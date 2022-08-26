Teens for Christ suspends Lima ministry

Teens for Christ has suspended its local ministry for the upcoming school year after abuse allegations against several ministry leaders were made public in July.

LIMA — Teens for Christ, a Christian outreach organization aimed at reaching young people, has suspended its local ministry for the upcoming school year.

The TFC board of directors notified donors of the suspension in its summer newsletter, delivered weeks after abuse allegations against several ministry leaders and volunteers were published online in an anonymous letter.

“Many of us are overwhelmed with grief, deeply troubled in spirit, and utterly confused over allegations swirling about on social media,” the board wrote in its newsletter. “In light of recent events, the TFC Board has made the difficult decision to suspend Lima area chapters for the 2022-2023 school year.”

TFC’s international ministry will continue, the board wrote.

Are the allegations under investigation?

The board took control of Teens for Christ, which was founded in Lima in the 1990s, after several ministry leaders and volunteers were accused of emotional abuse, sexual abuse and mishandling allegations.

In a letter to supporters, board members wrote that they would review internal policies and “thoroughly investigate” the allegations, raising the possibility that the board may seek outside assistance “if needed.”

All staff allegedly involved were placed on paid administrative leave, according to the board’s letter.

The board of Living Hope church, which is associated with TFC, published a similar letter notifying congregants of an investigation, noting that staff members allegedly involved “have voluntarily stepped aside” while the investigation is underway.

A criminal investigation may also be underway, as Allen County Sheriff Matthew Treglia issued a statement in July notifying the public that his office had contacted federal authorities, though no formal criminal complaint had been filed with the sheriff’s office at that time.

But the status of a criminal investigation is unclear, as several allegations described in the original letter took place outside of Allen County and may require the assistance of outside law enforcement agencies. The sheriff’s office has not commented on the situation since Treglia’s July statement.

Who is under investigation?

The TFC board has not publicly identified who is under investigation, nor has it confirmed whether it hired an outside organization to conduct the inquiry.

When asked for comment, board member Greg Kidd referred The Lima News to attorney Al Smith, who declined to comment.

The TFC website no longer lists Buck Sutton, who was hired as executive director in 1997, on its leadership page. And youth ministry director Matt Dungan’s name is now absent as well. Both names were listed as leaders on the website when the allegations first became public, but neither person has been publicly named as a person of interest by law enforcement in connection with these allegations.

At least one former volunteer may also be under investigation, as the TFC board’s letter to supporters in July mentions “current and former Teens For Christ staff/volunteers.”