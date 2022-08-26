Police say condition of stabbing victim improved; Farmington suspect arrested

FARMINGTON — Court documents show that witnesses came forward after an Aug. 25 stabbing that left a man badly injured, leading to the arrest of a Farmington resident and recovery of a knife police believe may have been used in the attack.

Police on Friday said the condition of the man who was stabbed had been upgraded from critical to stable.

Farmington police said officers were dispatched to the area of South Orchard Avenue and Animas Street at 11:50 a.m. Thursday shortly after the incident was reported. They located an injured man who had two deep puncture wounds to the left side of his neck, according to the probable cause statement filed in the case.

Court documents filed Friday morning revealed that the man who was attacked was unable to provide police with details of what had happened as he was being taken away for treatment.

After medics arrived and transported the man to the San Juan Regional Hospital, police interviewed a witness to the incident, who provided a description of the suspect, the court document stated.

Officers used that information to locate a suspect, 39-year-old Farmington resident Bobby James Henry, a short time later in the vicinity of the Farmington Indian Center, according to the probable cause statement. Henry was taken into custody without incident and transported to police headquarters for questioning.

The officer who wrote the probable cause statement noted in his report that Henry had dried blood on both of his hands when he was taken into custody. The officer took photographs of the suspect's hands and logged them.

A second witness to the incident also was located and interviewed, providing a description of the alleged assault. Officers working the crime scene found a knife with dried blood on it under some brush several hundred yards away, the probable cause statement indicates.

According to the news release, Henry was placed under arrest and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and tampering with evidence. He was booked on the afternoon of Aug. 25 into the San Juan County Adult Detention Center.

Video evidence of the incident later was collected by the Real Time Crime Center. An operator from the center who had reviewed the video advised an officer that a male matching Henry's description can be seen violently thrusting something into the neck area of the victim.

Police said Henry has five prior charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, as well as charges of battery on a peace officer and battery against a household member.

The victim initially was reported as being in critical condition, but his condition had been upgraded to stable by Aug. 26, according to Georgette Allen, spokeswoman for the City of Farmington.

The incident remains under investigation, and anyone with information about it is asked to call the department's detective tip hotline at 505-599-1068.

Mike Easterling can be reached at 505-564-4610 or measterling@daily-times.com.