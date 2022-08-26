ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Dean Henderson becomes first Premier League goalkeeper in over FOUR YEARS to deny Harry Kane from the penalty spot - as the Tottenham striker admits he had a 'laugh' about it with his England team-mate after their win at Nottingham Forest

Dean Henderson joined an elite club as he saved Harry Kane's penalty at the City Ground becoming the first Premier League goalkeeper since 2018 to deny the Tottenham man from the spot. Henderson's save came 10 minutes into the second half after Steve Cook had bizarrely handled the ball when...
SPORTbible

Manchester United working on swap deal with Barcelona

Manchester United are trying to add another player to their squad, with Erik ten Hag attempting to swap one of his players for a Barcelona star. In the past week or so United have really turned up the intensity on trying to bolster their squad, funnily enough around the same time the fans upped their anti Glazer protests in the middle of their awful start to the season.
Daily Mail

Southampton 0-0 Chelsea LIVE: Thomas Tuchel makes three changes from Leicester win with Koulibaly back and James OUT as the Blues chase back-to-back victories for the first time this season

Follow Sportsmail's live blog for tonight's Premier League clash between Southampton and Chelsea, including updates from Crystal Palace vs Brentford and Fulham vs Brighton. BT Sport are covering tonight's game and their line up of pundits - Francis Benali, Joe Cole and Jermaine Jenas - have had their say on the side's pre-match.
SPORTbible

Barcelona set to axe FIVE players, then sign THREE new stars

Barcelona are set to make some major, wholesale changes to their squad ahead of transfer deadline day. The Catalan giants have splashed the cash on new talent this summer, having snapped up the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha and Jules Kounde. They've also trimmed their squad following the sales of...
The Independent

Is Southampton vs Chelsea on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Southampton welcome Chelsea to St Mary’s Stadium looking to back up a good performance against Manchester United that ultimately ended in defeat.Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side were edged out 1-0 by their visitors on Saturday, and again host one of the Premier League’s “Big Six”. FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Chelsea face Leeds in the Premier LeagueRaheem Sterling got off the mark in a Chelsea shirt with a second-half double powering his side to victory after Conor Gallagher was sent off in the first half against Leicester.The London club are expected to be active in the final days...
