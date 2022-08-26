ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

This Buffalo Chicken Dip is a certified winner for any occasion

By Nick Siano
Charlotte Observer
Charlotte Observer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JnELJ_0hWlgx6M00

In a ranking of party dips, buffalo chicken comes out on top. It’s got tang and spice from buffalo sauce, plenty of melty cheese, and you can dip almost anything on a party platter into it and be happy. Spinach artichoke dip is a close second, though.

This buffalo chicken comes together quick and it’s as easy as pulling the meat right off a rotisserie bird from the grocery store. Sure, you could poach or roast your own chicken for this, but after mixing it with a bunch of hot sauce and cheese, you won’t be able to tell the difference. If you’re especially short on time, you can even use canned chicken, just make sure to shred it as you mix everything together.

A perfect game day recipe

This recipe is great for any get-together, but it’s especially good for a game day treat, whether served piping hot out of the oven at home or brought tailgating. If you have any left over, you can add extra chicken to the mix and make a batch of buffalo chicken sliders, or fold it into your favorite boxed macaroni and cheese for a spicy kick.

If your household isn’t into blue cheese, you can swap the dressing for ranch and use more shredded cheese or chicken in place of the crumbles. Fresh parsley and chives make a great garnish no matter how you make the recipe, but work especially well with ranch.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicken Recipe#Chicken Meat#Buffalo Chicken#Blue Cheese#Dips#Food Drink
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
thepioneerwoman.com

Can You Freeze Cream Cheese?

Hands down, the worst thing about cream cheese is that it's perishable—because everything else about it is delicious, whether on its own or folded into a sweet like a batch of cream cheese whipped cream or savory like Ree Drummond's creamy mashed potatoes. From bagel toppings to cheesecake recipes, this versatile ingredient elevates any ho-hum dish into something rich, creamy, and amazing.
RECIPES
Charlotte Observer

Charlotte Observer

Charlotte, NC
12K+
Followers
470
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Charlotte Observer has continued throughout its years of service to Charlotte and the surrounding communities, to accurately reflect the region and what matters to the local residents. The Observer heavily covers development and schools—factors strongly affected by rampant growth in the city and the region—and continues deep coverage of the area's traditional interests: banking, business, industry, religion, and stock-car racing. The paper tackles controversial economic and social issues and is innovative in creating new products such as the niche site, Charlotte Five, a publication serving young adults interested in nightlife, local development, culture, and causes that are important to them. The Charlotte Observer staff has won four Pulitzer Prizes, including two Gold Medals for Public Service.

 https://www.charlotteobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy