localsyr.com
CNY Lyme Alliance teaching Fair visitors about preventing ticks and diseases they carry
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For those heading out to the New York State Fair this weekend and throughout next week, there aren’t just rides, food, and attractions to enjoy — there is plenty to learn, as well. At the Cornell Cooperative Extension Master Gardener booth in the...
localsyr.com
Honoring men, women at NYS Fair for Law Enforcement Day
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Great New York State Fair held Law Enforcement Day on Monday. In honor of the special day, any active or retired law enforcement officers could get into the state fair for free. Honoring our New York State Troopers for more than 100 years at...
localsyr.com
Looking back at the history of the Fair
(WSYR-TV) — Morgan DuBois, a Homer resident, can trace his roots in Onondaga County back to the late 1700s. He joined Bridge Street on August 29 to discuss how his ancestors helped in the New York State Fair. DuBois also discusses what he loves about Central New York.
localsyr.com
‘Sculpture Space’ art center in Utica vandalized, left in ruins
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Vandals left the community art center ‘Sculpture Space Inc’ of Utica in ruins on Sunday, August 28, destroying equipment, property, and charity-donated artwork. Sculpture Space reported on the destruction early August 28 via their Facebook page. According to the post, vandals used paint,...
localsyr.com
Sunnking holds first paint recycling event
EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Sunnking held their first paint recycling event at East Syracuse Minoa High School on Saturday afternoon. Neighbors were asked to sign up for the event. According to event organizer, Robert Burns, 2,300 people signed up for the electronics and paint recycling and over of those 1,300 said they were recycling paint.
Attendance plummets as temperatures rise on Day 6 of the New York State Fair
Geddes, N.Y. — Attendance at the New York State Fair plummeted Monday on Syracuse’s hottest day of the New York State Fair in at least 50 years. A total of 47,912 people came out to the fair on Monday, the sixth day of the fair. That’s the lowest attendance of any day so far this year, and a far cry from the record 103,842 people who attended the fair on Day 6 in 2019 before the Covid shutdown.
Monday was the hottest day during the NY State Fair in at least 50 years
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Today’s brutal heat not only set a record for Aug. 29, but was also Syracuse’s hottest day during the New York State Fair in at least 50 years. The high in Syracuse was 94 degrees, at 2:35 p.m. the National Weather Service said. That beat the previous Aug. 29 record of 93, set in 1953,
Is this a Secret Driver Signal in New York??
I've been driving a car for nearly two decades, but I may have learned something new this weekend during a road trip to central New York. Is this really a way for drivers to signal each other that I never knew about?. Secret Signals on New York Roads. There always...
localsyr.com
Local vendors overcome challenges at the State Fair
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For David Pizio, coming out to the New York State Fair isn’t just a yearly tradition, it’s a family tradition, as well. “We’ve been here since 1939,” he said, “I’ve been here 50 years myself, my father started in ’39 out here in the same location.”
Heat Advisory Posted For Portions Of New York State
It is going to get crazy hot! The forecast from Buffalo to Syracuse is calling for some late summer heat. The kids may be getting ready for back-to-school but Mother Nature is not letting the summer slip away just yet. The forecast calls for temperatures to soar in the upper 80's on Monday for most of the Western New York area. This is happening as colleges and universities in the Buffalo area and throughout New York State are starting classes this week.
This College Was Named #1 Party School In New York State
Niche has released its list of the Top 25 party schools in New York State, but only one can be at the top of the list. According to Niche,. The 2022 Top Party Schools ranking is based on student reviews and nightlife statistics. Top party colleges have a vibrant and diverse party scene - they offer fun options both on and off campus and students rate their peers as being fun, friendly, and into partying.
Invasive bug could do major damage; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Aug. 29)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 92; Low: 73. Hot, humid; PM thunderstorm possible; 5-day forecast. BIG CROWD FOR A CRAZYSEXYCOOL NIGHT: TLC, one of the most popular musical groups of the 1990s, helped bring Friday night’s New York State Fair crowd all the way back to that decade with its concert at Chevy Park. Review, more photos. (Scott Schild photo)
spectrumlocalnews.com
Exploring different transportation options for getting to and from the fair
The New York State Fair is back in action, and In Focus is getting a look at some of the best of what it has to offer — within and beyond the fairgrounds. JoDee Kenney catches up with state Assemblyman and Chair Assembly Transportation Committee Bill Magnarelli to talk about some of the many different transportation options for getting to and from the fair. With so many people coming to the fair each day, there’s not enough space for everyone to park — which is why Amtrak and Centro are getting involved. Magnarelli, who represents the Syracuse area, says Centro’s shuttle service to and from the fair is now more affordable than ever — with prices being slashed this year to just one dollar each way. For those who are located further out, in areas like Albany and Buffalo, Amtrak may be a better option — with special routes directly to and from the fairgrounds for the whole length of the fair. Magnarelli says having these different options is key because they help make it much easier for people from far and wide to visit year after year.
Syracuse Pair Arrested Following Chase Through Binghamton & Vestal in Stolen Car
A couple of Syracuse residents are facing numerous charges in Broome County after Sheriff’s Deputies say they led authorities on a pursuit in a stolen vehicle through the City of Binghamton, Town of Vestal and back into Binghamton. The wild ride began when a Sergeant of the Broome County...
cnyhomepage.com
Fatal pick-up truck accident in City of Oneida
ONEIDA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida City Police Department reported a fatal accident involving a pick-up truck occurred in Oneida on August 28th. Around 2:30 pm on Sunday, officers arrived at the scene of an accident on Fairview Avenue to find a pick-up truck that had collided with a tree.
localsyr.com
Fabulous Fair fun for Saturday, August 27
SYRACUSE N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — If you’re heading to the New York State Fair on Saturday, August 27, there is plenty in store for you to do!. Rally ‘Round The Trucks: Half a dozen food trucks join over 100 food vendors to participate in the Fair’s first-ever Food Truck Rally of 2022 around Chevy Court. The trucks will serve $2 samples of a signature menu item and some of their regular offerings. Check out the food trucks below:
whcuradio.com
Three rescued from hanging car in Homer
HOMER, N.Y. (WHCU) — Firefighters in Cortland County rescued three people from a car. The Homer Fire Department says the vehicle was hanging over an embankment on Saturday morning. Crews helped get the occupants out of the car safely. No injuries were reported. New York State Police, TLC Ambulance,...
Man charged for selling drugs at New York State Fair
ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police in Oneida County have reported that a California man was arrested on August 27th and charged with multiple felonies for allegedly selling narcotics at the New York State Fair. According to NYS Police, an investigation has been ongoing by the Violent Gang & Narcotics Team […]
localsyr.com
The My Dream Summit makes its way to Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Hundreds of minority business owners and professionals from across the state came to Syracuse for the My Dream Summit at the OnCenter. Journalists, speakers, and Fortune 500 executives shared words of wisdom and encouragement. The summit covered a wide range of topics like health, and the development of the black community. Dr. Frederick Douglas Haynes III spoke at the event.”You must do inner work to power your dream becoming a reality in your outer world,” said Haynes. “If you do your inner work, which is your most important work it will power the transformation of your outer world…boom there it is!”
Madison County man dead after pickup truck hits tree in Oneida, police say
City of Oneida, N.Y. — A Madison County man died after the pickup truck he was in hit a tree in the City of Oneida, Sunday, police said. John R. Loomis, 67, of Lincoln, was driving at 2:30 p.m. on Fairview Avenue when the pickup truck hit a tree, according to a news release from the City of Oneida police.
