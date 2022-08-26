ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Auburn Athletic Director Allen Green stepping down

By Brett Greenberg
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Allen Greene, Auburn University’s Athletic Director of the last four and a half years, is stepping down, per a release from the university Friday afternoon. His contract was set to expire in January 2023.

According to the release, Greene notified University President Dr. Christopher Roberts “this week of his decision to step away from his role leading the Tigers in order to pursue other professional interests.”

“The decision to step away from Auburn Athletics is not an easy one, but it is the right time for me to begin the next step in my professional journey,” Greene said. “I am very proud of the work that we have done together to move our athletics program forward. Christy and I want to thank the Auburn Family for allowing us to be a part of something truly unique and I wish Auburn nothing but the best in the years ahead. I’m confident we leave Auburn Athletics stronger than when we arrived.”

Greene was notable for the firing of eight-year head coach Gus Malzahn and hiring of second-year head coach Brian Harsin, who is on the hot seat of his own this college football season.

During his tenure, the athletic department won eight conference championships, earned a Men’s Final Four appearance, a No. 1 national ranking in men’s basketball for the first time in program history as well as two Men’s College World Series appearances (2019, 2022).

Student-athlete overall, cumulative grade point average rose from 3.19 to 3.25 during his tenure, and the athletics’ department received “record-breaking philanthropic support,” leading to $175 million in capital projects.

“Allen arrived on The Plains with vision, passion and experience to elevate Auburn Athletics to the next level,” Roberts said. “In the brief time that I have worked alongside Allen as President, he has proven to be an asset to Auburn, enhancing our athletics programs and facilities, and has been dedicated to our student-athletes, to integrity and to our University. We’re grateful for his commitment and contributions to Auburn over the past four and a half years and we wish Allen, Christy and their children all the best as they embark on a new chapter in their lives.”

Roberts named Auburn Athletics Chief Operating Officer Marcy Girton as Acting Athletics Director.

“University leadership will convene to appoint an Interim Director of Athletics who will serve while a national search begins for Greene’s permanent replacement,” said the release.

