ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Special Deal for Students! Sign Up for Amazon Prime Today for These Back-to-School Benefits

Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 5 days ago

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

School’s back in session! Sad that summer is almost over? Dreading all the homework in your future? We have the perfect pick-me-up! Right now, Amazon is offering some major back-to-school benefits just for students.

If you sign up for a Prime Student membership today, you’ll be eligible for special promotions across Amazon’s various platforms — delivery, entertainment and beyond! After your six-month trial ends, you can enjoy your Prime membership at half the price. Keep scrolling for more details on this exclusive deal!

Prime Video

As a Prime Student , you’ll have unlimited access to a vast selection of movies and TV shows. Prime Video is home to many award-winning projects, including The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel , Fleabag, Manchester by the Sea and The Big Sick. And this summer’s smash hit series, The Summer I Turned Pretty , also debuted on Amazon Prime (if you haven’t seen the first season yet, go binge it immediately).

This fall, Prime members can watch The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power beginning on September 9 and Thursday Night Football starting on September 15. Cheer on your team from the comfort of your bedroom!

Prime Delivery

Another Prime Student membership perk is free express shipping on deliveries! De-stress during exams by treating yourself to some retail therapy. Shop a wide range of products, from fashion and beauty to dorm decor. Have a last-minute theme party coming up in college? Amazon has endless options (trust Us — it’s our go-to source for costumes and accessories!)

Even More Savings!

Additional deals include six months free of LinkedIn Premium (a great way to network if you’re looking for an internship or job), free food delivery with Grubhub and three months free of the Calm meditation app. This Prime Student membership just earned an A+ in our books!

Students can sign up for Prime Student membership here !

5 Back-to-School Essentials to Grab on Amazon Prime

Read article

Looking for additional deals? Check out more picks below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team . The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits , purses , plus-size swimsuits , women's sneakers , bridal shapewear , and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at
ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com . Happy shopping!

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

This Turtleneck Adds a Little Bit of Spice to the Classic Sweater Style

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Who’s pumped for sweater weather? It’s a rhetorical question, of course. We all love cozying up in warm, soft knits, sipping on pumpkin-flavored lattes and scoping out the newly undead Spirit Halloween in our town. It’s not just […]
APPAREL
Us Weekly

This 2-Piece Sweater Set Is the New Cozy Girl Uniform

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. It’s not always easy being a Cozy Girl. Dress codes, public outings, extreme weather and rough, itchy clothing are just a few of many factors working against us. Is it so wrong to want to feel like we’re […]
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Prime Day#Food Delivery
Us Weekly

Shoppers Say These Wide-Leg Yoga Pants Are Soft Like Butter

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. While phases come and go, there are some things in life we’ll love forever. Pizza, The Bachelor, ice cream cones, massages — and most importantly, yoga pants. They're something we can (and often do) wear every single day, […]
YOGA
Us Weekly

Neck Wrinkles? Cellulite? Check Out This $15 Hibiscus and Honey Firming Cream

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. When we think about anti-aging skincare, we’re almost always laser focused on the face. We have our multi-step routines filled with toners, serums, masks and moisturizers, fully concentrated on keeping our complexion clear and youthful. When it comes […]
SKIN CARE
Us Weekly

Holy Skin! This Is the No. 1 Retinol Night Cream in the U.S.

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. We don’t want to shock you, but every day, we’re all aging more and more. Every second, even. We’re aging right now! Okay, okay. We all know how time works — but sadly, so does our skin. Our […]
SKIN CARE
Us Weekly

This Free People-Style Pullover Has Us So Excited for Sweater Weather

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. There’s something we’ve been craving lately. That cozy, comfy, no-responsibilities, clear-schedule kind of feeling. Pumpkin spice, spooky movies, red leaves, corn mazes — you know what we’re talking about. Fall! And everything we do during the much-anticipated season […]
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Amazon
Us Weekly

Just Dropped! This Flattering Sweater Dress Is Our New Staple for Fall

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Did someone say sweater weather? Fans of fall, rejoice! It’s finally time to shop for our favorite fashion season. Bring out the boots, beanies and blazers! We’re ready to get cozy. When it comes to autumnal outfits, however, […]
APPAREL
Us Weekly

The 11 Best Deals in the Bed Bath & Beyond Labor Day Sale — Up to 80% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. The Labor Day deals have begun! We always view Labor Day as an opportunity for a fresh start, especially when it comes to our home. The changing of seasons means new furniture, new decor, better organization, upgraded kitchen […]
SHOPPING
Us Weekly

Boost Energy and Improve Sleep With These Supplements From Nu2Ra+

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Can we all agree that the past few years have thrown Us for a loop? Great — now we've gotten that out of the way, and it's time to figure out how to improve our situations. With an […]
HEALTH
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

195K+
Followers
21K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy