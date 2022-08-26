Read full article on original website
2 police officers charged with assault following scuffle at hotel
A Trenton police officer and Mercer County sheriff’s officer each face a simple assault charge following a fight with another person at a Bordentown Township motel last weekend, officials say. Tara Dzurkoc, a Trenton detective, and sheriff’s officer Matt Sickler, were involved in an Aug. 20 incident with a...
Jersey City, NJ man pleads guilty to manslaughter in 2019 slaying
JERSEY CITY — A man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the 2019 shooting death of a woman that occurred less than a year after he was acquitted of a separate homicide, prosecutors said Monday. Anthony Shuler, 31, of Jersey City pleaded guilty Thursday to first-degree aggravated manslaughter in...
Bound Brook, NJ man gets prison for murdering friend — parents face trial now
It’s more than 50 years in prison for a Bound Brook man convicted of the murder of a family friend. Ryan Keogh was sentenced on Friday to 50 years for the count of murder, stemming from the 2019 shooting death of 29-year-old Terrence Coulanges, of Old Bridge, outside of Keogh’s family home on Farm Lane.
NJ man gets prison for bloody carjacking in Lakewood
A 36-year-old Ocean County man who admitted to a violent carjacking nearly four years ago has now been sentenced to 20 years in prison. John Bailey, of the Bayville section of Berkeley Township, pleaded guilty in June to charges stemming from the late 2018 incident. Bailey has confessed to approaching...
NJ man supplied fatal dose of fentanyl to fellow inmate, prosecutors say
FREEHOLD — A Long Branch man is facing drug charges after being accused of giving heroin and fentanyl to a fellow inmate at Monmouth County jail resulting in his death. According to the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office, David Egner, of Toms River was found unresponsive on the floor of his cell shortly after 9 a.m. on April 17. He was pronounced dead later the same day at a nearby hospital.
NJ woman gets 1 to 2 years on gun charge in 2009 PA trooper death
A Union County woman has been sentenced to one to two years in state prison for the purchase of a gun used in the shooting death of a Pennsylvania state trooper more than a decade ago in eastern Pennsylvania. Court records indicate that 37-year-old Emily Joy Gross, of Westfield, pleaded...
Texas men transporting undocumented immigrants busted in N.J. with guns, cash, prosecutor says
Two Texas men who had just been paid for transporting two undocumented immigrants from Texas to New York were arrested last week in New Jersey, the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office announced Monday. Detectives from the office’s narcotic task force stopped the car on Aug. 25 in Ridgefield and a...
New Jersey Man Arrested After Casino ‘Disturbance’
KING OF PRUSSIA PA – A 35-year-old New Brunswick NJ man was arrested by Pennsylvania State Police on a misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest, and also faces charges of harassment, public drunkenness, and disorderly conduct, following a “physical contact” incident that occurred on the gaming floor of the Valley Forge Casino Resort, according to a Monday (Aug. 22, 2022) report.
Death of woman found inside Florence, NJ house deemed ‘suspicious’
FLORENCE — The death of a woman whose body was found inside a residence Monday remains under investigation. The body was found inside a house on Birch Hollow Road late Monday afternoon, according to Burlington County Prosecutor's Office spokesman Joel Bewley. Her death is considered suspicious but no arrests...
Woman found dead inside Florence Township, NJ home
The death is considered to be suspicious, according to the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office.
Summit, NJ man charged with murder for woman’s fatal stabbing
SUMMIT — A man has been arrested and charged with the murder of a 28-year-old woman in Newark on Friday. Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens announced on Saturday the arrest of Ramunas Katkus, of Summit. He is charged with first-degree murder and weapons offenses. Stephens identified the victim as...
Toms River, NJ shuts down hookah bar after deadly shooting
TOMS RIVER — A hookah bar that was the backdrop for a deadly shooting Saturday has been shut down by the municipality for multiple zoning, safety and code violations, Mayor Maurice Hill announced. The early morning gunfire near Top Tier Hookah Lounge at a shopping center on Hooper Avenue...
Popular NJ Doc ID'd As Motorcyclist Killed In PA Crash
The head doctor and founder of two popular medical facilities in New Jersey has died in a motorcycle crash in central Pennsylvania, authorities say. Doctor Dimitry Rabkin, 59, of Cliffside Park, NJ, was pronounced dead at the scene of the single-vehicle crash by a deputy coroner with the Lancaster County Coroner's Office at 4:19 p.m. on Saturday, August 27.
Authorities: 1 dead, 2 injured in Saturday shooting near Toms River hookah lounge
Authorities say gunfire at a shopping center in Toms River Saturday left a 25-year-old father of five dead and two other people wounded, including one critically.
Authorities investigating 'suspicious' death of woman found inside Burlington County home
FLORENCE TWP., N.J. - Authorities in Burlington County are investigating the suspicious death of a woman who was found inside a residence Monday afternoon. A spokesperson for the Burlington County Prosecutors Office said the unnamed woman was found dead inside a home on the 200 block of Birch Hollow Drive in Florence Township.
New Jersey Man Accused of Robbing McDonald’s Gets Nine Years in Prison
PLAINFIELD, NJ (PRESS RELEASE – UNION Co. PROSECUTOR’S OFFICE) – A Plainfield man who was...
1 killed, 2 injured in shooting at NJ shopping center: officials
TOMS RIVER, N.J. (AP) — Gunfire at a New Jersey shopping center left one person dead and two other people wounded, one critically, authorities said. Police in Toms River Township responded at about 1:20 a.m. Saturday and found three people with gunshot wounds near Anchorage Square Plaza. Ocean County prosecutors said a 29-year-old man was […]
N.J. man, 42, charged with offering child money to undress
A Monmouth County man was arrested Wednesday on charges he offered a child money in exchange for exposing intimate body parts, authorities said. Marcus Brady, 42, of Keansburg, was charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, according to Middletown police Chief Craig R. Weber. “Middletown police...
NJ bear caught on Ring doorbell camera
I've been telling you about the uptick in bear sightings around the Jersey Shore lately. This one in Monmouth County had you guys surprised. But there was another recent sighting, this time in Rockaway, and let's just say it was a little too close to home. This bear was spotted...
Man charged after cursing at people, refusing to listen to police commands in Hunterdon County
FLEMINGTON BOROUGH, NJ (Hunterdon County) – A 55-year-old Hunterdon County man was charged earlier this month after allegedly cursing at people and then refusing to listen to police commands in Flemington Borough, police said. On August 11, at around 9:38 p.m., officers responded to the area of Wawa for...
