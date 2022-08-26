ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holmes County, OH

West Holmes FFA members earn American Degrees

By Staff Report
The Daily Record
 3 days ago
Four members of West Holmes FFA will receive the American FFA Degree in October, according to the National FFA Organization.

Graduates Jayme Pennell, Rebecca Sprang, Addison Yates and Clay Shepler will receive the highest degree an FFA member can be awarded during the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis.

Supervised Agricultural Experiences (SAE) were:

Pennell worked for Loudonville Equity and had an environmental science project where he converted a crop field back into a wildlife habitat.

Sprang worked on a dairy farm and also raised her own sheep, hogs and dairy cattle.

Yates worked on a dairy farm.

Shepler worked for an excavating company and raised pigs for the fair.

The American Degree is the highest award an FFA member can receive. It encompasses five-eight years of record keeping and activity in the program. Members must earn or invest $10,000, participate in activities at the state and local level, have a “C” or better average, and complete 50 hours of community service.

