Orange Lake, FL

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

RV goes up in flames in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — An RV went up in flames in Marion County on Sunday. Marion County Fire Rescue said they responded to Southeast 140th Street in Summerfield to find a fifth-wheel travel trailer 75% involved in flames just before 1 a.m. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE...
MARION COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Structure fire temporarily displaces resident in Ocala, fire officials say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – An Ocala resident was temporarily displaced after their home was damaged in a fire Monday evening, according to a release from Ocala Fire Rescue. Ocala Fire Rescue responded to the fire in the 1700 block of Southwest 3rd Street around 5:33 p.m. and upon arrival, found a single-story home with light smoke coming from the home’s eaves. The resident was already outside of the home when first responders arrived, according to the release.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

One person hospitalized following Monday night crash in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A crash in Marion County on Monday night left one man hospitalized, with no other injuries. One person is recovering in the hospital after the crash in Ocala. Ocala Fire Rescue responded to this wreck at 5000 SW 60th road Monday night. They found an Audi...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Ocala is ranked as the 7th best paddling town in the U.S.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala has been ranked the 7th best paddling town in the U.S., and that’s according to gorp.com. One of the most highly recommended places to canoe or kayak on the list is the Juniper Run, which is seven miles long and takes anywhere from three-and-a-half to five hours.
OCALA, FL
Action News Jax

Flood Watch in effect for Baker, Union, Bradford, Alachua and west/central Marion counties

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A flood watch has been issued today for inland Northeast and North Central Florida. The National Weather Service issued the flood watch for Monday, Aug. 29th. Locally heavy, potentially flooding rainfall is possible in areas that have already seen significant rainfall totals. Northeast Florida is dealing with saturated grounds and rising rivers.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Evening Clouds Over Henderson Lake In Inverness

Check out these gorgeous evening clouds floating above Henderson Lake in Inverness. Thanks to Velukutty Balakrishnan for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
INVERNESS, FL
Ocala, FL
Orange Lake, FL
ocala-news.com

Residents share thoughts on finding entertainment in Ocala/Marion County

Several residents recently submitted letters to share their thoughts and concerns on the entertainment options in Ocala/Marion County. “I read the letter from someone complaining that there is nothing to do in Ocala for seniors or kids. I highly disagree. We moved here three years ago from Dallas, Texas, and there is way more to do here for seniors and kids than in that whole metroplex. I feel like the resident who wrote the letter just maybe hasn’t explored options, or possible tried to after covid hit. We moved here with my senior father and three small kids. There are a lot of senior groups, or there were before covid. The resident who wrote the letter might want to try Nextdoor to find a group in the area. We have done so many fun things in the square just following the Facebook activities section. My kids love all of the wonderful parks, and the bounce and play center. The little town inside the mall. The Ocala museum does a special day once-a-month event for the kids. We enjoy Picasso’s pallet as a family. And, oh my, all of the food options. I think the resident who was complaining possibly needs to explore Ocala a bit more. We love the big city fun with the small town vibe and couldn’t be happier,” says Ocala resident Tiffany Roberts.
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Traffic diverted in Ocala due to gas leak

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Officers diverted traffic on an Ocala roadway due to a gas leak on Monday evening. Ocala Fire Rescue officials report a gas leak in the area of Southwest 27th Avenue. Traffic is being diverted at the intersection of Southwest 42nd Street and Southwest 27th Avenue. Ocala...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Tree damages Gainesville apartment building, displacing families

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Several families are displaced after a tree fell on an Alachua County apartment building during Sunday’s storms. The tree fell onto a building at Linton Oaks on Southwest 10th Place. The oak crushed the roof of the building in some places. Alachua County Fire Rescue...
GAINESVILLE, FL
ocala-news.com

Registration now open for Archery Workshop at Silver Springs Archery Range

Registration is now open for the Marion County Parks and Recreation Department’s upcoming Archery Workshop sessions at the Silver Springs Archery Range. The first session will take place on Thursday, September 29, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., at the Silver Springs Archery Range located at 5227 NE 35th Street in Ocala.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala resident temporarily displaced from home after fire ignites inside closet

An Ocala resident was temporarily displaced on Monday evening after a fire ignited inside a single-story home on SW 3rd Street. On Monday, August 29, shortly after 5:30 p.m., Ocala Fire Rescue units consisting of Engines 1, 3, and 4, Rescue 1, Tower 1, Battalion Chief 11 and 22, and a Safety Officer responded to a residential structure fire in the 1700 block of SW 3rd Street.
OCALA, FL
Evie M.

(Maybe) don't stop for any strange women at this Eustis, Florida Cemetery

stock photo of graves. Not the graveyard on SR-44 in Eustis, FloridaPilotBrent on Pixabay.com. I feel like this statement is one of the most obvious I can make about Florida, but man, are there a lot of graveyards. Historic ones, regular ones, hidden ones, and, of course, haunted. Florida has more graveyards than any other state I’ve lived or been in. But maybe I just haven’t been paying attention. Regardless, Florida has so many graveyards, a good chunk of them are actual tourist attractions and listed as “things to do” in town.
EUSTIS, FL
ocala-news.com

Two-vehicle crash on SW 60th Street Road sends one driver to hospital

One driver was hospitalized on Monday evening following a two-vehicle crash that occurred on SW 60th Street Road in Ocala. On Monday, August 29, shortly before 8:45 p.m., Ocala Fire Rescue units were dispatched to the 5000 block of SW 60th Street Road due to reports of a vehicle accident with possible entrapment.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Residents voice thoughts on responsibility of dog owners

In response to a recent letter from an Ocala resident stating that dog owners should respect other people’s property, two residents wrote in to share their thoughts on the topic. “I completely agree with a recent letter about people letting their dogs defecate on homeowners’ lawns. I live in...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Firefighters put out Ocala garage fire

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Firefighters put out a garage fire at a home in Ocala on Monday morning. Ocala Fire Rescue crews responded to a fire at a home on Southwest 25th Street around 3:00 a.m. When they arrived, they found a lawn mower on fire with the flames spreading in a garage.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Pedro “Peter” Marquez

Pedro “Peter” Marquez, a caring and generous father, brother, uncle and friend, passed away in Ocala, Florida, his home in retirement for the past 28 years. He went to his rest in the early morning on August 20th, surrounded by love. Peter was born in 1936, outside of...
OCALA, FL

