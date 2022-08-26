Read full article on original website
Related
Baby boy was born with a 12-cm long 'true human tail'
In a rare case, a baby boy was born with a 12-cm long appendage with a ball on one end, which looks like a tail. Scientists called it the ‘true human tail,’ and the doctors said it's a very rare incident as only 40 children in history were born with such a tail.
Man refuses to eat daughter-in-law's home-cooked food after accepting an invitation to dinner
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My paternal grandfather was an unpleasant man. He never had a good thing to say about anything or anyone. My mother dreaded going to his house for any reason; unfortunately for her, he may have been her father-in-law, but he was also her tenant. So he called her whenever anything went wrong in the house.
WATCH: Clueless Photographer Has No Idea When Huge Black Bear Walks Up Right Beside Him
A hapless nature photographer was recently caught on tape having a very close call with a wild black bear. The bizarre encounter was posted by Instagram user cnecula19 for the world to see. In the clip, the photographer is completely oblivious to the hefty wild animal being an arm’s length away. Lucky for the dedicated photographer, the bear ignores the careless human. He continues to snap pictures as the disinterested bear crosses a road back into the woods.
'Meant To Be': Deaf Dog Dave Joins Family With a Son Losing His Hearing
There's a perfect family out there for every pet, and Dave the deaf dog is no exception. Dave, 6 years old and originally named Puppy, came to the Humane Society of Midland County (HSOMC) in Michigan after he was found out on his own, getting into tussles with porcupines. From the moment he arrived, he quickly captured the hearts of shelter volunteers.
