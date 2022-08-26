ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bound Brook, NJ

'God knows I am not guilty': Bound Brook man gets 50 years for murder

By Mike Deak, MyCentralJersey.com
Courier News
Courier News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nLBKh_0hWlkPrG00

SOMERVILLE – Ryan Keogh, found guilty by a jury in April of murdering Terrence C. Coulanges on Jan. 9, 2019 in Bound Brook, was sentenced on Friday to 50 years in state prison without parole by Superior Court Judge Peter Tober.

"I am not a cold, calculated killer," Keogh told the judge before he was sentenced. "God knows I am not guilty."

The sentencing came after the judge turned down a request by Keogh's lawyers to overturn the verdict and order a new trial because of testimony in the 25-day trial by a jailhouse informant, Barrick Wesley.

Somerset County Assistant Prosecutor Frank Kolodzieski told the judge that even without Wesley's testimony, the jury would have found Keogh guilty.

The jury did not accept Keogh's defense that he shot Coulanges, an Old Bridge resident, in self-defense.

Jonathan Petty, who with his partner William Fetky represented Keogh, said he would appeal the verdict.

In addition to the 50-year sentence on the murder charge, Keogh was given an additional three years on a charge of endangering a victim for not calling 911 immediately after the shooting. Prosecutors had said that 911 was not called until almost two hours after Keogh shot Coulanges twice on the front porch of his family's Farm Lane home.

Keogh faced a maximum sentence of life in prison, which in New Jersey is defined as 75 years.

The investigation began at 7:36 p.m. Jan. 9, 2019, when the Middlesex Borough Police Department received a 911 call reporting shots fired at a Farm Lane home in Bound Brook.

Bound Brook police went to the scene and found Coulanges outside the home with gunshot wounds to the right thigh and left chest.

Police and medical personnel started life-saving measures. Coulanges was taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick where he was pronounced dead.

But detectives interviewed neighbors who said they heard gunshots around 5:45 p.m. that day.

The investigation found that Keogh, along with his parents, left the home after the shooting. A 911 call was placed at 7:36 p.m., an hour and 51 minutes after Coulanges was shot.

'The Keoghs stole my son from me'

The sentencing followed a tense and emotional court session where relatives of both Coulanges and Keogh spoke.

Lisa Myrick, Coulanges' mother, called Keogh "a monster" and said that neither he nor his parents have shown any remorse.

"The Keoghs stole my son from me," she said.

Myrick berated the Keoghs for not immediately calling 911.

"Even a 6-year-old knows to call 911 in an emergency," she said.

Myrick said her son, "who was too trusting of people," was "treated like disposable waste."

"I as a mother should not have to bury my children," she said.

"Imagine if they had called 911," she said.

Members of Coulanges' family sobbed as Kolodzieski showed a two-and-half-minute video of Coulanges, who had been a motivational speaker, singing and delivering a spiritual message

But Keogh's parents maintained the killing was in self-defense.

"My son is guilty of killing someone he considered a brother in self-defense," Ryan's mother Cindy said. "By no means was this murder. He was put in a position where he felt had to defend himself and his family from someone who had been threatening all of us numerous times, both in person and on social media."

"We are not monsters," she said.

Keogh’s father David told the judge that the trial was a "travesty of justice" and that "his son does not have a violent or malicious bone in his body."

David Keogh said he was looking forward "to the unwarranted verdict being overturned."

Kolodzieski, who asked Tober to give Keogh a life sentence, said Keogh has not shown remorse for the killing. He also said that Keogh had lied to police when he said Coulanges had come to the house with a gun, but testimony revealed Coulanges was unarmed, and Keogh had a gun.

Kolodzieski said Wesley testified that while at the Somerset County Jail, he heard Keogh trying to develop a strategy for a self-defense case.

Wesley was sentenced Aug. 9 by Tober to four years in state prison on a theft charge.

Tober said that on Thursday another jail inmate, who appeared in his court on a motion to drop his attorney, told the judge that Wesley told him to tell a story in court, "whether or not it is true," to get a better deal from the prosecutor.

The other inmate also said that Wesley told him that he had mental health issues.

In asking for an overturned verdict and a new trial, Petty called Wesley "the least credible person on the face of the Earth" and has a "career of lying in court."

In one instance, Petty said, Wesley had acted as a jailhouse informant and later recanted his testimony, leading to the state attorney general issuing new directives to meet a set of standards when relying upon jailhouse informants.

Petty said Wesley's "credibility is the whole case."

Before the sentencing, Keogh told the judge, "I was framed."

"I did not mean to kill him," he said, adding that Coulanges had come to the house "looking for a fight."

Keogh and Coulanges had known each other since they were teenagers. At one time they had both been aspiring rappers, and Coulanges had lived with the Keoghs for two years before they had a falling out in 2017.

Coulanges’ parents told police that their son still had a laptop and some clothes at the Bound Brook house.

Keogh told Tober that he had helped Coulanges in a number of ways, including giving him money.

"I am not a murderer," he said. "I am a protector. I kept him out of trouble."

Mike Deak is a reporter for mycentraljersey.com. To get unlimited access to his articles on Somerset and Hunterdon counties, please subscribe or activate your digital a

Comments / 4

DINO!
3d ago

Gannett(who owns the Courier News) is so desperate for relevance they published a photo of Putin to get click bait hits.

Reply
4
 

