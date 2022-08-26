ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Limestone County, AL

wvtm13.com

Driver charged with murdering woman struck in store parking lot in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. — Authorities in Alabama say a woman killed by a car in the parking lot of a Walmart store was struck on purpose. The Decatur Police Department said in a Facebook post that evidence indicates a man pulled his car into a parking space and sat idling until Sherry Sain walked behind his vehicle, then accelerated in reverse until the vehicle struck her.
DECATUR, AL
Limestone County, AL
Limestone County, AL
Elkmont, AL
Elkmont, AL
WAFF

Deputy with Cullman County Sheriff loses home in fire

CULLMAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A deputy with the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office lost his home to a fire over the weekend. The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook that Deputy Nathan Trimble’s home was lost in a fire. The post says that the community has...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Four-week-old baby found dead at Cullman motel

Artemis I: Rocket in ‘safe configuration’ as team evaluates next steps before Friday’s launch window. Artemis I: Rocket in ‘safe configuration’ as team evaluates next steps before Friday’s launch window. Preston Nelson appeared in court virtually, preliminary hearing set. Updated: 2 hours ago. Preston...
CULLMAN, AL
wvtm13.com

Cullman police investigating the death of a 4-week-old baby

CULLMAN, Ala. — Cullman police are investigating an infant's death Monday. The Cullman County coroner said the 4-week-old boy was reported to be unresponsive at the Economy Inn where the family lives. Police said the parents called saying their baby had died. Police arrived at the motel at 1834...
CULLMAN, AL
WAFF

One person injured in Saturday night shooting at Stoner Park

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries Saturday night at Stoner Park in Huntsville. The Huntsville Police Department says that the shooting is believed to have started as a family dispute. HPD says that the shooting occurred just after 8 p.m. The person injured in...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Raleigh News & Observer

Hungry goat snacks on Alabama deputy’s paperwork, video shows. ‘Quit eating that’

An Alabama deputy was serving civil papers on Friday, Aug. 26, when he heard a ruckus coming from his patrol car. Deputy Casey Thrower returned to his car to find a pair of hoofed burglars taking over the vehicle, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post. One goat was climbing through the driver’s side door while the other kept watch from atop the hood.
MADISON COUNTY, AL
celebsbar.com

Viral TikTok Couple Stopped Posting Because They've Both Been Charged With Murder!

Whoa! A popular TikTok and OnlyFans couple is now facing charges in connection to the murder of a 29-year-old Georgia man!. According to a press release by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation on Thursday, Johntae Kavon Collier and Eric Dodds, both 23 and from Huntsville, Alabama, were arrested earlier this month and charged with murder in connection to the death of a man named Dakota Bradshaw.
ROSSVILLE, GA
