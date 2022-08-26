Read full article on original website
Virgil Van Dijk Sends Clear Transfer Plea To Liverpool's Board And Recruitment
Virgil Van Dijk admits Liverpool need a lot of midfielders, as FSG and Jurgen Klopp seem unwilling to spend any more funds this transfer window.
Sir Alex Ferguson 'never spoke' to final Man Utd signing who 'didn't get a lot of help'
Sir Alex Ferguson 'never spoke' to Wilfried Zaha, who was his final signing as Manchester United manager. Ferguson signed off on a transfer for Crystal Palace winger Zaha in January 2013 before retiring the following May. Zaha was loaned back to the Eagles for the rest of the season and...
Ten Hag brutally axed Cristiano Ronaldo in front of Man Utd squad in 2-hour showdown and told flops: My way or highway
CRISTIANO RONALDO was brutally axed in front of the entire Manchester United squad during a two-hour summit meeting. Boss Erik ten Hag called the players together last Thursday and urged them to air any grievances without the threat of repercussions. During the clear-the-air session Ten Hag told Ronaldo and captain...
Revealed: Manchester United's 2 potential Cristiano Ronaldo replacements includes Chelsea target
It seems that Manchester United are preparing for the possibility of Cristiano Ronaldo leaving the club, with them keeping tabs on two potential replacements. The Red Devils have been aware of the 37-year-old's wish to leave Old Trafford since early in the window. However, with many clubs not interested in...
Cristiano Ronaldo unhappy with wage reduction clause he agreed last year
One of Cristiano Ronaldo's reason for wanting to leave Manchester United is to do with a clause he signed in his contract just a year ago. It's nearly exactly a year ago that United fans were panicking and some even burning shirts, as Ronaldo looked on the verge of moving to rivals Manchester City.
Dean Henderson becomes first Premier League goalkeeper in over FOUR YEARS to deny Harry Kane from the penalty spot - as the Tottenham striker admits he had a 'laugh' about it with his England team-mate after their win at Nottingham Forest
Dean Henderson joined an elite club as he saved Harry Kane's penalty at the City Ground becoming the first Premier League goalkeeper since 2018 to deny the Tottenham man from the spot. Henderson's save came 10 minutes into the second half after Steve Cook had bizarrely handled the ball when...
Liverpool Could Pull Off 'Signing Of The Century' - Pundit
A former player turned pundit has claimed that Liverpool could pull off the 'signing of the century' in a recent interview.
Manchester United working on swap deal with Barcelona
Manchester United are trying to add another player to their squad, with Erik ten Hag attempting to swap one of his players for a Barcelona star. In the past week or so United have really turned up the intensity on trying to bolster their squad, funnily enough around the same time the fans upped their anti Glazer protests in the middle of their awful start to the season.
You may have missed Lisandro Martinez’s reaction after David de Gea’s save against Southampton
Manchester United new boy Lisandro Martinez produced a passionate reaction after David de Gea made a stunning save against Southampton. Bruno Fernandes gave Erik ten Hag’s side a 1-0 lead in the 55th minute after an expertly taken volley. With the Saints chasing an equaliser, United’s concentration levels had to be at its peak.
Transfer news LIVE: Ronaldo to Chelsea ‘talks’, Antony MEDICAL, Liverpool ‘agree’ Bellingham deal, Arsenal’s offer
CRISTIANO RONALDO'S agent Jorge Mendes has reportedly returned to Chelsea to try and get the Blues to sign his star man. Ronaldo wants away from Manchester United this summer and would be willing to join the Blues, but manager Thomas Tuchel is still reluctant to have the Portuguese forward in his squad.
Thomas Tuchel persuaded from signing Cristiano Ronaldo by talk with former Man U manager
Ralf Rangnick’s time at Manchester United was a bit of a disaster – but it may have helped out Chelsea. The Daily Mail are claiming that the German coaching icon spoke to Thomas Tuchel this summer having spent 6 months at United. He apparently advised the Chelsea manager against signing Cristiano Ronaldo.
Southampton 0-0 Chelsea LIVE: Thomas Tuchel makes three changes from Leicester win with Koulibaly back and James OUT as the Blues chase back-to-back victories for the first time this season
Follow Sportsmail's live blog for tonight's Premier League clash between Southampton and Chelsea, including updates from Crystal Palace vs Brentford and Fulham vs Brighton. BT Sport are covering tonight's game and their line up of pundits - Francis Benali, Joe Cole and Jermaine Jenas - have had their say on the side's pre-match.
Chelsea submit €90 million for Bundesliga star, won't join until 2023
Chelsea are set to continue their summer spending spree with a huge €90 million switch for RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol. The Blues have not been shy of splashing the cash under new owner Todd Boehly but it seems their business isn't done just yet. According to transfer expert...
Barcelona set to axe FIVE players, then sign THREE new stars
Barcelona are set to make some major, wholesale changes to their squad ahead of transfer deadline day. The Catalan giants have splashed the cash on new talent this summer, having snapped up the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha and Jules Kounde. They've also trimmed their squad following the sales of...
Report: Manchester United Winger Amad Diallo To Leave After Antony Arrival
Manchester United winger Amad Diallo could leave on loan, according to a report, after the arrival of Ajax star Antony.
Is Southampton vs Chelsea on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture
Southampton welcome Chelsea to St Mary’s Stadium looking to back up a good performance against Manchester United that ultimately ended in defeat.Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side were edged out 1-0 by their visitors on Saturday, and again host one of the Premier League’s “Big Six”. FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Chelsea face Leeds in the Premier LeagueRaheem Sterling got off the mark in a Chelsea shirt with a second-half double powering his side to victory after Conor Gallagher was sent off in the first half against Leicester.The London club are expected to be active in the final days...
Report: Chelsea Offer Armando Broja & Conor Gallagher for Everton’s Anthony Gordon
Despite a large majority of fans being heavily against it, Chelsea are trying their best to sign Everton's 21-year-old winger Anthony Gordon. The England youth international has only scored five goals in 64 games for the Toffees, not exactly the goalscoring forward that the Blues need. However, Todd Boehly and...
Fans brand Man United's £85m deal for Antony a 'waste of money' and 'daylight robbery' by Ajax
Ajax winger Antony is set to become Manchester United's fifth singing of the summer transfer window. United have confirmed they have reached an agreement in principle with Ajax to sign the Brazil international, subject to him passing a medical, agreeing personal terms and receiving international clearance. United have agreed a...
Ajax manager Alfred Schreuder FURIOUS with Antony's impending transfer to Man United
Ajax manager Alfred Schreuder is furious that Antony is closing in on a move to Manchester United and says that "everything is about money". The current Eredivisie champions were in league action on Sunday afternoon. Goals from Steven Bergwijn and Brian Brobbey were the difference as they came out 2-0...
Liverpool's FIFA 23 ratings leaked online, Trent Alexander-Arnold's stats have baffled fans
A leak which has revealed Liverpool's FIFA 23 stats has reignited the debate online over who the best right-back in the Premier League is. The storm surrounds Trent Alexander-Arnold's rating on the upcoming video game, which is set to be 87 - according to leakers. While fans of Liverpool and...
