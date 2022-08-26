ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keansburg, NJ

NJ.com

2 police officers charged with assault following scuffle at hotel

A Trenton police officer and Mercer County sheriff’s officer each face a simple assault charge following a fight with another person at a Bordentown Township motel last weekend, officials say. Tara Dzurkoc, a Trenton detective, and sheriff’s officer Matt Sickler, were involved in an Aug. 20 incident with a...
TRENTON, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

NJ man supplied fatal dose of fentanyl to fellow inmate, prosecutors say

FREEHOLD — A Long Branch man is facing drug charges after being accused of giving heroin and fentanyl to a fellow inmate at Monmouth County jail resulting in his death. According to the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office, David Egner, of Toms River was found unresponsive on the floor of his cell shortly after 9 a.m. on April 17. He was pronounced dead later the same day at a nearby hospital.
LONG BRANCH, NJ
sanatogapost.com

New Jersey Man Arrested After Casino ‘Disturbance’

KING OF PRUSSIA PA – A 35-year-old New Brunswick NJ man was arrested by Pennsylvania State Police on a misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest, and also faces charges of harassment, public drunkenness, and disorderly conduct, following a “physical contact” incident that occurred on the gaming floor of the Valley Forge Casino Resort, according to a Monday (Aug. 22, 2022) report.
VALLEY FORGE, PA
Daily Voice

Popular NJ Doc ID'd As Motorcyclist Killed In PA Crash

The head doctor and founder of two popular medical facilities in New Jersey has died in a motorcycle crash in central Pennsylvania, authorities say. Doctor Dimitry Rabkin, 59, of Cliffside Park, NJ, was pronounced dead at the scene of the single-vehicle crash by a deputy coroner with the Lancaster County Coroner's Office at 4:19 p.m. on Saturday, August 27.
CLIFFSIDE PARK, NJ
PIX11

1 killed, 2 injured in shooting at NJ shopping center: officials

TOMS RIVER, N.J. (AP) — Gunfire at a New Jersey shopping center left one person dead and two other people wounded, one critically, authorities said. Police in Toms River Township responded at about 1:20 a.m. Saturday and found three people with gunshot wounds near Anchorage Square Plaza. Ocean County prosecutors said a 29-year-old man was […]
TOMS RIVER, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. man, 42, charged with offering child money to undress

A Monmouth County man was arrested Wednesday on charges he offered a child money in exchange for exposing intimate body parts, authorities said. Marcus Brady, 42, of Keansburg, was charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, according to Middletown police Chief Craig R. Weber. “Middletown police...
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

NJ bear caught on Ring doorbell camera

I've been telling you about the uptick in bear sightings around the Jersey Shore lately. This one in Monmouth County had you guys surprised. But there was another recent sighting, this time in Rockaway, and let's just say it was a little too close to home. This bear was spotted...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey 101.5

Trenton, NJ
