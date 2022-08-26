Read full article on original website
Lackey presents $2.7M check to support local affordable veteran housing
PALMDALE – Assemblymember Tom Lackey (R-Palmdale) recently presented a $2.7 million check to Homes 4 Families to go toward building a 56-home veteran community in Palmdale. The funds will help offset many of the cost increases caused by COVID-related shutdowns, supply chain issues, and inflation. “My primary job as...
“Energy for Palmdale’s Independent Choice” to launch Oct. 1
PALMDALE – Palmdale residents and businesses will soon have a new default energy provider: Energy for Palmdale’s Independent Choice (EPIC). Residential customers will automatically be enrolled in EPIC starting on October 1, 2022, and commercial customers on March 1, 2023. “EPIC offers our community a locally controlled choice...
Palmdale City Library open as cooling center
PALMDALE – The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Watch from Wednesday morning, Aug. 31, through Sunday evening, Sept. 4, for the Antelope Valley. With dangerously hot conditions including temperatures up to 110 expected over the next few days, Palmdale city officials have announced that the Palmdale City Library, located at 700 E. Palmdale Blvd., is a designated cooling center open to people of all ages.
Winners announced in Palmdale’s “Generations” juried art contest
PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale Friday night announced the winners of its eighth annual “Generations” juried art contest at a reception and exhibit held simultaneously at Legacy Commons and Palmdale Playhouse. “This is important for the community,” Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer said during the ceremony. “This...
