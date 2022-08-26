Beshear signs $212M flood relief bill. Here are takeaways from Kentucky's special session

FRANKFORT — Millions of dollars are heading to flood-ravaged Eastern Kentucky after the Kentucky General Assembly quickly passed its sole piece of legislation from a three-day special session Friday.

Gov. Andy Beshear signed the measure Friday afternoon. Those in impacted counties could start seeing money to help with recovery within a week, Beshear previously said.

The special session was called by Beshear on Tuesday after weeks of bipartisan discussions with the leadership of the Republican supermajority on what was needed for the region.

The House passed the relief bill by a 97-0 vote, while it passed the Senate just before noon Friday by a 35-1 vote.

The $212.6 million relief package, funded largely out of Kentucky's $2.7 billion "rainy day fund," can go toward repairing roads and sewer systems, replacing damaged public buildings, rebuilding schools and providing extra supports to students and families, among other items.

Here are the main takeaways from the quick three-day session and the legislation to assist the flood-stricken region.

Bipartisanship wins out

The general tone of the special session was a stark contrast to most regular sessions of the legislature in recent years, as Republican leaders and Beshear both went out of their way to praise each others' focus and collaboration on solutions.

Shortly before the passage of the bill Friday, Republican Senate President Robert Stivers noted that he's definitely not going to vote for Beshear in next year's gubernatorial election, but that hasn't stopped all parties involved from working in partnership over the past month.

"We're setting politics aside to make sure the people of Eastern Kentucky and Western Kentucky are put on a systematic way of recovery," Stivers said.

Republican members also praised the immediate response of the governor's administration to the flooding, with several noting their regular communication with top Beshear adviser Rocky Adkins, a former legislator from the region.

Shortly before signing the bill in the Capitol rotunda, flanked by legislators, Beshear said the quick passage of the bill wouldn't have been possible without the collaboration of Stivers, GOP House Speaker David Osborne and other bipartisan members of the Mountain Caucus.

"From the beginning, the executive branch and the legislative branch have been working seamlessly," Beshear said. "This has been one of the greatest examples I've seen of nonpartisanship, of just simply caring for your fellow human being and living out our shared faith and values."

Amendment to add affordable housing funding for victims fails

A push from Sen. Brandon Smith, R-Hazard, to add $50 million to help with housing did not make it into the final bill.

Concerned over whether the legislation provided enough funding to house the thousands of people in the region who were displaced from their homes by the flooding, Smith — whose constituents were devastated — filed a floor amendment to provide an additional $50 million from the Budget Reserve Trust Fund to an affordable housing program for those affected.

However, the amendment received pushback from GOP legislative leaders and the Beshear administration, who both argued that such direct individual housing assistance from the state would jeopardize Kentucky's ability to receive the maximum amount of federal flood assistance.

Republican members of both chambers also argued Friday that the bill itself already provides significant temporary housing assistance for those displaced, as local governments can also use the large pool of SAFE funds for housing needs.

Stivers said the funding is meant to deal with immediate and short-term needs until lawmakers are scheduled to return to Frankfort for the 2023 regular session, when leaders would be able to address the challenging long-term housing needs of the region and economic stability.

Though several Republican members of the House and Senate from the flood-affected regions defended the bill as properly funding housing needs, Smith said on the floor he still had significant doubts and urged another special session before next year to address housing — and a significant population shift out of the region.

"I challenge the governor and the leadership to bring us back in and give us enough days to get housing and the rest for both of these groups — both Western Kentucky and Eastern Kentucky — because we're getting ready to see a crisis that will be historic across Appalachia," Smith said.

School districts get help, but may need more

Most of educators' requests made it into the relief package, but it may not be enough.

Several school buildings are so damaged they may need to be rebuilt. Beshear estimated earlier this month that schools are looking at more than $100 million in facility needs tied to flooding, and some districts are still evaluating the state of their buildings. An advance on funding and less red tape around construction may help.

Impacted districts can waive up to 15 missed instructional days and get up to 20 remote learning days to use from now until January. But that may not be enough to cover time missed as district leaders delay school years to figure out which schools are safe and where to fit all of their students. Remote learning may not be an option with families losing their homes and the internet that came with them.

Changes to how student enrollment impacts school funding offers some stability should districts see any drops in enrollment as families move to other districts either temporarily or permanently. But it wouldn't fully replace the funding schools would lose.

Similarly, a new provision for Western Kentucky covers some of the revenue lost as property values plummet after disaster. School districts, which are partially funded by property taxes, would see 100% of lost revenue covered in the first year, but that percentage drops over the next few years. If communities don't rebound quickly, districts may begin seeing gaps in funding.

Schickel casts lone 'no' vote

Of the 133 lawmakers present for Friday's votes, only one voted against the measure.

The lone vote against the flood relief bill was Sen. John Schickel, R-Union, who later said he had no problem with the bill itself, but instead cast a no vote in protest of the process in which it was passed.

Typically a bill takes a minimum of five days to pass into law after being filed, receiving three readings on three days before passage in one chamber and then three readings in three days once received in the other chamber.

To speed up the process for the relief bill, Republican leaders employed a legislative maneuver they have used several times in recent years, in which identical bills are introduced and read three times in both chambers. When the Senate received the flood relief bill Friday after it passed the House, they did not give it three more readings, as they had already given three readings to an identical bill.

Schickel said he would have voted for the bill if it had received the proper number of readings in each chamber, which could have been done in five to seven days.

