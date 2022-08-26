ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pico Rivera, CA

Pico Rivera renames street after the late Vicente Fernández

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 4 days ago

Pico Rivera street named in honor of legendary Mexican artist Vicente Fernández 01:50

A Pico Rivera street will be renamed Friday for the late ranchera music star Vicente Fernández.

The Mexican ranchera and mariachi star, who died at the age of 81 last year, was a frequent performer at the Pico Rivera Sports Arena. The street leading up to the arena will be renamed "Avenida Vicente Fernández."

"Many residents recalled hearing his music in person at the Pico Rivera Sports Arena, where 'El Chente' performed at the venue on numerous occasions. Each performance drew thousands of residents and concertgoers to the city, proving that he was a beloved figure among area residents, regardless of age, and music preference," the city said in a statement.

It will be the second street in Southern California to bear the singer's name, with the Los Angeles City Council voting in February to rename a Boyle Heights street, east of Mariachi Plaza, after Fernández .

Fernández, who died on Dec. 12, 2021 , had won three Grammy Awards, nine Latin Grammys, 14, Lo Nuestro Awards, and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. He had sold more than 50 million albums worldwide in his six decades as a recording star.

