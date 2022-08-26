ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kyrie Irving Reveals What His Dad Told Him At A Young Age

By Ben Stinar
 4 days ago

On Friday, August 26, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving sent out a tweet sharing what his father told him at a young age.

Making the NBA is every young basketball player's dream, but everyone knows that it is a near impossible accomplishment.

Just making it is one thing, but becoming an All-Star?

Even more rare.

Kyrie Irving is one of the best players in the NBA today, and he is one of the better players of all-time.

The 30-year-old is a seven-time NBA All-Star, and he won the 2016 NBA Championship with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

On Friday, August 26, the former Duke star sent out two interesting tweets.

Irving's first tweet: "is it true there have only been a little over 5,500 total individuals ever (4,502 Men, ~1,000 Women) that played in the NBA/WNBA at least one minute? our world attempts to downplay the fact that it’s a RARE case to make it to the league, let alone dominate. RARE AIR A11"

In the second tweet, Irving shares what his father told him at a young age.

Irving's second tweet: "My Dad told me at a young age, I had a 1 in 3,333 percent chance (.03%) of making it to the NBA and that I should have back up plans for my life regardless if it happened or not. I am grateful he told me the truth because With or without basketball, I know myself. A11"

Irving averaged 27.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game last season.

Every season that he has been in the NBA (outside of his rookie year), he has averaged at least 20.0 points per game.

In 2018, Nike released an awesome commercial of Irving with his father (Drederick).

