Teen arrested, second suspect sought in deadly north Alabama shooting
A teenage suspect was arrested Monday morning on capital murder charges and another suspect is at large in the death of a male found shot to death Friday by a dumpster in Decatur, police said. The name of the 17-year-old suspect who was apprehended will not be released because he...
WAAY-TV
Decatur Police seek at-large suspect in Friday murder; 17-year-old already charged
A 17-year-old male is charged with capital murder and police are hunting another suspect in connection with a man found dead in Decatur on Friday. The Decatur Police Department is looking for Justin Da Shawn Fuqua as a second suspect in the murder of Daniel Abbate. Abbate’s partially concealed body...
wvtm13.com
Driver charged with murdering woman struck in store parking lot in Decatur
DECATUR, Ala. — Authorities in Alabama say a woman killed by a car in the parking lot of a Walmart store was struck on purpose. The Decatur Police Department said in a Facebook post that evidence indicates a man pulled his car into a parking space and sat idling until Sherry Sain walked behind his vehicle, then accelerated in reverse until the vehicle struck her.
WAAY-TV
Huntsville police, Madison County coroner responding to fatal Beard Street shooting
5:09 p.m. UPDATE: Huntsville Police tell WAAY 31 that investigators don't suspect foul play in the death. They say it now appears to be an accidental shooting involving an adult male. From earlier:. The Huntsville Police Department has responded to a shooting in the 2,800 block of Beard Street. Madison...
WAFF
Deputy with Cullman County Sheriff loses home in fire
CULLMAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A deputy with the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office lost his home to a fire over the weekend. The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook that Deputy Nathan Trimble’s home was lost in a fire. The post says that the community has...
WAFF
Cullman Co. Sheriff investigating carjacking near Dodge City
CULLMAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The Cullman County sheriff;’s Office is investigating a carjacking that occurred at a gas station near Dodge City. According to the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office, a car was stolen around 11 p.m. Sunday night from a gas station on I-65 at exit 299.
WAFF
Four-week-old baby found dead at Cullman motel
Artemis I: Rocket in ‘safe configuration’ as team evaluates next steps before Friday’s launch window. Artemis I: Rocket in ‘safe configuration’ as team evaluates next steps before Friday’s launch window. Preston Nelson appeared in court virtually, preliminary hearing set. Updated: 2 hours ago. Preston...
wvtm13.com
Cullman police investigating the death of a 4-week-old baby
CULLMAN, Ala. — Cullman police are investigating an infant's death Monday. The Cullman County coroner said the 4-week-old boy was reported to be unresponsive at the Economy Inn where the family lives. Police said the parents called saying their baby had died. Police arrived at the motel at 1834...
Funny video shows Alabama deputy’s unexpected – and hungry - visitors
Sheriff’s Deputies deal with a wide variety of issues during the course of their day. But goats? That’s a new one. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office recently shared a video showing an unexpected experience deputy Casey Thrower had with some hungry goats. According to the Sheriff’s Department,...
WAFF
One person injured in Saturday night shooting at Stoner Park
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries Saturday night at Stoner Park in Huntsville. The Huntsville Police Department says that the shooting is believed to have started as a family dispute. HPD says that the shooting occurred just after 8 p.m. The person injured in...
Decatur Police investigating stabbing near Locust Street
Investigators in Decatur are on the scene of a stabbing, according to the police department.
msn.com
Alabama woman fatally struck by car in Walmart parking lot was ‘loved by so many’
A woman who was struck by a vehicle and killed Thursday in a Decatur parking lot, in what police say was a deliberate act, is being remembered as “a caring and loving friend to all who knew her.”. A graveside service will take place Wednesday at 11 a.m. at...
Decatur Police: Apartment manager stole over $145,000 in rent money
Decatur Police say the apartment manager was taking money from tenants for rent and not depositing them into the apartment business account.
Raleigh News & Observer
Hungry goat snacks on Alabama deputy’s paperwork, video shows. ‘Quit eating that’
An Alabama deputy was serving civil papers on Friday, Aug. 26, when he heard a ruckus coming from his patrol car. Deputy Casey Thrower returned to his car to find a pair of hoofed burglars taking over the vehicle, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post. One goat was climbing through the driver’s side door while the other kept watch from atop the hood.
celebsbar.com
Viral TikTok Couple Stopped Posting Because They've Both Been Charged With Murder!
Whoa! A popular TikTok and OnlyFans couple is now facing charges in connection to the murder of a 29-year-old Georgia man!. According to a press release by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation on Thursday, Johntae Kavon Collier and Eric Dodds, both 23 and from Huntsville, Alabama, were arrested earlier this month and charged with murder in connection to the death of a man named Dakota Bradshaw.
Police: Alabama man uses car to murder woman in store parking lot
An Alabama man has been charged with murder after he reportedly used his car to murder a woman Thursday night. Preston Lamar Nelson, 38, of Hunstville, has been arrested after reportedly killing the woman in the parking lot of a Decatur, Alabama, Walmart. Nelson reportedly parked his Mercury Grand Marquis...
Alabama man took altered, loaded gun to high school football game, police say
Decatur police say they arrested a man Friday who entered a high school football game with a loaded pistol magazine and firearm. The incident happened at the Austin vs. Decatur game at about 7:45 p.m., a police spokesperson said. Marcus Hampton, 20, of Leighton, entered the gate and was found...
Fan banned after Decatur Police find gun at rivalry football game
A man has been banned from Decatur City Schools' property after police officers say they discovered he was carrying a gun with an altered serial number at the Austin vs Decatur rivalry game.
WAAY-TV
Bond revoked for man caught bringing loaded gun, extra ammo into Decatur vs. Austin football game
UPDATE: Hampton's bond has been revoked. A man who Decatur Police say brought a gun into Friday’s Decatur vs. Austin football game now is being held in the Morgan County Jail. Marcus Hampton, 20, of Leighton entered the gate at Austin High School’s football stadium about 7:45 p.m. Friday...
WAAY-TV
Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals OKs new arguments in William Darby murder conviction
The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals has granted a request from William Darby's attorneys to give oral arguments in his appeal. During those arguments, attorneys for the former Huntsville police officer convicted of the 2018 murder of Jeffery Parker will be able to provide additional information to the judges who will rule on his appeal.
