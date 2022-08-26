ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volusia County, FL

Volusia County Canvassing Board conducts recounts in races for Florida House, Ponce Inlet

By Mark Harper, The Daytona Beach News-Journal
Daytona Beach News-Journal
Daytona Beach News-Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ajPcU_0hWlkf2000

Volusia County officials were conducting machine recounts Friday in two close races from Tuesday's primary election.

Some 14,882 ballots were cast in the race for the Republican state representative in House District 29. The unofficial results had Webster Barnaby defeating Elizabeth Fetterhoff by 26 votes. State law requires a recount when the difference between candidates is less than one-half of 1%.

The difference in the District 29 race, 0.18%, met that standard, so the three-member Volusia County Canvassing Board ordered the recount.

House Races:Chase Tramont to represent Volusia in Florida House District 30; Webster Barnaby advances

Runoffs Set:It's Jake Johansson and Doug Pettit in runoff for Volusia County Council at-large seat

Survivors:DeLand mayoral race general election-bound; residents also reelect incumbents, Reed to Seat 4

The Barnaby-Fetterhoff race was a rare instance of two incumbent lawmakers going head-to-head as a result of this year's redistricting. Both were shoehorned into the same district after having served in two separate districts.

The board — comprised of Circuit Judge David Foxman, former County Council Chair Frank Bruno and Supervisor of Elections Lisa Lewis — also determined a recount was necessary in the race for Ponce Inlet Town Council Seat 4.

In that one, Joe Villanella defeated David Israel by 6 votes out of a total 1,632. The recounts began at 9 a.m. Friday and were continuing into the early afternoon Friday.

Never miss a story: Subscribe to The Daytona Beach News-Journal using the link at the top of the page.

Comments / 2

Related
floridapolitics.com

‘We Draw the Lines’ tour targets voter turnout, Gov. DeSantis’ ‘unconstitutional’ congressional map

The tour kicks off in Sanford at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and concludes more than a month later in Jacksonville. One week after the Primary Election, the plaintiffs in a lawsuit challenging Gov. Ron DeSantis’ congressional map, which erased two Black-performing districts in Florida, are launching a statewide tour to mobilize minority voters in key counties.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
HollywoodLife

Why Florida’s Eunic Ortiz Won’t Let Her State Be ‘Testing Ground’ For The Right

Eunic Ortiz has always been more interested in helping citizens, than being distracted by culture wars. As an educator, labor organizer, and election outreach expert, the Florida native has made empowering people her mission. Now as the Democratic candidate for the Florida State Senate’s 18th District, which includes Pinellas’ county communities like St. Petersburg and Clearwater, the Florida-native is fighting to protect the interests of her home, not political donors.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Deland, FL
State
Florida State
Volusia County, FL
Government
City
Ponce Inlet, FL
Local
Florida Elections
Ponce Inlet, FL
Government
County
Volusia County, FL
City
Webster, FL
Local
Florida Government
wmfe.org

Central Florida ghost candidate will testify in court Monday

A former substitute teacher is expected to testify in court Monday that she was recruited for a vote-siphoning scheme by the Seminole County GOP Chairman. Jestine Iannotti is expected to testify in court that Seminole County GOP Chairman Ben Paris asked her to run as an independent in the District 9 Senate race back in 2020.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
floridianpress.com

Local Florida Republican Party HQ Vandalized by Anarchists

A few months ago, the United States saw a spike in vandalism against pro-life facilities such as crisis pregnancy centers after the leaked Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade. Now, there has been an episode of vandalism in Seminole County, Florida, at the Seminole County GOP office, just days after President Joe Biden (D) called the ‘MAGA,’ pro-Trump Republicans ‘Semi-fascists’ at a fundraiser.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

‘Florida is arresting returning citizens for voting:’ Florida Rights Restoration Coalition holds Orange County convention

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Florida voters approved Amendment 4 in 2018 to restore voting rights to nearly 1.4 million Floridian former felons, according to the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition. FRRC, the group fighting to restore the voting rights of returning citizens, held a weekend convention at the Doubletree SeaWorld...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Bruno
newsdaytonabeach.com

Handyman Receives New Bike From Volunteers, Sheriff’s Office

PALM COAST, Fla. – 79 year-old local handyman Francisco ‘Frank’ Diaz was treated to a brand new electric tricycle after a traffic accident this month cost him his previous one. Thanks to the efforts of The Bike Men of Flagler County and the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, Diaz is now back and rolling again.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
msn.com

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist picks teacher union boss as running mate, giving Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis the education fight he wants

HIALEAH, Florida — Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist has selected a teacher's union boss as his running mate to defeat Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in Florida, a decision that puts education issues front and center in one of the nation's most closely watched races. Crist announced Saturday that he'd...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida House#Canvassing#State House#House Seat#Politics Local#Election Local#Republican#Volusia County Council#Barnaby Fetterhoff#Circuit#County Council Chair#Ponce Inlet Town Council
CBS Miami

Governor DeSantis suspends four Broward School Board members

TALLAHASSEE - Governor Ron DeSantis on Friday suspended Broward School Board Members Patricia Good, Donna Korn, Ann Murray and Laurie Rich Levinson from office. The move followed recommendations of the Twentieth Statewide Grand Jury to suspend these board members due to their "incompetence, neglect of duty, and misuse of authority." The suspensions are effective immediately. Page five references the grand jury report that "each committed malfeasance, misfeasance, neglect of duty, and incompetence" in handling a campus safety program.A program the Governor stated could have saved lives at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.The order says, "each hereby suspended from the public office that they...
FLORIDA STATE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

‘Evidence of incompetence’: Gov. DeSantis suspends 4 South Florida school board members

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended four Broward County school board members on Friday citing “evidence of incompetence.”. In a statement, the governor said he suspended Patricia Good, Donna Korn, Ann Murray and Laurie Rich Levinson following the recommendation of a grand jury reviewing the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
WESH

Lake County investigators give update on double homicide

Lake County Sheriff's Office said two men were killed in a shooting in Altoona on Thursday night. "The male is our suspect and it's my understanding that the female is deceased," Lake County Sheriff’s Office Lt. John Herrell said. Herell is referring to the two people found the next...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
click orlando

Rollover crash causes slowdown on I-4 in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A rollover crash caused slowdowns Tuesday morning on Interstate 4 in Volusia County. The wreck happened around 5:30 a.m. on I-4 east near the U.S. 92 exit. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. Details about the crash have not been released. I-4...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
msn.com

New Eatonville mayor wants more from developers eying the historic Black town

Days before Eatonville residents were set to elect their new mayor, town council members sat for their bimonthly meeting. On the agenda for that March 1 town hall, the council was asked to approve a project called Enclave at Lake Shadow, which would bring a 96-unit affordable housing development to an empty 15-acre lot near Kennedy Boulevard and Keller Road. Then-Councilwoman Angie Gardner, a second grade teacher at Hungerford Elementary School, objected.
EATONVILLE, FL
wogx.com

Florida Primary Election: Four State House members lose seats

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Griff Griffitts. Rita Harris. Brad Yeager. Lisa Dunkley. Outside of their districts or the world of political operatives, those names might not ring a bell. But after winning primary elections Tuesday, they, along with 20 other candidates, are headed to seats in the Florida Legislature. Two dozen...
FLORIDA STATE
Daytona Beach News-Journal

Daytona Beach News-Journal

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
983K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Daytona Beach, FL from Daytona Beach News-Journal.

 http://news-journalonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy