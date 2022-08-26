$1 million grant to help Bethany Theological Seminary develop 'bridge builders'

RICHMOND, Ind. — Bethany Theological Seminary has received $1 million to prepare pastors to help congregations embrace diversity and address divisive issues.

The Lilly Endowment grant comes from the Pathways for Tomorrow Initiative, a three-phase initiative to help theological schools in the United States and Canada, according to a news release. It will enable experiential learning, institutional partnerships and improved curriculum as Bethany better equips students to be “bridge builders.”

“We are grateful for the trust and generosity of Lilly Endowment,” said Bethany President Jeff Carter in the release. “As we worked with our friends at Lilly to develop our grant proposal, it was clear they saw something special and out-of-the-ordinary in what we were proposing. It is an honor to have Lilly make a philanthropic investment in our mission and vision. This gift will be transformational.”

The grant will enable Bethany to:

Hire a new coordinator of ministry formation to focus on developing new field education placements and assist residential students with securing community engagement opportunities;

Create new courses, including an introductory course for students living in the "Bethany Neighborhood" of student housing;

Offer continuing education courses that bring together Church of the Brethren pastors from elsewhere in the U.S. with ecumenical pastors from the Midwest;

Support faculty members who create independent projects focused on introducing new content or new teaching techniques; and

Expand the partnership between Bethany and New Brunswick Theological Seminary in New Jersey with new opportunities for cross-cultural education.

“This grant will provide us an opportunity to transform the educational experience we are offering to students,” Carter said. “We ultimately want to see our students better prepared to lead congregations in communicating across divisions and forming community in diverse contexts. We seek to become better connected to congregations for the sake of sharing resources and fostering community. We want to empower professors to help students bridge ideological divisions and embrace various forms of diversity. We also seek to make Bethany more hospitable to diverse people, especially people of color, in its policies and communal life.

"We are excited to begin this exciting and crucial work.”

Lilly Endowment is awarding 84 theological schools more than $82 million in grants.