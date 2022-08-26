This Buffalo Chicken Dip is a certified winner for any occasion

In a ranking of party dips, buffalo chicken comes out on top. It’s got tang and spice from buffalo sauce, plenty of melty cheese, and you can dip almost anything on a party platter into it and be happy. Spinach artichoke dip is a close second, though.

This buffalo chicken comes together quick and it’s as easy as pulling the meat right off a rotisserie bird from the grocery store. Sure, you could poach or roast your own chicken for this, but after mixing it with a bunch of hot sauce and cheese, you won’t be able to tell the difference. If you’re especially short on time, you can even use canned chicken, just make sure to shred it as you mix everything together.

A perfect game day recipe

This recipe is great for any get-together, but it’s especially good for a game day treat, whether served piping hot out of the oven at home or brought tailgating. If you have any left over, you can add extra chicken to the mix and make a batch of buffalo chicken sliders, or fold it into your favorite boxed macaroni and cheese for a spicy kick.

If your household isn’t into blue cheese, you can swap the dressing for ranch and use more shredded cheese or chicken in place of the crumbles. Fresh parsley and chives make a great garnish no matter how you make the recipe, but work especially well with ranch.