ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulfport, MS

Need an easy slow cooker recipe for your party? Try this hot artichoke spinach dip

By Andrea Yeager
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fd1Ze_0hWlfTmT00

Having a party? Bring out the slow cookers.

Slow cookers are a must for get-togethers. Whether cooking main dish or letting appetizers stay hot in the pot, the slow cooker makes the party fun for the cooks, too. Simply place the ingredients in the cooker and let it do the rest.

Slow cooker bags are a must for easy cleanup. Most supermarkets sell these bags. Who wants to spend time soaking the slow cooker or scrubbing it?

Keep those slow cookers hot as guests gather round for starters and for the main course.

For hosts that have only one slow cooker, ask guests to bring at least two or three more ahead of the party or better yet, supply them with a recipe that they can make.

Here’s the perfect party dip, with an easy slow cooker recipe.

Andrea Yeager can be reached at ayeager51@cableone.net/ and Cooks Exchange, 205 DeBuys Road, Gulfport, MS 39507 .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Lifestyle
City
Gulfport, MS
Gulfport, MS
Lifestyle
Local
Mississippi Food & Drinks
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Slow Cooker#Your Party#Supermarkets#Spinach Dip#The Cooker#Food Drink#Cooks Exchange
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

28K+
Followers
694
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy