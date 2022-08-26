ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Why Tilray, Canopy Growth, and Aurora Cannabis Are Stumbling Today

By George Budwell
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 3 days ago

What happened

Canadian cannabis stocks are under pressure yet again today. As of 1:12 p.m. ET Friday, Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) stock was down by 5.4%, Canopy Growth 's (NASDAQ: CGC) equity was in the red by 7.3%, and Aurora Cannabis ' (NASDAQ: ACB) shares were lower by 7%.

What's weighing on these pot stocks today? Yesterday, Democratic Sen. Ron Wyden admitted in comments to public policy magazine The American Prospect that the Cannabis Administration and Opportunity Act (CAOA) is unlikely to have the 60 votes required to pass.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ji53C_0hWlkW2L00

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

Wyden is a co-sponsor of the CAOA, along with fellow Democrats Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. Cory Booker. CAOA is a comprehensive reform bill aimed at removing cannabis from the Controlled Substances Act, setting up a regulatory framework for cannabis at the federal level, and prioritizing restorative and economic justice for those with prior marijuana convictions.

Unfortunately, the all-encompassing nature of this massive bill is likely be its downfall. The long and short of it is that the CAOA contains elements that are deeply unpopular with key political groups. Due to this discord, Wyden thinks the bill will ultimately be broken apart in order to pass the measures with the most support, such as cannabis banking reform, research provisions, and veterans' health.

Why is this political setback impacting shares of Tilray, Canopy Growth, and Aurora Cannabis today? In brief, these three top Canadian cannabis cultivators desperately need access to larger international markets such as the U.S.

The peak commercial potential of Canada's legal cannabis industry has been estimated at about one-tenth that of the U.S. This limited playing field is a key reason why Tilray, Canopy Growth, and Aurora Cannabis have all struggled to consistently turn a profit since their inception.

So, as federal prohibition in the U.S. seems likely to continue for the foreseeable future, it's not surprising that investors are moving to the sidelines today.

Now what

Tilray, Canopy Growth, and Aurora Cannabis may have no other choice than to expand beyond cannabis until the U.S. market finally opens up. Aurora, in fact, is already making moves to go this route. Yesterday, the cannabis company announced a deal to acquire the vegetable propagation and ornamental flowers business Bevo Agtech.

What's more, SNDL , another top-notch Canadian cannabis company, jumped into the liquor retail business earlier this year with its acquisition of Alcanna . It's a fairly safe bet that Tilray and Canopy Growth are probably also looking for ways to boost revenue through non-cannabis ventures.

More From The Motley Fool

George Budwell has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

4 Growth Stocks to Invest $100 in Right Now

SoFi and Global-e may look expensive valuation-wise, but their sales growth rates are incredible. Trex offers its customers eco-friendly products and its shareholders market-crushing returns. Yeti is the slowest grower of this group, but it has a cult-like fan base. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Wyden
Person
Cory Booker
Person
Chuck Schumer
Motley Fool

2 Dividend Stocks That Will Pay You for Life

A.O. Smith and General Dynamics both look to have encouraging future growth potential. Both companies throw off safe, market-beating dividend income. The two stocks are trading at only slight premiums to the broader market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Cannabis Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Canadian#Canopy Growth#Cgc#Aurora Cannabis#Acb#Democratic#The American Prospect#Democrats#Senate
Motley Fool

2 Stocks Warren Buffett Just Bought That You Should Buy Too

Berkshire Hathaway added shares of one company that Buffett especially loves. Buffett also now owns a larger stake in a business many refer to as a "baby Berkshire." You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Tomorrow Could Be a Huge Day for the Stock Market

Investors have been watching the Federal Reserve closely to see how the agency will proceed. Powell has the opportunity to provide the market with more clarity. Powell will also provide his view of the current state of the economy. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Washington Examiner

Stimulus payments 2022: Direct one-time refund checks worth up to $1,500 being sent now

Colorado taxpayers can expect to receive their one-time refund stimulus payments before the end of August, according to the state’s treasurer. Every Colorado resident who filed their taxes before June 30 is expected to receive a refund check of $750 for individual filers and $1,500 for joint filers due to provision in the state’s Taxpayer Bill of Rights.
COLORADO STATE
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
213K+
Followers
105K+
Post
101M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy