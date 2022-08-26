ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Overheating#Video Game
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Nintendo Switch
NewsBreak
Nintendo
SlashGear

Nothing Phone (1) Android 13 Update Won't Happen Until Early 2023

Carl Pei's Nothing launched its first two products amid a sea of controversy and heated debates. Some felt that the Nothing Ear (1) buds fell one step short of delivering a truly unique design to the wireless earbuds market, while the Nothing Phone (1) has split camps on whether its Glyph gimmick was really worth the hype. Regardless of which side you're on, it's not hard to argue that Nothing is good at stirring up discussions that put it in the spotlight one way or another. The latest debate the company seems to have stirred up is regarding the first major update to the Nothing Phone (1), which its CEO and founder just confirmed won't be arriving this year in its final form.
CELL PHONES
SlashGear

SlashGear

55K+
Followers
19K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.

 https://www.slashgear.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy