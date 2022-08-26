‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8 Cast Revealed: Andrew Spencer, Teddi Wright, Michael Allio and More

It’s getting hot in here! ABC officially announced the initial Bachelor in Paradise season 8 contestants — and there are a lot of familiar faces.

Logan Palmer and Jacob Rapini are fresh off Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia ’s season of The Bachelorette and ready for another shot at love. They will be joined by Michelle Young ’s former suitors Casey Woods , Romeo Alexander and Brandon Jones .

The first round of men are from Katie Thurston ’s season, which aired in 2021, but they haven’t been far from Bachelor Nation’s mind . Single dad Michael Allio , Andrew Spencer and Justin Glaze are all headed to the beach.

“When it comes to the drama, you can count me out,” Justin, 28, said in the ABC teaser , which dropped on Friday, August 26. “But you're gonna see me sipping my tea in the corner.”

Clayton Echard ’s former contestant Hailey Malles , for her part, teased that the “men are going to bring the most drama” this season . Meanwhile, her former Bachelor housemate Shanae Ankney claimed that another season 26 alum Genevieve Parisi “will bring it.”

Echard’s one-time suitors make up the majority of the female cast , with Hunter Haag , Sierra Jackson , Kira Mengistu , Jill Chin , Serene Russell and Teddi Wright all making the trip down across the border.

The women’s camp will be rounded out by Brittany Galvin from Matt James ' season and Lace Morris , who first joined Bachelor Nation on Ben Higgins ' season in 2016. Lace, for her part, previously found love on season 3 of Bachelor in Paradise later that year. Despite getting engaged to Grant Kemp on the show, the pair parted ways in November 2016 .

The new cast teased in the video what they are looking for in a partner , with Michael, 38, reminding fans that his son, James, whom he shared with his late wife, Laura, is his top priority . He revealed that if a woman “hates kids” then “she’s not for me.”

Teddi, on the other hand, said that a man who “doesn’t laugh” at her jokes is a deal breaker. Luckily for her, Andrew S., who she previously revealed was one of her Bachelor Nation crushes , has a good sense of humor.

“Andrew Spencer is someone that I think is cute, but I don’t know him at all,” she exclusively told Us Weekly in March. “I think he’s just the definition of joy. Like, when you see him, he’s just so joyful and I love that. He’s so funny. I love a guy that’s funny, and he’s very attractive.”

Bachelor in Paradise season 8 premieres on ABC Tuesday, September 27 at 8 p.m. ET.