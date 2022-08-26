ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chambersburg, PA

Keystone Health first buyer in Southgate redevelopment project

By Amber South, Chambersburg Public Opinion
Chambersburg Public Opinion
Chambersburg Public Opinion
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s7G75_0hWlkRci00

The project to break up and redevelop Southgate Shopping Center in Chambersburg has its first buyer.

Keystone Health will buy the building that once housed Gold's Gym in Southgate Shopping Center, with plans to turn it into a community health center. Keystone is the first third party to purchase a parcel of the property since the start of a project to redevelop it into a mixed-use neighborhood, according to Guy Shaul, the Borough of Chambersburg's community and economic development specialist.

The Keystone Health community health center was the only site explicitly named in a design concept of what local leaders and stakeholders hope a redeveloped Southgate will look like.

The health center will likely offer urgent care, family/internal medicine, pediatrics, obstetrics, community outreach, dental, behavioral health, and insurance enrollment services, Keystone Health CEO Joanne Cochran said, via a spokesperson. She expects the facility to be ready to open in summer 2024.

A land development plan has not yet been submitted to the borough.

Once opened, Keystone will operate Chambersburg's only urgent care west of U.S. 11.

Keystone Health is Franklin County's only federally qualified community health center, and as such must follow certain rules that ensure services are accessible, including by cost, to underserved communities.

Cochran co-founded Keystone in 1986 to provide medical care to migrant farm workers and has overseen its expansion to a full-fledged health care system serving 59,000 patients each year. Keystone had a facility at Southgate more than 20 years ago, and she has wanted to open one there again for years because there are many patients in the area, she said in a borough news release.

"Keystone’s focus has always been on primary and preventive care," she said in a later email. "We are much more concerned with the outcome of the care we deliver than the number of procedures we perform. We want all of our community residents to have access to their own doctor, or other provider. We want our patients to have access to affordable medications and have a place to go for loving, non-judgmental care that will never be denied because of lack of funds. We want our patients to have a 'medical home' to go to when they are sick."

Southgate sold:A 'once in a lifetime' opportunity to transform a gateway to Chambersburg

Redevelopment of Southgate

Transforming the property into a mixed-use neighborhood was a key component of the Elm Street Neighborhood Plan when the borough first began participating in the state grant program in 2007.

More than 14 years later, community meetings over many months resulted in a design concept for a mixed-use neighborhood that includes affordable apartments and townhouses, retail spaces, commercial buildings and outdoor areas.

Chambersburg Borough Council in April executed a sales agreement that allowed Chambersburg Area Municipal Authority, a volunteer board that works with the borough on economic development projects, to buy part of the 14-acre property identified as the first phase for redevelopment. Through a leaseback agreement, the borough will manage the property until it is sold in parts to developers. The municipal authority took over the leases of tenants and collects rent, which it remits to the borough.

Borough officials and elected leaders spent decades debating what to do to revitalize Southgate, which was a popular shopping destination in the 1970s and '80s but went downhill as shopping habits changed, stores moved out and mismanagement crept in.

The borough allotted $4.1 million in funding received via the American Rescue Plan Act to purchase Southgate. No local tax dollars were used.

The cost of the first phase comes to $3.25 million. It encompasses the area south of West Washington Street which includes the strip mall that houses Big Lots, Family Dollar, Mercado Latino, Spot Laundromat and other businesses, the large parking lot, and the former Gold's Gym building.

The borough has until October to authorize a sales agreement for phase two, which encompasses the area in the northeast corner of West Washington and Cedar streets.

Before the sale, Southgate was owned by Franklin Southgate LLC and managed by Ohio-based Paran Management.

New business:Maker of pre-fabricated ticket booths, guard shacks expanding in Franklin County

Chambersburg seeks to attract buyers to Southgate

The borough will soon release what's called a "prospectus" document, which will describe the investment and redevelopment opportunity at Southgate with the goal of attracting more buyers and investors, according to Shaul.

"The prospectus will outline opportunities available for those who wish to invest in the project, including specific opportunities to buy and redevelop lots within the shopping center. The prospectus will have minimum requirements for investors, to include obligations and rules that are standard in the real estate business. Investors would then have an opportunity to submit proposals to buy and redevelop the lots inside the shopping center," he said.

Amber South can be reached at asouth@publicopinionnews.com.

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Voice

Satan Club After School Program Coming To PA District

The Satanic Temple is coming to a Pennsylvania school district. In York County, the directors of the Northern York County School District addressed their approval of the Satanic Temple to use their facilities, stating that “the use of (their) school facilities must be permitted without discrimination.”. The event will...
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Two bridges reopened to traffic in Cumberland County

Cumberland County officials said today that two bridges that were under construction have reopened. Burgners Bridge on Burgners Road in Lower Frankford Township as well as Roush Bridge on North Dickinson School Road in Dickinson Twp. are now open to traffic. Burgners Bridge is a four-span concrete bridge, built in...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chambersburg, PA
Business
City
Chambersburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Business
Local
Pennsylvania Health
theriver953.com

New 522 bridge scheduled to open

The new bridge over Opequon Creek on Route 522 southbound in Frederick County is scheduled to begin being used on August 30th. Replacement of the bridge began in the Fall of 2021. Throughout construction, motorists used temporary travel lanes to share the northbound bridge. Only the right will open initially...
FREDERICK COUNTY, VA
abc27.com

Pennsylvania Lottery Treasure Hunt Jackpot sold in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania Lottery player in York County will split a $127,000 jackpot with four other winners of a Pennsylvania Lottery Treasure Hunt Jackpot. Each jackpot-winning ticket matched all five numbers drawn, 5-10-14-17-18, to win individual prizes of $25,400, less applicable withholding. The winning tickets...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Applebee’s looking to move locations in Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– The neighborhood may be eating good at a new Applebee’s location in Altoona. The restaurant chain is reportedly looking to move from it’s Logan Valley Mall location and into the old Bob Evans building on Plank Road. Before the movement can be finalized, a public council must be held to vote on […]
ALTOONA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health First#Health Center#Obstetrics#Business Industry#Linus Business#Medical Services#General Health#Gold S Gym#The Keystone Health
msn.com

Driver dead after head-on collision on central Pa. road: state police

A 43-year-old man was thrown from his vehicle and killed Friday after he crashed head-on into a tractor-trailer in Adams County, Pennsylvania State Police said. State police said Brian P. Duncan was traveling south on Abbottstown Pike in Berwick Township at a speed unsafe for conditions around 7:33 a.m., when he crossed the double-yellow lines and hit a southbound tractor-trailer.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

64th annual Steam Show returns to Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — The 64th annual Steam Show kicked off in Cumberland County on Sunday. The week-long event at the Williams Grove Historical Steam Engine Association in Monroe Township features a wide selection of steam traction engines, antique tractors and a model train exhibit. Organizers said it's incredible...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Thomasville Commons trailer park without water

THOMASVILLE, Pa. — Hundreds of residents in York County found themselves without water today, and with no notice. When residents in Thomasville Commons, a trailer park development in York County, went to take a shower this morning - no running water greeted them. It had been turned off sometime overnight.
THOMASVILLE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Public Health
local21news.com

Waynesboro man sentenced on methamphetamine and firearms charges, officials say

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Johnathan Fisher, age 40, of Waynesboro, Pennsylvania, was sentenced on August 29, 2022, to a term of 151 months imprisonment by United States District Court Judge Christopher C. Conner for methamphetamine trafficking and weapons offenses.
WAYNESBORO, PA
local21news.com

Man slapped outside of Sheetz in Franklin County, police say

FRANKLIN, Pa. (WHP) — A man was assaulted outside of a Sheetz in Franklin County around 9:30PM on August 25. The Chambersburg Police Department say that the victim told police that he was standing outside of the Sheetz on 1 Monticello Court when a man came up to him and slapped him in the face.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
washco-md.net

Free Scrap Tire Day – September 10, 2022

Clean County Initiative, General County, Trash & Recycling. HAGERSTOWN, MD (August 26, 2022) – The Washington County Department of Environmental Management announces that there will be a free scrap tire day on September 10, 2022, from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Forty West Landfill. This event is provided for Washington County residents only and there is no charge to drop off up to five tires for residents of the same household. Passenger and light truck tires will be accepted on or off the rim. Participants will be required to show a valid driver’s license with a Washington County address and may make one trip to the event. No tires will be accepted from commercial entities.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
abc27.com

Annual corn festival held in Shippensburg

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Shippensburg was up to its ears in corn on Saturday. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. It was a big turnout for the 41st annual corn festival. There were 250 craft and...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

New Exhibit at 11/30 Visitors Center

Franklin County Visitors Bureau Opens “Letterkenny World War II Italian Prisoner of War Experience” at 11/30 Visitors Center on September 10. Franklin County Visitors Bureau is pleased to host “Letterkenny World War II Italian Prisoner of War Experience,” a new exhibit in the lobby of the Franklin County 11/30 Visitors Center. The exhibit showcases more than 400 photographs, excerpts of memoirs and facsimile documents to tell the story of repatriated Italian POWs, housed and working at Letterkenny Depot during World War II. These men visioned and built the Letterkenny Chapel during their time at the depot. A special dedication and welcome to Italian family and friends of the repatriated men will take place at 9:30 AM on September 10, 2022. The public is invited to attend.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
Chambersburg Public Opinion

Chambersburg Public Opinion

559
Followers
273
Post
37K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news for Franklin County. Coverage includes local and national news, education, crime, business, lifestyle and entertainment.

 http://publicopiniononline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy