Crime Stoppers: 2 killed in 'alarming' day of crashes
Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers says three people being hit by a car in less than 24 hours is alarming. They're worried this trend could rise in the coming months.
WINKNEWS.com
Man accused of reckless driving in Lehigh Acres
A man was arrested on Saturday after deputies say he was seen driving recklessly at nearly twice the speed limit in Lehigh Acres. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Benny Gonzalez, 18, was seen driving recklessly and failing to maintain a lane on Milwaukee Boulevard. The posted speed limit along Milwaukee is 35 mph, but Gonzalez was seen traveling at 66 mph and tailgating another vehicle.
fox13news.com
South Florida man dies at Crescent Beach in Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a South Florida man died at Crescent Beach on Saturday afternoon. According to SCSO, deputies were called to the 1000 block of Seaside Drive at Crescent Beach shortly after noon for a report of a drowning. Deputies and...
WINKNEWS.com
DoorDash driver identified as man seen taking photo outside Buckingham home
A man landed on the radar of the Lee County Sheriff’s Office after taking a photo in front of a Buckingham home for his job. It recently happened to a DoorDash driver who was dropping off an order. After an investigation, his name is cleared, but the damage was already done.
5 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Florida
Without a doubt, Florida is one of the most beautiful states in the country and that's why so many people love to travel to Florida all year round. The weather is great, there are plenty of activities to choose from and there truly is something for everybody. If you are looking for new places to explore, here are five ideas for an affordable weekend getaway in Florida.
WINKNEWS.com
North Fort Myers man faces child neglect charge for leaving child alone for 5 hours
A 25-year-old man was arrested after authorities said he left a 6-year-old child in his care alone and hungry for five hours. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said Benjamin Pec Tziboy, of North Fort Myers, faces a child neglect charge. According to an arrest report, witnesses found the child...
WINKNEWS.com
Suspect caught on camera burglarizing Fowler St business in Fort Myers
Police are looking for a suspect caught on surveillance footage burglarizing a Fort Myers business early Monday morning. According to the Fort Myers Police Department, detectives need help identifying a man suspected of burglarizing a business located at 3525 Fowler St. at around 6 a.m. He was able to remove the cash register with an undisclosed amount of cash inside.
WINKNEWS.com
East Naples Middle School to see increased law enforcement presence Tuesday
The Collier County Sheriff’s Office says it will have an increased presence at East Naples Middle School on Tuesday after a concerning social media post. The sheriff’s office did not release the exact wording of the post but said it did mention East Naples Middle School. CCSO says...
WINKNEWS.com
Has safety and security gone too far in downtown Fort Myers?
Restricting parking to reduce violence in downtown Fort Myers is getting a push to increase safety and security after one man was attacked and a woman shot in Aug. This is the latest move after patrols were added and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office set up a mobile command center to patrol crowds.
13-year-old dies less than 2 weeks after hit-and-run in Sarasota
A 13-year-old girl who was critically injured in a hit-and-run on August 16 died from her injuries on Sunday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
East Naples Middle to see more law enforcement after concerning social post
The Collier County Sheriff's Office informs families there will be an enhanced law enforcement presence at ENMS due to a 'concerning" social media post referencing the school.
Man dies in Crescent Beach incident, Sarasota County deputies say
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office responded to a death at Crescent Beach Saturday afternoon.
WINKNEWS.com
Immokalee man accused of leaving child alone in car for 40 minutes
An Immokalee man was arrested for leaving their child alone in their car for nearly 40 minutes back in June. Deputies arrested Ketel Lorsime, 45, on Sunday after an investigation into him leaving his 3-year-old son alone in the car for about 39 minutes on June 21. Just after 7:30...
FDOT study in Cape Coral looks at widening Burnt Store Rd.
A new study projecting how much traffic is expected to increase in the next two decades is also looking at ways to improve Burnt Store Road by adding extra lanes.
Extra officers on campus after threat against Ida Baker High School
More officers are on the campus of Ida Baker High School in Cape Coral after a social media threat was made against the school on Sunday.
Driver sought in Bonita Springs hit and run crash
Deputies are looking for driver after a hit-and-run crash left one man hospitalized on Sunday morning.
fau.edu
Rent Growth Slowing in Two Florida Metros but Still a Problem in U.S.
Two Florida markets hampered by dramatic rent increases over the past year finally appear to be getting relief, but much of the nation remains in the cross hairs of a crisis, according to the latest monthly analysis by researchers at Florida Atlantic University and two other schools. In July, Fort...
Middle school student's threat on Twitter results in felony arrest in Immokalee
On Friday, additional deputies were on campus at Immokalee Middle School, and a student now faces felony charges after deputies said they threatened on Twitter to carry out a shooting at the school.
Two People Dead, Dog Critical In Bizarre Florida Murder-Suicide
SARASOTA, Fla. – The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is currently conducting two related death investigations. Deputies were notified just after 5:00 p.m. Friday of a possible battery in the 800 block of E. Seminole Drive in Venice. The first deputy on the scene was approached
