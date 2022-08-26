A violent betrayal has left the Tree of Life acolytes reeling, and the Abyss is on a mission to prevent catastrophe. With Wild Card and the remains of the Red King missing, someone has the power to bring back one of the most fearful villains Culverton has ever seen. Thanks to readers’ votes, the Abyss seeks the help of a past teammate: beauty queen powerhouse Moxie! Can Moxie and her Strongharms join forces with the acolytes before it’s too late? As a strange rally to purify mankind descends on Culverton, mysteries begin to unravel. Discover the origins of the Red King, meet an exciting new group of young heroes, and most importantly, find out who is really behind the Red King’s resurrection!

COMICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO