be a part of the National Wrestling Alliance in 2022. Trevor Murdoch got a second chance to make an impact in wrestling by joining the National Wrestling Alliance. Now, by doing things his way, he has become a two-time World Heavyweight Champion, and he couldn't be more proud to represent the history and tradition of the NWA.
Aussie Open Look Back On Competing On AEW TV Ahead Of Forbidden Door

Aussie Open (Mark Davis and Kyle Fletcher) are having a breakout year, and they stepped into the spotlight in AEW on the road to AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. The duo appeared on television several times, including the June 22 episode of AEW Dynamite, where they faced Orange Cassidy, Trent Trent Beretta, and Rocky Romero.
The Bushwhackers Detail How They Got Their Name

In a recent interview with The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling, the Bushwhackers Luke and Butch, spoke about how they became known as the Bushwhackers. Butch and Luke went by quite a few names before finding their most memorable in the Bushwhackers, previously going by names like The Kiwis, The New Zealand Sheepherders, and The Originals. During their interview with The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling, they were asked what lead to them becoming known as the Bushwhackers.
