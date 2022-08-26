ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, IN

$1 million grant to help Bethany Theological Seminary develop 'bridge builders'

By Mike Emery, Richmond Palladium-Item
Pal Item | Palladium-Item
Pal Item | Palladium-Item
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pqnUW_0hWlkUGt00

RICHMOND, Ind. — Bethany Theological Seminary has received $1 million to prepare pastors to help congregations embrace diversity and address divisive issues.

The Lilly Endowment grant comes from the Pathways for Tomorrow Initiative, a three-phase initiative to help theological schools in the United States and Canada, according to a news release. It will enable experiential learning, institutional partnerships and improved curriculum as Bethany better equips students to be “bridge builders.”

“We are grateful for the trust and generosity of Lilly Endowment,” said Bethany President Jeff Carter in the release. “As we worked with our friends at Lilly to develop our grant proposal, it was clear they saw something special and out-of-the-ordinary in what we were proposing. It is an honor to have Lilly make a philanthropic investment in our mission and vision. This gift will be transformational.”

The grant will enable Bethany to:

  • Hire a new coordinator of ministry formation to focus on developing new field education placements and assist residential students with securing community engagement opportunities;
  • Create new courses, including an introductory course for students living in the "Bethany Neighborhood" of student housing;
  • Offer continuing education courses that bring together Church of the Brethren pastors from elsewhere in the U.S. with ecumenical pastors from the Midwest;
  • Support faculty members who create independent projects focused on introducing new content or new teaching techniques; and
  • Expand the partnership between Bethany and New Brunswick Theological Seminary in New Jersey with new opportunities for cross-cultural education.

“This grant will provide us an opportunity to transform the educational experience we are offering to students,” Carter said. “We ultimately want to see our students better prepared to lead congregations in communicating across divisions and forming community in diverse contexts. We seek to become better connected to congregations for the sake of sharing resources and fostering community. We want to empower professors to help students bridge ideological divisions and embrace various forms of diversity. We also seek to make Bethany more hospitable to diverse people, especially people of color, in its policies and communal life.

"We are excited to begin this exciting and crucial work.”

Lilly Endowment is awarding 84 theological schools more than $82 million in grants.

Comments / 0

Related
95.3 MNC

Red Gold Opens High-Tech Expanded Distribution Center in Madison County

Red Gold, Inc. says high-tech automation is being incorporated at its newly expanded 250,000 square-foot warehouse at its existing distribution center in Alexandria, north of Anderson in Madison County. The company, which is headquartered in Elwood, says the newly expanded warehouse uses a high-tech racking system that allows its products...
MADISON COUNTY, IN
wyso.org

WYSO Noonish News Update: Trotwood wetland to be restored and Clark County thief to be sentenced

Your WYSO Noonish News Update for August 29, 2022, with Mike Frazier:. (WYSO) Hundreds of people came out to Courthouse Square for this year’s "Rally for Recovery." The event is hosted by Families of Addicts. The signature moment of the event is the balloon launch, when FOA releases a thousand balloons. It symbolizes people who were lost to substance abuse and those who are still fighting it.
CLARK COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Society
State
New Jersey State
Richmond, IN
Society
City
Richmond, IN
City
Bethany, IN
showmegrantcounty.com

James Dean Weekend Runs and Rallies Are “Classic Cool” Companions to the Remembering James Dean Festival

James Dean is remembered as being quintessentially cool. His youthful angst plus his love of cars and motorcycles led to living life to its fullest. Born and raised in Grant County, Indiana, Dean is a 1950s movie icon. He is known for his “coolness”, his rebellious roles in three Hollywood films, his passion for speed, cars and motorcycles, and ultimately, his tragic death at the young age of 24.
GRANT COUNTY, IN
WDTN

Dayton block party gives away school supplies, resources to families

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — As parents everywhere are feeling the impact of higher prices because of inflation, a Dayton child care center is helping parents send their kids back to school with the supplies they need. The Little Hearts School House Early Learning Academy and its Mentoring and Community Services Program held an annual free […]
DAYTON, OH
WLWT 5

Loveland intermediate and middle schools to be closed on Monday

LOVELAND, Ohio — Loveland Intermediate and Middle School will be closed on Monday due to HVAC issues in the buildings, the school announced. According to Loveland City Schools, all other buildings should report to school as usual. The school says that they are working to get the problem resolved...
LOVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Carter
earnthenecklace.com

Andre Johnson Jr. Leaving WRGT: Where Is the Ohio Sports Reporter Going?

Andre Johnson Jr. passionately provided sports coverage to Ohio throughout the pandemic era. Now he’s moving closer to home for the next step of his career. Andre Johnson Jr. announced he is leaving WRGT. Naturally, Dayton residents want to know where the sports reporter is going next, and if his new job will also take him away from Ohio. Johnson answered most of his viewers’ questions. Here’s what the sports reporter said about his departure from the Dayton 24/7 Now news station.
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Sale of family business called a Kettering ‘staple’ stirs emotions

KETTERING — Charley Schuerholz grew up alongside his parents’ printing equipment, which was a part of his family’s home many years before he was. Not surprisingly, the decision to sell the printing company that evolved from a hobby of Bill and Ivy Schuerholz in the 1940s wasn’t an easy one.
KETTERING, OH
Sidney Daily News

Sidney Middle School, Longfellow Primary welcome new administrators

SIDNEY — Sidney City Schools staff are ready to start the school year. This year the district is welcoming new administration at Sidney Middle School and Longfellow Primary. Sidney Middle School welcomes a new administrative team with principal Gregg Johnson and assistant principals Jesie Geuy and Chris Lucius. Michelle Link will replace Michael Moore at Longfellow Primary as principal. Moore is staying in the district but moving to oversee Jacket Virtual Academy (JaVA) as principal.
SIDNEY, OH
dayton.com

DAYTON EATS: Restaurant closings beg the question, how can we help?

Before I saw the headline, “Azra’s Mediterranean Cuisine closing at 2nd Street Market” I was already feeling heartsick. So many wonderful restaurants and kitchens had recently closed or announced their closings and this one hit especially close to home. Owner Azra Kaurin has been a staple for...
DAYTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Housing#The Lilly Endowment
WRBI Radio

Indiana DNR stocks Brookville Lake with striped bass

— The Indiana DNR Division of Fish & Wildlife recently completed its annual striped bass and hybrid striped bass stockings around the state. Brookville Lake in Franklin and Union counties was stocked with 15,274 striped bass. Fish were stocked as fingerlings, averaged 1 1/2 inches in length, and should reach...
INDIANA STATE
WRBI Radio

Early morning swim, injury leads to water rescue

— Several agencies were called early Monday morning to the Laurel Conservation Club to rescue someone who swam across the Whitewater River, broke their arm, and couldn’t swim back. Firefighters from Laurel and Metamora plus Rescue 24 and Franklin County EMS fished the person out around 3:45 am.
LAUREL, IN
Eaton Register Herald

Pork Festival announces grandstand music lineup

EATON — The 51st Annual Preble County Pork Festival is adding top entertainment from Ohio performers and groups throughout the festival weekend, Sept. 17-18, and is even bringing a country music legend to headline a Saturday evening concert at the Preble County Fairgrounds. Complimentary grandstand performances on Saturday and...
EATON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
1017thepoint.com

MOTORCYCLIST ESCAPES THREE-COUNTY, 125 MPH CHASE

(Whitewater Valley)--A motorcyclist escaped a three-county, high-speed chase at just after midnight Monday morning. Deputies tried to stop the rider in western Wayne County, but he fled east on U.S. 40 at speeds that, according to scanner traffic, reached 125 miles per hour. He fled mostly through Richmond’s northwest side before getting onto I-70 and heading east. The chase went into Preble County and then north into Darke County before it was terminated.
WAYNE COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Hagerstown celebrates Little League team’s success with parade

HAGERSTOWN, Ind. — Over the past couple of weeks, the Little League baseball team from Hagerstown, Indiana has captured the hearts of many Hoosiers as they competed in the 2022 Little League World Series. The team qualified to head out to Williamsport, Pennsylvania and represent the Great Lakes region earlier this month as the smallest […]
HAGERSTOWN, IN
Pal Item | Palladium-Item

Pal Item | Palladium-Item

1K+
Followers
873
Post
188K+
Views
ABOUT

pal-item.com has the latest Richmond, Indiana news plus sports, life and local entertainment stories and video.

 http://pal-item.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy