Fort Myers, FL

WINKNEWS.com

Man accused of reckless driving in Lehigh Acres

A man was arrested on Saturday after deputies say he was seen driving recklessly at nearly twice the speed limit in Lehigh Acres. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Benny Gonzalez, 18, was seen driving recklessly and failing to maintain a lane on Milwaukee Boulevard. The posted speed limit along Milwaukee is 35 mph, but Gonzalez was seen traveling at 66 mph and tailgating another vehicle.
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
fox13news.com

South Florida man dies at Crescent Beach in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a South Florida man died at Crescent Beach on Saturday afternoon. According to SCSO, deputies were called to the 1000 block of Seaside Drive at Crescent Beach shortly after noon for a report of a drowning. Deputies and...
SARASOTA, FL
Alina Andras

5 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Florida

Without a doubt, Florida is one of the most beautiful states in the country and that's why so many people love to travel to Florida all year round. The weather is great, there are plenty of activities to choose from and there truly is something for everybody. If you are looking for new places to explore, here are five ideas for an affordable weekend getaway in Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

Suspect caught on camera burglarizing Fowler St business in Fort Myers

Police are looking for a suspect caught on surveillance footage burglarizing a Fort Myers business early Monday morning. According to the Fort Myers Police Department, detectives need help identifying a man suspected of burglarizing a business located at 3525 Fowler St. at around 6 a.m. He was able to remove the cash register with an undisclosed amount of cash inside.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Has safety and security gone too far in downtown Fort Myers?

Restricting parking to reduce violence in downtown Fort Myers is getting a push to increase safety and security after one man was attacked and a woman shot in Aug. This is the latest move after patrols were added and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office set up a mobile command center to patrol crowds.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Immokalee man accused of leaving child alone in car for 40 minutes

An Immokalee man was arrested for leaving their child alone in their car for nearly 40 minutes back in June. Deputies arrested Ketel Lorsime, 45, on Sunday after an investigation into him leaving his 3-year-old son alone in the car for about 39 minutes on June 21. Just after 7:30...
IMMOKALEE, FL
fau.edu

Rent Growth Slowing in Two Florida Metros but Still a Problem in U.S.

Two Florida markets hampered by dramatic rent increases over the past year finally appear to be getting relief, but much of the nation remains in the cross hairs of a crisis, according to the latest monthly analysis by researchers at Florida Atlantic University and two other schools. In July, Fort...
BOCA RATON, FL

