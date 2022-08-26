ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

SPORTbible

Confirmed Teams: Southampton vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea face Southampton in the Premier League and the confirmed team news is in from St. Mary's Stadium. Thomas Tuchel's side head to the south coast to face Ralph Hasenhuttl's side looking to clinch back-to-back wins in the Premier League for the first time this season. Chelsea beat Leicester City...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SPORTbible

Barcelona set to axe FIVE players, then sign THREE new stars

Barcelona are set to make some major, wholesale changes to their squad ahead of transfer deadline day. The Catalan giants have splashed the cash on new talent this summer, having snapped up the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha and Jules Kounde. They've also trimmed their squad following the sales of...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Southampton vs Chelsea LIVE: Thomas Tuchel's side head to the south coast looking for back-to-back wins for the first time this season... while the Saints chase a first home win of the campaign

Follow Sportsmail's live blog for tonight's Premier League clash between Southampton and Chelsea, including updates from Crystal Palace vs Brentford and Fulham vs Brighton. Chelsea travel to Southampton tonight bidding to win back-to-back games for the first time this season. Tonight’s fixture pits two managers against each other who it...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SPORTbible

Manchester United working on swap deal with Barcelona

Manchester United are trying to add another player to their squad, with Erik ten Hag attempting to swap one of his players for a Barcelona star. In the past week or so United have really turned up the intensity on trying to bolster their squad, funnily enough around the same time the fans upped their anti Glazer protests in the middle of their awful start to the season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SPORTbible

SPORTbible

