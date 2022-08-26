Read full article on original website
ocala-news.com
Ocala police seeking help identifying man who allegedly burglarized porch, attempted to steal bike
The Ocala Police Department is turning to the public to help identify a man who allegedly burglarized a porch and attempted to steal a bicycle from a local residence. On Sunday, August 21, the male suspect (pictured below) approached a residence at the Wagon Wheel Mobile Home Park located on NE 25th Avenue, according to a social media post from OPD. The male suspect then allegedly entered the porch and attempted to steal a bicycle belonging to the homeowner.
ocala-news.com
Citra man arrested on second degree murder charge in connection with fatal stabbing of 48-year-old man
A 24-year-old Citra man is facing a second degree murder charge after he was arrested in connection with the homicide of 48-year-old Marvin Lee Pate. On Sunday, August 28, at approximately 7:40 a.m., MCSO deputies responded to a residence on NE 134th Place in Citra in reference to an assault. When they arrived at the home, the deputies located Pate’s body inside a bedroom, and he was pronounced deceased.
ocala-news.com
Ocala man sentenced to over 38 years in federal prison for drug trafficking
A 33-year-old Ocala man has been sentenced to over 38 years in prison for his role in a drug trafficking network. Jonathan Jermain Thomas was sentenced this morning by U.S. Middle District of Florida Judge John Antoon II to spend 38 years and 4 months in federal prison. According to...
ocala-news.com
Two-vehicle crash on SW 60th Street Road sends one driver to hospital
One driver was hospitalized on Monday evening following a two-vehicle crash that occurred on SW 60th Street Road in Ocala. On Monday, August 29, shortly before 8:45 p.m., Ocala Fire Rescue units were dispatched to the 5000 block of SW 60th Street Road due to reports of a vehicle accident with possible entrapment.
ocala-news.com
Ocala resident temporarily displaced from home after fire ignites inside closet
An Ocala resident was temporarily displaced on Monday evening after a fire ignited inside a single-story home on SW 3rd Street. On Monday, August 29, shortly after 5:30 p.m., Ocala Fire Rescue units consisting of Engines 1, 3, and 4, Rescue 1, Tower 1, Battalion Chief 11 and 22, and a Safety Officer responded to a residential structure fire in the 1700 block of SW 3rd Street.
ocala-news.com
Ocala firefighters extinguish flames inside residential garage, no injuries reported
Local firefighters responded to a residence in Ocala on Monday morning after a fire ignited inside the home’s garage. Shortly after 3 a.m., multiple Ocala Fire Rescue units consisting of Engines 1, 4, and 6, Rescue 4, Tower 1, and Battalion Chief 11 responded to a residential structure fire in the 3400 block of SW 25th Street, according to a media release from OFR.
ocala-news.com
One person extricated after two-vehicle crash in Ocala
One person was extricated following a two-vehicle crash that occurred on Sunday evening in Ocala. On Sunday, August 28, shortly after 11:40 p.m., multiple Ocala Fire Rescue units responded to the intersection of SW 3rd Place and SW 27th Avenue due to reports of a vehicle accident. Upon arrival, the...
ocala-news.com
William Charles “Bill” Guinn
William Charles “Bill” Guinn, 69, of Ocala passed away on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at his residence. Bill was a native of Ocala, FL. Bill was a lifelong Florida Gators fan who loved his family and enjoyed umpiring baseball. He is survived by his wife Diane of 41...
ocala-news.com
Residents voice thoughts on responsibility of dog owners
In response to a recent letter from an Ocala resident stating that dog owners should respect other people’s property, two residents wrote in to share their thoughts on the topic. “I completely agree with a recent letter about people letting their dogs defecate on homeowners’ lawns. I live in...
ocala-news.com
Residents share thoughts on finding entertainment in Ocala/Marion County
Several residents recently submitted letters to share their thoughts and concerns on the entertainment options in Ocala/Marion County. “I read the letter from someone complaining that there is nothing to do in Ocala for seniors or kids. I highly disagree. We moved here three years ago from Dallas, Texas, and there is way more to do here for seniors and kids than in that whole metroplex. I feel like the resident who wrote the letter just maybe hasn’t explored options, or possible tried to after covid hit. We moved here with my senior father and three small kids. There are a lot of senior groups, or there were before covid. The resident who wrote the letter might want to try Nextdoor to find a group in the area. We have done so many fun things in the square just following the Facebook activities section. My kids love all of the wonderful parks, and the bounce and play center. The little town inside the mall. The Ocala museum does a special day once-a-month event for the kids. We enjoy Picasso’s pallet as a family. And, oh my, all of the food options. I think the resident who was complaining possibly needs to explore Ocala a bit more. We love the big city fun with the small town vibe and couldn’t be happier,” says Ocala resident Tiffany Roberts.
ocala-news.com
Marion County reports steady decline in COVID-19 cases since mid-July peak
Local health officials are reporting that COVID-19 cases slightly decreased in Marion County during the previous week. There were 871 new COVID-19 infections reported in Marion County during the week of Friday, August 19 to Thursday, August 25, according to the Florida Department of Health’s most recent bi-weekly COVID-19 situation report. The state’s data does not include at-home tests in Marion County that were not reported.
ocala-news.com
MCPS Food Services Department earns perfect score on state, federal audit
The department that is responsible for feeding 44,000-plus students in Marion County each school day has earned a “no finding,” or perfect score, on its most recent state and federal audit. The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services recently provided the audit results to the Food and...
ocala-news.com
Ominous Cloud Formation On The Withlacoochee River
This ominous cloud formation was casting a shadow over the Withlacoochee River in Dunnellon. Thanks to Joni DeSmet for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
ocala-news.com
Freedom Public Library to host free ‘ABC of Dementia’ fall workshops
The Marion County Library System and Coping with Dementia LLC have announced that a series of free ‘ABC of Dementia’ workshops will be offered this fall at the Freedom Public Library. The workshops will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, October 6; Wednesday November...
ocala-news.com
Registration now open for Archery Workshop at Silver Springs Archery Range
Registration is now open for the Marion County Parks and Recreation Department’s upcoming Archery Workshop sessions at the Silver Springs Archery Range. The first session will take place on Thursday, September 29, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., at the Silver Springs Archery Range located at 5227 NE 35th Street in Ocala.
ocala-news.com
Evening Clouds Over Henderson Lake In Inverness
Check out these gorgeous evening clouds floating above Henderson Lake in Inverness. Thanks to Velukutty Balakrishnan for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
ocala-news.com
Ocala Civic Theatre’s new season begins this week with ‘Hands on a Hardbody’
The Ocala Civic Theatre is preparing to kick off its 2022-2023 season this week with a feel-good country-pop musical. ‘Hands on a Hardbody’ is inspired by the acclaimed 1997 documentary of the same name, and it will tell the story of a Nissan dealership in Texas that sponsors a contest to win a free, brand-new pickup truck.
