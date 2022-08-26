Read full article on original website
Marvel Preview: X-Force #31
KRAVEN’S MUTANT HUNT! Mutants have staked their claim as the dominant species. That just means it’s time for Kraven to prove once more he’s the apex predator. Benjamin Percy’s saga continues with a Kraven tale unlike any other, sure to reverberate for decades to come!. LEGACY...
EXCLUSIVE Marvel Preview: Thor #27 featuring Venom!
Courtesy of Marvel Comics, AIPT can exclusively reveal a preview of Thor #27. Co-written by Donny Cates and Al Ewing, with art by Salvador Larroca and colors by Edgar Delgado, Thor #27 will be available in comic shops on September 28th. It’s the start of a two-part story featuring guest star Venom!
Marvel Preview: Mech Strike: Monster Hunters #3
It’s monstrous mayhem when Loki unleashes the legendary Kraken upon the armored Avengers! And even if they manage to survive, the heroes still have to deal with Dr. Doom, Venom…and the monsterized version of one of Marvel’s biggest and baddest villains! You won’t believe the final-page reveal!
EXCLUSIVE DC Preview: Blood Syndicate: Season One #5
Don’t miss our interview with Geoffrey Thorne about Blood Syndicate: Season One #5. Holocaust turns up the heat on Paris Island! How did he come to take control of the city, and what is he going to do next? Learn his origin and his grand plans for the future—and can he be stopped?
Marvel Preview: Thunderbolts (2022) #1
Super-powered crooks have taken hostages in Staten Island? A dimensional rift tears open in Chinatown? Monsters running amok at the Met? Call in the THUNDER! New York City’s finest are here to save the day — Hawkeye, Spectrum, America Chavez, Power Man, Persuasion and Gutsen Glory! You know ’em, you love ’em…they’re the Thunderbolts! In the aftermath of Devil’s Reign, the Big Apple has big problems, and it’s up to a new group of Thunderbolts to turn things around. But when Clint Barton gets tasked with heading up this team and proving they can go toe-to-toe with anything the Marvel Universe can throw at them, the first opponent he’s going to have to face is himself.
DC Preview: The Sandman Universe: Nightmare Country #5
When Madison Flynn first crossed paths with the Corinthian and saw his true nature, she reacted with astonishment and wonder, not fear. Across all his lifetimes, she was one of the only living things to ever see him that way. And now she will learn what a terrible mistake that was.
DC Preview: Wonder Girl 2022 Annual
After an unforgettable first visit to Themyscira (see Trial of the Amazons), Yara Flor has been crowned Wonder Girl and her Esquecida tribe accepted into the Amazon sisterhood…so what now? The jungles of Brazil beckon our heroes home, just in time for some new adventures! You won’t want to miss this oversize issue packed with never-before-seen stories about the mysterious new tribe and their most famous member!
EXCLUSIVE Skybound First Look: Sweeney Boo and Martín Morazzo Dark Ride #1 covers
Courtesy of Skybound, AIPT can exclusively reveal variant covers from the much-anticipated horror comic book Dark Ride. Written by Joshua Williamson with art by Andrei Bressan, Dark Ride #1 arrives in comic shops on October 5, 2022. Fans can choose between the main cover by Bressan or B and C variant covers.
Marvel releases two new ‘Hellfire Gala’ Infinity Comic stories and trailer
To celebrate X-Men: Hellfire Gala 2022 one-shot arriving on the Marvel Unlimited app, Marvel has released a trailer for the Secret X-Men story arc featuring two new Hellfire Gala stories, X-MEN: HELLFIRE GALA CONFESSIONALS #1 and X-MEN UNLIMITED #50: SECRET X-MEN ARC, and both are now available in the exclusive Infinity Comics format.
‘Star Wars Legends Epic Collection: The Empire’ Vol. 7 review
Marvel’s slow but steady stream of reprints within the Star Wars Legends continuity marches on with The Empire Vol. 7. Coming in at 488 pages, this collection features four story arcs and five content issues. That’s a lot of stories, and if you’re a Boba Fett fan, you’ll get plenty of him.
Marvel Legends: New Comic Gorr figure revealed
Back in April, one particular figure from the Marvel Legends wave for Thor Love and Thunder had folks up in arms. No matter how well Christian Bale portrayed Gorr the God Butcher, the character’s plastic representation was a far cry from what he looks like in the comics. This...
DC Preview: Superman: Warworld Apocalypse #1
It has all led to this: the final battle between Superman and Mongul, and between the Authority and Mongul’s Unmade Champions! The identity of the hooded stranger has been revealed, uncovering a shocking betrayal that threatens to crush Superman’s rebellion forever! But as the fate of Warworld relies on Superman, the last chance to return his powers now lies with Natasha and John Henry Irons. From the visionary creative team of Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Brandon Peterson, and Will Conrad, empires fall and rise and the fourth world is reborn in this jaw-dropping final chapter!
‘Alien Vol. 2: Revival’ review
Marvel’s initial run of Alien comics (following Disney’s acquisition of Fox) has been met with mixed reactions. Rampant fans of the Dark Horse era of Alien comics cite several qualms with Marvel’s approach, such as a curious art style courtesy of Salvador Larroca (X-Men, Iron Man, Star Wars: Darth Vader) which seems to utilizes a digital form of tracing that makes each and every xenomorph look like a stiff, awkwardly posed NECA figure. Still, others praise the introduction of world-expanding concepts such as the “goddess in the dark,” an anthropomorphized alien female who seems to function as a jungian embodiment of the xenomorph collective unconscious. A mysterious entity experienced by Gabriel Cruz and his colonial marine comrades when they succumb to facehugger implantation.
Don’t miss these movies in September
The end of summer usually sees a bit of a lull in regards to movies. The break between the season blockbusters and Oscar bait is the time use to slow catch their breath. This year is different, as September sees the release of some of the most anticipated movies of 2022.
EXCLUSIVE InterPop Preview: The Abyss #3
A violent betrayal has left the Tree of Life acolytes reeling, and the Abyss is on a mission to prevent catastrophe. With Wild Card and the remains of the Red King missing, someone has the power to bring back one of the most fearful villains Culverton has ever seen. Thanks to readers’ votes, the Abyss seeks the help of a past teammate: beauty queen powerhouse Moxie! Can Moxie and her Strongharms join forces with the acolytes before it’s too late? As a strange rally to purify mankind descends on Culverton, mysteries begin to unravel. Discover the origins of the Red King, meet an exciting new group of young heroes, and most importantly, find out who is really behind the Red King’s resurrection!
AIPT Television podcast episode 27: How savage is the ‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’ series premiere
Bruce Banner isn’t the only Hulk in the MCU now as the latest Disney+ show introduces viewers to Jennifer Walters. On the latest episode of the AIPT Television podcast, we talk about the series premiere of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and how well the superhero legal procedure comedy draws us into the complicated world of the Avenger’s cousin. Our special guest is the Editor-in-Chief of the digital media outlet Beautiful Ballad, Meaghan Pacious.
‘Amazing Spider-Man’ #8 (LGY #902) features a great fight with Vulture
Vulture wants Spider-Man dead, but the cover says it all: Spider-Man gets a new suit in Amazing Spider-Man #8! Okay, it’s honestly not that big of a deal–he just got a new one last year–especially since there’s no way Spider-Man can avoid death while falling from a great height with no web fluid left. Right?!
DC Preview: DC Saved By The Belle Reve #1
School’s back in session, and we just know you’re waiting for the BELLE to give you some REVElief…all right, you can’t say we didn’t try! DC Saved by the Belle Reve’s halls are packed with eight tales of schooltime fun from around the DC Universe!
‘Fantastic Four Epic Collection: Annihilus Revealed’ shows a comic unready for a new era
In Rick Moody’s 1994 novel The Ice Storm, a copy of Fantastic Four #141 plays a small but significant role. 1973 teenager Paul Hood, one-quarter of the novel’s primary family, finds himself stuck on an ice-bound train between New York and his family’s home in the Connecticut suburbs; the comic is his only diversion throughout the night.
X-Men Monday #169 – Danny Lore Talks ‘New Mutants’
Welcome, X-Fans, to another uncanny edition of X-Men Monday at AIPT!. Before New Mutants celebrates its 40th anniversary (in September 21st’s New Mutants #30), writer Danny Lore will fill in for regular series writer Vita Ayala in New Mutants #29 (on sale September 7). What does Danny have in store for readers in this Warpath-Daken-starring one-shot issue? Read on for the details and much more!
