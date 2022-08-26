ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Naomi Judd autopsy confirms country singer’s cause of death

The Associated Press
 3 days ago
FILE - Naomi Judd performs at the CMA Music Festival in Nashville, Tenn., on June 13, 2009. An autopsy report in the death of the country singer that was obtained Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, by The Associated Press confirmed what family members have already said about how she died. Judd, 76, killed herself with a gun on April 30 at her home in Tennessee. (AP Photo/Josh Anderson, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — An autopsy report in the death of country singer Naomi Judd that was obtained Friday by The Associated Press confirmed what family members have already said about how she died. Judd, 76, killed herself with a gun on April 30 at her home in Tennessee.

“We have always shared openly both the joys of being family as well its sorrows, too. One part of our story is that our matriarch was dogged by an unfair foe,” a statement from the family released on Friday read. “She was treated for PTSD and bipolar disorder, to which millions of Americans can relate.”

The autopsy, which is considered a public record in Tennessee, showed several prescription drugs in Judd’s system that are used to treat post-traumatic stress disorder and bipolar disorder.

Naomi and her daughter Wynonna Judd scored 14 No. 1 songs in a career that spanned nearly three decades. Naomi Judd died the day before she and Wynonna were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

The family has asked for privacy as they mourn and encouraged anyone in a similar crisis to seek help. The national suicide and crisis lifeline is available by calling or texting 988. There is also an online chat at 988lifeline.org.

Erastus Covault
3d ago

Let me inform you of the correct way of looking at this or any other suicide. Be sad that they are gone but take peace in knowing they are no longer suffering.No one has a right to say what someone else should or shouldn't have too live with.

@ ravens hood
3d ago

I 2 recognize the unfair foe" and I can't stop it. She must've been so terribly anxious and had some serious fear that she obviously couldn't face. She gave us so much of her soul and I'm so grateful for it ,too. 💛 I just wished that could have said something.May there be grace and peace that will come over her family be still thier hearts.

Elvin Witherspoon
3d ago

My mom does this type of work for a career. she has saved more veterans than you can imagine because she is one of few that does actually listen and provide advice. That is my major point

The Associated Press

