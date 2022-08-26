PALMDALE – The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Watch from Wednesday morning, Aug. 31, through Sunday evening, Sept. 4, for the Antelope Valley. With dangerously hot conditions including temperatures up to 110 expected over the next few days, Palmdale city officials have announced that the Palmdale City Library, located at 700 E. Palmdale Blvd., is a designated cooling center open to people of all ages.

PALMDALE, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO