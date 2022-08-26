Read full article on original website
Related
Nintendo Switch Accessories That Are A Total Waste Of Money
The Nintendo Switch may be one of the most fun and innovative consoles ever, but these Switch accessories are a total waste of money.
iPhone 14 Pro Camera Upgrade Could Come With A Price Shock
Most of us expect camera upgrades in new iPhones, but the upgrade cameras in the iPhone 14 Pro lineup might come with sticker shock.
I’m Building a Driving Game Arcade Rig Around My Old PS2
Andrew P. CollinsI'm going back to a golden era of gaming, and making an old-school driving arcade with a PlayStation 2 and Y2K-era technology.
Meta Project Cambria VR Headset Is Just Around The Corner
The rumored Project Cambria headset - a model that may launch as the Quest Pro - is closer to reality than ever, according to Meta's Mark Zuckerberg.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Corsair's 45-Inch Gaming Display Literally Bends Its OLED Before Your Eyes
We've seen plenty of flat monitors and curved gaming monitors, but Corsair's latest is one that's capable of transforming between the two styles.
The Reason Why Apple Never Made The iPhone 9
The Apple iPhone celebrated its 10-year anniversary in 2017 with the release of the iPhone X. Years later, we're still wondering what happened to the iPhone 9.
Why The PS5 Just Got More Expensive In Many Regions
Sony has surprised its customers with a sudden PS5 price increase announcement. Though most consumers will pay a lot more, one market remains the same.
Samsung Galaxy Watch's Rising Popularity Has Apple Running For Cover
Samsung is gaining some steam in the wearables game as their one-line hero strategy with the Galaxy Watch seems to be eating off some of Apple's market share.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Why Android Apps Will Soon Work Seamlessly Across Different Devices
Apple users know what it's like to enjoy a seamless app experience between devices, but things are a bit rougher on Android. That will soon change.
Apple's Self-Repair Program For MacBooks Might Be Creating More Problems Than It Solves
Apple has finally expanded the self-service repair program to cover its MacBooks with the M1 chip, but the process may scare away many DIYers.
Nothing Phone (1) Android 13 Update Won't Happen Until Early 2023
Carl Pei's Nothing launched its first two products amid a sea of controversy and heated debates. Some felt that the Nothing Ear (1) buds fell one step short of delivering a truly unique design to the wireless earbuds market, while the Nothing Phone (1) has split camps on whether its Glyph gimmick was really worth the hype. Regardless of which side you're on, it's not hard to argue that Nothing is good at stirring up discussions that put it in the spotlight one way or another. The latest debate the company seems to have stirred up is regarding the first major update to the Nothing Phone (1), which its CEO and founder just confirmed won't be arriving this year in its final form.
SlashGear
55K+
Followers
19K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.https://www.slashgear.com
Comments / 0