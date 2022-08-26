ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UCLA Football Practice Report: August 26

By Sam Connon
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KdOM4_0hWlklKM00

The Bruins started their official game prep for Bowling Green on Friday, debuting the scout team and giving further insight into the depth chart.

With fall camp ending Wednesday and game week not starting until Monday, the Bruins are getting a head start on preparing for the Falcons.

UCLA football had its first practice of the year with a scout team on the field Friday morning. Coach Chip Kelly called it an introduction to Bowling Green, the Bruins' first opponent of the season who they are set to play Sept. 3 at the Rose Bowl.

In bringing out the orange jerseys, the Bruins did tip off who was higher up on the depth chart and who was on the scout team to start the year.

Justyn Martin and Chase Artopoeus were both wearing No. 3, the same number as Bowling Green's incumbent starting quarterback Matt McDonald. Chase Griffin being in his normal blue jersey suggesting he is ahead of Martin on the depth chart.

Sam Summa, Grant Norberg and Michael Churich were the scout team tight ends, while Braden Pegan, Jadyn Marshall, Bradley Schlom, Ezavier Staples, Devanti Dillard and Elijah Rodriguez were the scout team receivers.

Walk-on receivers Josiah Norwood, Ashton Authement and Ryan Cragun were both still wearing blue. Kelly said the staff would hand out additional scholarships to walk-ons before the season started, but there haven't been any updates on who has earned that distinction.

It was unclear which running backs and offensive linemen were wearing scout team jerseys.

On defense, Adam Cohen, Jake Newman, Erich Osteen, Jeremiah Trojan and Kobey Fitzgerald were the scout team inside linebackers. With Kain Medrano, Ale Kaho and Damian Sellers still out, that positions Darius Muasau, JonJon Vaughns, Shea Pitts and Choe Bryant-Strother as the potential starters at the position.

Devin Aupiu, James Dineen and Hayden Nelson were the scout team outside linebackers, while Hayden Harris and Quintin Somerville were the scout team defensive linemen.

New receiver transplant DJ Justice was with the scout team defensive backs, with Joshua Swift, Clint Stephens, Croix Stewart, Kamari Ramsey, Evan Thomas, Jax Harley, Kaleb Tuliau and Jelani Warren rounding out the rest of the group.

As for what actually took place during Friday's practice, it was much of the same special teams works and individuals that were on display during fall camp.

Chase Barry stepped in for Nicholas Barr-Mira as the starting punter, though, signaling either his ascension up the depth chart or an injury or rest day for Barr-Mira. It was Barry's best day of practice since he arrived in Westwood, and he had a few attempts go beyond 50 yards.

The Bruins did run a fake punt as well, with third-string punter Kalen Jones jumping up as if the snap went long while freshman tight end Carsen Ryan rushed it up the middle.

The injured group remained small and the same – Medrano, receiver Sean Holland and offensive lineman Liam Douglass. There was no sign of Kaho around the field, and Sellers remains missing and not on the official roster.

