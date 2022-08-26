ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola News Journal

Navy Federal Credit Union says 'vishing' scams on the rise in Pensacola. What are they?

By Pensacola News Journal/USA TODAY NETWORK
Pensacola News Journal
Pensacola News Journal
 4 days ago

Navy Federal Credit Union is reporting an increase in "vishing" scams in the Pensacola area involving fraudsters impersonating member service representatives.

Callers will pressure victims into providing personal, account and financial information such as card numbers, passcodes, codewords and account summaries.

NFCU is urging customers to be aware of this scam and to reach out to the credit union directly with any questions or concerns regarding their accounts.

Navy Federal keeps growing: Navy Federal's new 100-acre recreational facility to bring parks and ballfields to Beulah

Seeking restitution: Banks Construction is accused of scamming over 100 clients. Is their money gone for good?

"We continue to see an increase in impersonation scams in the Pensacola area," Chip Kohlweiler, senior vice president of security at Navy Federal Credit Union, said in a statement. "Recently, fraudsters are known to spoof and call from unknown numbers impersonating Navy Federal member service representatives to trick you into picking up and believing the call is real."

The main uptick is in the Pensacola area, however NFCU officials have also seen this scam occurring throughout the financial industry in the United States.

Vishing is a twist on "phishing" schemes, where scammers send fraudulent emails posing as trusted business, institutions and acquaintances in hopes of getting people to disclose personal or financial information.

The FBI reports that as far back as 2007, fraudsters were running similar scams using Voice Over Internet Protocol, or VoIP, which enables telephone calls over the web.

Vishing scams are popular because VoIP service is fairly inexpensive, especially for long distance, making it cheap to make fake calls, according to the FBI. And because it’s web-based, criminals can use software programs to create phony automated customer service lines with a series of voice-prompted menus that ask for account numbers, passwords and other critical information.

Regarding the fake NCFU calls, Kohlweiler said, "If the call does not seem legitimate, hang up and call the number on the back of your card or statement to speak to a representative and remember to always be vigilant if intending to answer an unknown caller.”

To learn more about Navy Federal Credit Union's security recommendations , visit navyfederal.org/services/security .

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Navy Federal Credit Union says 'vishing' scams on the rise in Pensacola. What are they?

Comments / 1

Related
WKRG News 5

Woman tries to pay with prop money at Shoe Station: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police arrested one woman after they said she tried to use fake money at a Shoe Station.  Tiffany Carmichael, 37, was arrested Sunday, Aug. 28 after police were called to Shoe Station off Hillcrest Road. When officers arrived, they said Carmichael was caught trying to use fake money to buy […]
MOBILE, AL
WEAR

Pensacola Mexican restaurant operating as usual following fire

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A well known Pensacola restaurant has been in operation after a fire closed it down Tuesday. Fire officials say Vallarta Mexican Grill sustained roof damage after an apparent electrical fire near an air conditioning unit broke out. 14 Escambia County rescue crews battled the blaze in...
PENSACOLA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Navy Federal Credit Union#Fbi#Scams#Fraud#Pensacola#Navy Federal#Beulah Seeking#Banks Construction
WKRG News 5

Florida high school artists design military-themed SRO cars

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — School Resource Officers at Fort Walton Beach and Crestview High Schools are riding around in a new style. Two high schoolers in Okaloosa County created winning decal wraps for a military-based patrol car. Victoria Couret and Skya Sturges created two different renditions focused on the military missions of Okaloosa […]
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WKRG News 5

Pensacola man arrested for stealing John Deere tractor: ECSO reports

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man is behind bars after allegedly stealing a John Deere tractor and trailer, according to Escambia County Sheriff’s deputies. Cody Comalander, 22, was arrested for burglary of an unoccupied dwelling, grand theft of a motor vehicle, grand theft and criminal mischief. On Aug. 28, deputies responded to 3021 […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Victims of another Pensacola contractor step forward

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Contractors across Northwest Florida are coming under fire for taking money for projects and not completing them. Mitchem Construction, a concrete contractor out of Pensacola, is the latest in a line of contractors being called out by victims that say they have paid thousands of dollars and did not […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Fugitive of the Week: Jarvis Wagner

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information about Jarvis Wagner, who Marshals say could be in the Prichard area. Jarvis Wagner is wanted by the U.S. Marshals for […]
PRICHARD, AL
niceville.com

Okaloosa, Walton traffic advisory includes U.S. 98 lane closures

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Okaloosa and Walton counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. Okaloosa County:. — State Road 20 (John Sims Parkway) Resurfacing Project. Drivers will encounter the following...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Milton Church defrauded out of almost $165,000, secretary charged

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement charged a woman with grand theft after a Milton Church was defrauded out of $164,716. Lisa Michelle Hively, 55, was charged with one count of organized schemes to defraud and one count of grand theft. Hively was arrested after investigators opened up an investigation into […]
MILTON, FL
Pensacola News Journal

Pensacola News Journal

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
722K+
Views
ABOUT

Pensacola Florida - Home - pnj.com is the home page of the Pensacola News Journal with in-depth local news, sports, entertainment, community news, opinion and classifieds.

 http://pnj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy