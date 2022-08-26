ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trump Reacts To Mar-A-Lago Affidavit In Angry Social Media Screed

By Ryan Grenoble
 4 days ago
Former President Donald Trump greeted the Friday release of a heavily redacted affidavit used to secure a search warrant for his Mar-a-Lago home earlier this month with his usual dose of anger, misdirection and falsehoods.

In a post on Truth Social, his fledgling ― and reportedly floundering ― social media platform, Trump railed against the search and the redacted affidavit, specifically criticizing the judge who signed the document.

He also claimed there was no mention of “nuclear,” seemingly a reference to reports the search was related to documents about nuclear weapons, though there may have been some mention of this in the redacted portions of the document.

“Affidavit heavily redacted!!!” Trump wrote. “Nothing mentioned on ‘Nuclear,’ a total public relations subterfuge by the FBI & DOJ, or our close working relationship regarding document turnover - WE GAVE THEM MUCH.”

“Judge Bruce Reinhart should NEVER have allowed the Break-In of my home,” Trump continued. “He recused himself two months ago from one of my cases based on his animosity and hatred of your favorite President, me. What changed? Why hasn’t he recused himself on this case? Obama must be very proud of him right now!”

U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart approved the search warrant and has since faced a storm of death threats from Trump supporters.

Despite having publicly called for the affidavit’s release in prior weeks, Trump’s lawyers made no corresponding legal moves to actually do so.

In a Friday appearance on CNN, conservative attorney George Conway predicted that’s because Trump’s legal team would have a hard time defending the allegations contained in the affidavit itself.

“All this affidavit can do is to add more heft and more substance to what we already know about Trump having stolen these documents, which is pretty damning,” he said. “They didn’t actually stand up in court and ask for it because they know that if the whole thing were released, it could contain a damning narrative.”

Conway added that it’s been almost three weeks since the search and Trump’s legal team has failed to articulate a single cogent defense for the former president’s behavior.

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story incorrectly indicated that President Donald Trump appointed Bruce Reinhart. Magistrate judges are appointed by district judges, not the president.

Smartaleck
3d ago

The nuclear documents not being there is totally irrelevant. There was enough in the heavily redacted version to put him in prison. There are multiple civilian witnesses that he may have shared the highest level of top secret classifications with. Trump cannot be trusted to ever hold office again. Period.

Urmomshouldswallow!
3d ago

as much as I am going to revel in the day that they put this man in jail so I never have to listen to another word he says I want them to make sure that they do this right and leave him with no way out! criminal activity Trump is involved in is even making some members of the mafia blush!

Gary Bennett
3d ago

Trump is desperate. As he should be. He’s finally being held accountable for just instance of his imperial approach to the Presidency

Related
The List

Donald Trump Jr. Gets Ripped Apart On Twitter Over His Comments About Loan Forgiveness

When Joe Biden was campaigning for president, one of his promises was that he would do something about student loan debt. And as of this week, he's made good on that promise. President Biden announced a plan to reduce student loan debt for those making under $125,000 per year — $10,000 forgiven if you didn't get a federal Pell Grant and $20,000 forgiven if you did (via NPR). Like just about anything that a politician does, some people are excited and happy about it and some people are angry and irritated.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
Vice

Trump’s Latest Courtroom Blunder Is Wild—Even for Trump

Former President Donald Trump has pulled plenty of odd moves in the courtroom over the course of his turbulent career. Even by those standards, his latest legal filing is pretty out there. On Monday, Trump’s attorneys asked a Florida judge to freeze the government’s review of documents seized by the...
POTUS
Business Insider

Giuliani used a tunnel under Mar-a-Lago to go back and forth from Trump's home, where he stayed while he was depressed and drinking heavily, book says

After losing the 2008 GOP presidential nod, Giuliani moved to Trump's Mar-a-Lago club, a book says. A tunnel under the Palm Beach, Florida, estate let Giuliani travel back and forth unseen, it adds. His ex-wife says he began drinking heavily and had "clinical depression" after leaving the race. Rudy Giuliani...
PALM BEACH, FL
Salon

Donald Trump Jr. shares meme of his dad's crotch

In the hours following the Justice Department's release of a partially redacted version of the affidavit that kicked off the FBI's raid on Mar-a-Lago, Trump and key figures in his circle sounded off reactions. Trump himself took to Truth Social to rant "Affidavit heavily redacted!!! . . . Nothing mentioned...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Truth Social
Daily Mail

Trump's former lawyer Alan Dershowitz says the Justice Department has 'enough evidence to indict' former president, but won't because it's not worse than Hillary Clinton's email scandal

Alan Dershowitz said the Justice Department has 'enough evidence to indict Trump,' but won't do so, because it's not worse than Hillary Clinton’s handling of State Department emails. The former lawyer for both Jeffrey Epstein and President Trump based his claim on what the calls the 'Nixon-Clinton standards.'. He...
POTUS
AOL Corp

Tucker Carlson cuts into live Biden speech in an attempt to show mental decline but it backfires

On Thursday’s Tucker Carlson Tonight, Carlson opened the show referencing a recent Politico article highlighting how the Trump administration allegedly pressured the FDA to rush the COVID vaccines. Carlson pretended to blame the former president for any perceived side effects, in this case, mental decline. But Carlson was actually still blaming Democrats for supporting use of the vaccines, and was just trying to push the narrative that President Joe Biden is struggling with his mental state.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
POTUS
Politics
U.S. Politics
Nuclear Weapons
HuffPost

Mitch McConnell Seems Afraid To Defend Wife Elaine Chao After Trump Calls Her ‘Crazy’

Mitch McConnell is the latest Republican politician to let Donald Trump get away with insulting a family member. In a post on Truth Social on Saturday, the former president called the Senate minority leader a “broken down hack” for not fighting for Trump’s flailing Senate candidates and also called McConnell’s wife, former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, “crazy.”
POTUS
Black Enterprise

Georgia Republican Herschel Walker Flubs Fox News Interview

Georgia Republican Senate Candidate, Herschel Walker, conducted a pre-recorded interview with Fox News hoping to explain the controversies surrounding his campaign. Instead, Walker, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, continued his pattern of confusing statements and allegations. According to Raw Story, Fox News Host, Brian Kilmeade, noted the...
GEORGIA STATE
Business Insider

Trump may have hung onto documents at Mar-a-Lago because he saw something 'personally advantageous,' New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman speculates

New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, who has covered former President Donald Trump for decades, speculated that documents seized last week by the FBI from Mar-a-Lago could have been "personally advantageous." Haberman, who is a New York Times reporter and a CNN analyst, appeared on Tuesday's episode of the podcast...
POTUS
HuffPost

HuffPost

