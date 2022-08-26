Wallace shoots second straight 33, Elkton kicks off season at Pat's Glen

ELKTON — Thursday’s golf tri-match between North East, Elkton and Harford Tech at Patriot’s Glen kicked off the golf season for one Cecil County UCBAC school and saw the continued success of another.

Noah Wallace shot a 33 on the day for the Indians and finished the afternoon with the lowest score in the match. As a team, North East split its second straight tri-match defeating Elkton and falling to Harford Tech. The Indians defeated the Golden Elks with its top four scorers of Wallace, Wyatt Cudmore, Brandon Kristovich and Brysen Keithley.

“I was feeling good. I was putting good. I was driving it well. I was averaging probably over 300 and when you’re hitting it good it’s pretty easy to shoot low,” Wallace said. “I’ve been driving it good lately, iron play has been good. I’ve been wedging it good and putting good mostly so that’s really helped me shoot low scores.”

The Indians entered the match coming off an impressive team score of 217 on Tuesday, where Cudmore, Kristovich and Addison Groce shot under 50. Kristovich finished the day with a 50, Cudmore a 51 and Groce a 59.

“No two days are the same in golf, especially on different courses with different elements,” Grimes said. “We had some ups and downs today, but we are still growing as a team. We still have a lot of matches left and I like where we’re at.”

Harford Tech’s Luke Cimino, Aurora Walters and Collin Collier led the Cobras with a 43 and a pair of 44’s.

North East visits Geneva Farms Golf Course on Wednesday for a tough tri-match test against North Harford and C. Milton Wright for its third match of the year.

“It wasn’t the best day today, but they all played well on Tuesday and I know they can all come out and play better, we can shoot a better score than 217,” Wallace said. “We’ve all shot better scores and I know we can play a lot better.”

Harkins, Foye start strong for Golden Elks

After its Monday match was canceled, Elkton’s team of four golfers got its first opportunity to hit the course in competition.

The Golden Elks suffered two losses at the hands of Harford Tech and North East. That however did not take away from the individual success of seniors Simone Foye and Makhi Harkins.

Harkins shot a 51, a personal best, along with Foye, who missed out on her personal best of 50 by one stroke. Fellow seniors Carley Esterling finished with a 56 and Juliette Suter rounded out Elkton’s scoring four with a 68 in her first high school golf match.

“I started off strong with bogeys and I felt good because I haven’t ever started that strong before. Carrying it through I didn’t really pick up a double par besides once,” Harkins said. “It was definitely my best game.”

Foye noted her score is a big improvement from her freshman year when she started with the program. She looks to continue working on the technical aspect of the game as her season gets underway.

“I think my attitude to the game was really good,” Foye said. “I could improve on lining up shots in my short game, but I think everything else was pretty good. It was a solid game today.”

Elkton Head Coach Krista Klumpp emphasized her team is looking to improve on personal bests with a small group of golfers. The first-year Elkton head coach said she is happy to see both golfers shoot in the low fifties to start the new season.

“Makhi I’m just super happy with him,” Klumpp said. “He was shooting high fifties, low sixties. A 51, that’s huge to take ten points off your score.”

The Golden Elks face Perryville and Aberdeen in a tri-match at Furnace Bay on Monday.

High School Extras

Fallston 206, Aberdeen 239, Bohemia Manor 242, Havre de Grace 291

EDGEWOOD — The Eagles took to Exton Golf Course on Thursday for an UCBAC quad-match against Fallston, Aberdeen and Havre de Grace.

Colin O’Neal shot a 44, the lowest score on the day for Bo Manor. Noah Ruleau and Brody Means finished in the high 40’s shooting a 47 and 48 respectively. Jake Vaughan and Evan Wilson rounded out the scoring golfers for the Eagles with a 50 and 53.

Fallston improved on Tuesday’s 217 tri-match performance with a 206. Aberdeen shot under 240 as a team after shooting a 246 against Rising Sun at Chesapeake Bay Golf Club on Tuesday. Havre de Grace shot under 300 for the first time this season.

Bohemia Manor travels to Winters Run Golf Club on Tuesday for a tri-match against Patterson Mill and Havre de Grace.