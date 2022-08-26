Read full article on original website
EXCLUSIVE Marvel Preview: Thor #27 featuring Venom!
Courtesy of Marvel Comics, AIPT can exclusively reveal a preview of Thor #27. Co-written by Donny Cates and Al Ewing, with art by Salvador Larroca and colors by Edgar Delgado, Thor #27 will be available in comic shops on September 28th. It’s the start of a two-part story featuring guest star Venom!
Marvel Preview: Mech Strike: Monster Hunters #3
It’s monstrous mayhem when Loki unleashes the legendary Kraken upon the armored Avengers! And even if they manage to survive, the heroes still have to deal with Dr. Doom, Venom…and the monsterized version of one of Marvel’s biggest and baddest villains! You won’t believe the final-page reveal!
Marvel Preview: Amazing Fantasy #1000
The comic that brought you SPIDER-MAN hits issue #1000! We’re going big to celebrate in this, our thousandth issue of AMAZING FANTASY! An ALL-STAR roster of creators are coming together to celebrate Peter Parker and Spider-Man’s birthdays!. Amazing Fantasy #1000. Writers: Anthony Falcone & Michael Cho, Jonathan Hickman,...
Marvel Preview: Thunderbolts (2022) #1
Super-powered crooks have taken hostages in Staten Island? A dimensional rift tears open in Chinatown? Monsters running amok at the Met? Call in the THUNDER! New York City’s finest are here to save the day — Hawkeye, Spectrum, America Chavez, Power Man, Persuasion and Gutsen Glory! You know ’em, you love ’em…they’re the Thunderbolts! In the aftermath of Devil’s Reign, the Big Apple has big problems, and it’s up to a new group of Thunderbolts to turn things around. But when Clint Barton gets tasked with heading up this team and proving they can go toe-to-toe with anything the Marvel Universe can throw at them, the first opponent he’s going to have to face is himself.
Marvel Preview: Moon Knight: Black, White, & Blood #4
The final, hallucinatory issue of this hard-hitting series explores Moon Knight’s psyche in haunting black, white and red! Moon Knight’s greatest battle is with himself in a story by Christopher Cantwell and Alex Lins. Nadia Shammas and Dante Bastianoni pit Khonshu’s avatar against a rival god. And Paul Azaceta gives us a cat’s-eye view of the life of Marvel’s nocturnal avenger!
‘Reign of X’ Vol. 13 review
With a bang, the Hellfire Gala’s true purpose was revealed, and the fittingly titled Reign of X Vol. 13 contains the issues where the X-Men show their unrestrained hand. Picking up right where the previous volume left off, this collection has Krakoa’s mutants create a whole new planet for Arakko’s population on Mars while celebrating its aftermath. These were exciting issues, and a direct precursor to the current crop of X-books (in fact, you would be hard pressed to understand X-Men: Red or Immortal X-Men without having these comics under your belt). Re-reading them collected into a focused act within was an excellent way to digest to cosmic-level changes made to the X-books as mutants go from being a nation on earth to ruling an entire planet.
DC Preview: The Sandman Universe: Nightmare Country #5
When Madison Flynn first crossed paths with the Corinthian and saw his true nature, she reacted with astonishment and wonder, not fear. Across all his lifetimes, she was one of the only living things to ever see him that way. And now she will learn what a terrible mistake that was.
‘Devil’s Reign’ TPB review: Daredevil’s problem spills out into the Marvel Universe
December 2021 ended the year by starting up Devil’s Reign, which had been brewing over in Zdarsky’s Daredevil series. The event itself was six issues along with an omega epilogue issue. If you start at the event, you should be able to catch up and understand the characters’ motivations. The main question is, how does this Daredevil-driven event stack up against previous showdowns between Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk?
Marvel Preview: Deadpool: Bad Blood #4
The secret history of Thumper has been revealed! But now that Wade Wilson knows the massive masked man’s motivations—not to mention his startling true identity—what does that mean for Deadpool? Whose side is Garrison Kane on, anyway? And why is Wade suddenly trading blows—and bullets—with Domino? Isn’t she supposed to be his ally on this crazy caper? Prepare to experience the explosive finale of Rob Liefeld’s ultimate Deadpool story!
Marvel Preview: Star Wars: Obi-Wan #4
As the sandstorm overtakes his home, Obi-Wan has more time to reflect in — and on — the darkness. He looks back on a time when he and Anakin Skywalker were pulled off the front lines of the Clone Wars to confront a lost soul from Kenobi’s wartime past. Can the two Jedi bring a man back from the heart of darkness to which he has fallen?
‘Sonic The Hedgehog’ #52 review
Back again with IDW’s Sonic The Hedgehog comic series! This issue is written and drawn by the returning Evan Stanley, picking back up from Ian Flynn once more. Last time I was here I covered the big 2022 Annual issue, which you should remember because it was a week ago, but we’re back to the main story now, so it’ll be a simple run-of-the-mill look through as per usual.
DC Preview: The Flash 2022 Annual
It’s been a wild time for Wally West and Linda Park-West: their children are regaining their powers, Wally is bouncing between realms, and Linda is dealing with a mysterious power surge! Now, as Linda begins doing research for her upcoming book, Wally comes along for some quality time, and the couple end up on an adventure neither expected!
Marvel Legends: New Comic Gorr figure revealed
Back in April, one particular figure from the Marvel Legends wave for Thor Love and Thunder had folks up in arms. No matter how well Christian Bale portrayed Gorr the God Butcher, the character’s plastic representation was a far cry from what he looks like in the comics. This...
EXCLUSIVE InterPop Preview: The Abyss #3
A violent betrayal has left the Tree of Life acolytes reeling, and the Abyss is on a mission to prevent catastrophe. With Wild Card and the remains of the Red King missing, someone has the power to bring back one of the most fearful villains Culverton has ever seen. Thanks to readers’ votes, the Abyss seeks the help of a past teammate: beauty queen powerhouse Moxie! Can Moxie and her Strongharms join forces with the acolytes before it’s too late? As a strange rally to purify mankind descends on Culverton, mysteries begin to unravel. Discover the origins of the Red King, meet an exciting new group of young heroes, and most importantly, find out who is really behind the Red King’s resurrection!
‘Star Wars Legends Epic Collection: The Empire’ Vol. 7 review
Marvel’s slow but steady stream of reprints within the Star Wars Legends continuity marches on with The Empire Vol. 7. Coming in at 488 pages, this collection features four story arcs and five content issues. That’s a lot of stories, and if you’re a Boba Fett fan, you’ll get plenty of him.
EXCLUSIVE DC Preview: Blood Syndicate: Season One #5
Don’t miss our interview with Geoffrey Thorne about Blood Syndicate: Season One #5. Holocaust turns up the heat on Paris Island! How did he come to take control of the city, and what is he going to do next? Learn his origin and his grand plans for the future—and can he be stopped?
DC Preview: Superman: Warworld Apocalypse #1
It has all led to this: the final battle between Superman and Mongul, and between the Authority and Mongul’s Unmade Champions! The identity of the hooded stranger has been revealed, uncovering a shocking betrayal that threatens to crush Superman’s rebellion forever! But as the fate of Warworld relies on Superman, the last chance to return his powers now lies with Natasha and John Henry Irons. From the visionary creative team of Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Brandon Peterson, and Will Conrad, empires fall and rise and the fourth world is reborn in this jaw-dropping final chapter!
EXCLUSIVE Scout Preview: Agent of WORLDE #2
When a mysterious object from beyond the stars lands on earth, WORLDE sends Agent Blank and fellow super-agent Ares Hill to recover it. But in their way: the XOO Star Children! Cybernetic penguins! LA traffic! And their own complicated past! Plus: The 73 Terrible Countenances!. Agent of WORLDE #2. Writer:...
DC Preview: DC Saved By The Belle Reve #1
School’s back in session, and we just know you’re waiting for the BELLE to give you some REVElief…all right, you can’t say we didn’t try! DC Saved by the Belle Reve’s halls are packed with eight tales of schooltime fun from around the DC Universe!
‘Burial’ review: Atmospheric World War II film buries the lead
World War II is an underused setting for horror. The stories that are set in that time tend to focus on the occult. Burial takes place in 1945 after the fall of Berlin. A group of Russian soldiers are tasked to transport a mysterious package to Stalin. Along the way they encounter German soldiers who have their own ideas about the delivery.
