Sir Alex Ferguson 'never spoke' to final Man Utd signing who 'didn't get a lot of help'
Sir Alex Ferguson 'never spoke' to Wilfried Zaha, who was his final signing as Manchester United manager. Ferguson signed off on a transfer for Crystal Palace winger Zaha in January 2013 before retiring the following May. Zaha was loaned back to the Eagles for the rest of the season and...
Neymar took PSG's penalty against Monaco despite Kylian Mbappe being the number one taker
Neymar took PSG's penalty against Monaco on Sunday night despite manager Christophe Galtier admitting Kylian Mbappe was the number one taker for the game. In the home game before last, there were reports of a rift between the two players over a penalty in the 5-2 win over Montpellier. Mbappe...
You may have missed Lisandro Martinez’s reaction after David de Gea’s save against Southampton
Manchester United new boy Lisandro Martinez produced a passionate reaction after David de Gea made a stunning save against Southampton. Bruno Fernandes gave Erik ten Hag’s side a 1-0 lead in the 55th minute after an expertly taken volley. With the Saints chasing an equaliser, United’s concentration levels had to be at its peak.
Cristiano Ronaldo unhappy with wage reduction clause he agreed last year
One of Cristiano Ronaldo's reason for wanting to leave Manchester United is to do with a clause he signed in his contract just a year ago. It's nearly exactly a year ago that United fans were panicking and some even burning shirts, as Ronaldo looked on the verge of moving to rivals Manchester City.
Man United top list of highest net spend in the last decade, highlights Glazer problem
Manchester United have a net spend of over a billion pounds in the last decade, which is the most out of any club in world football. In second comes Manchester City, with just under a billion. Then PSG, Barcelona and Arsenal follow them in the list. The top 10 highest...
Liverpool's FIFA 23 ratings leaked online, Trent Alexander-Arnold's stats have baffled fans
A leak which has revealed Liverpool's FIFA 23 stats has reignited the debate online over who the best right-back in the Premier League is. The storm surrounds Trent Alexander-Arnold's rating on the upcoming video game, which is set to be 87 - according to leakers. While fans of Liverpool and...
Confirmed Teams: Southampton vs Chelsea | Premier League
Chelsea face Southampton in the Premier League and the confirmed team news is in from St. Mary's Stadium. Thomas Tuchel's side head to the south coast to face Ralph Hasenhuttl's side looking to clinch back-to-back wins in the Premier League for the first time this season. Chelsea beat Leicester City...
Barcelona set to axe FIVE players, then sign THREE new stars
Barcelona are set to make some major, wholesale changes to their squad ahead of transfer deadline day. The Catalan giants have splashed the cash on new talent this summer, having snapped up the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha and Jules Kounde. They've also trimmed their squad following the sales of...
Fans brand Man United's £85m deal for Antony a 'waste of money' and 'daylight robbery' by Ajax
Ajax winger Antony is set to become Manchester United's fifth singing of the summer transfer window. United have confirmed they have reached an agreement in principle with Ajax to sign the Brazil international, subject to him passing a medical, agreeing personal terms and receiving international clearance. United have agreed a...
Pundit joins calls that Jurgen Klopp putting his arm around Scott Parker was patronising
Jurgen Klopp's actions towards Scott Parker have been brandished as 'patronising' by one pundit, after the Liverpool boss put his arm around Parker. On Saturday afternoon, Liverpool put their poor start to the season behind them, by equalling a Premier League record for the biggest ever win, against Bournemouth. It...
Detailed Twitter thread shows what Man United fans can expect from new-boy Antony
Antony looks set to become Erik ten Hag's sixth summer signing after Manchester United agreed an £81.3 million fee with Ajax on Tuesday (30 August). However, given his hefty price tag, fans will now be wondering what the Brazilian can bring to the Premier League - and what they should come to expect over the coming years.
Manchester City are reportedly 'close' to agreeing a deal for Dortmund star
Manchester City's summer spending might not be over just yet, as according to a new report, the Premier League champions are 'close' to agreeing a deal to sign a new Centre-back. According to David Ornstein of The Athletic, one of the most reliable journalists when it comes to transfers, City...
Erik ten Hag's strongest Manchester United line-up with signings of Casemiro and Antony
Manchester United's starting XI has bolstered since the signings of Casemiro and Antony from Real Madrid and Ajax. Erik ten Hag's team certainly need some more work done and positions to fill, but their summer signings have definitely improved the side going forward. Other new signings such as Tyrell Malacia...
Sergio Aguero's reaction to getting Lionel Messi in World Cup sticker book is so wholesome
Sergio Aguero had a priceless reaction to getting Lionel Messi in a pack of Panini World Cup stickers. The showpiece, taking place in the winter for the first time ever, kicks off in Qatar in 82 days time. Already, the traditional World Cup sticker book has been released to get fans well and truly in the mood.
Chelsea prefer Billy Gilmour loan over Brighton sale as midfielder travels to Southampton
Chelsea would prefer Billy Gilmour loan rather than sale as Brighton and Hove Albion seek a permanent transfer, with the midfielder travelling vs Southampton. Gilmour spent last season on loan at Norwich City in a fairly unsuccessful move as the Canaries suffered relegation. The Scotland international faced heavy criticism from...
Southampton vs Chelsea LIVE: Thomas Tuchel's side head to the south coast looking for back-to-back wins for the first time this season... while the Saints chase a first home win of the campaign
Follow Sportsmail's live blog for tonight's Premier League clash between Southampton and Chelsea, including updates from Crystal Palace vs Brentford and Fulham vs Brighton. Chelsea travel to Southampton tonight bidding to win back-to-back games for the first time this season. Tonight’s fixture pits two managers against each other who it...
Frenkie de Jong caught taking flight to London ahead of transfer deadline day
Frenkie de Jong was caught taking a flight to London, with just days left of the transfer window, amidst interest from Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool. You can see De Jong taking his flight in the video below. It has been an extremely long summer when it comes to De...
Ajax manager Alfred Schreuder FURIOUS with Antony's impending transfer to Man United
Ajax manager Alfred Schreuder is furious that Antony is closing in on a move to Manchester United and says that "everything is about money". The current Eredivisie champions were in league action on Sunday afternoon. Goals from Steven Bergwijn and Brian Brobbey were the difference as they came out 2-0...
Why Reece James will miss Chelsea's Premier League clash against Southampton
Reece James could miss Chelsea's Premier League clash against Southampton on Tuesday night, if reports are to be believed. The wing-back completed 90 minutes against Leicester City, with his side down to 10 men, and played a crucial part in Chelsea's winner. Setting up Raheem Sterling with a fantastic pinpoint...
Manchester United working on swap deal with Barcelona
Manchester United are trying to add another player to their squad, with Erik ten Hag attempting to swap one of his players for a Barcelona star. In the past week or so United have really turned up the intensity on trying to bolster their squad, funnily enough around the same time the fans upped their anti Glazer protests in the middle of their awful start to the season.
