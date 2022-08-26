Read full article on original website
Leadership changes at Lake Placid Central
LAKE PLACID — A major administrative shift at Lake Placid Middle-High School is underway just ahead of the new school year after the school’s high school principal resigned, the school’s middle school principal has been hired to also serve as the high school principal, and a new dean of students position has been created to bolster the principal’s disciplinary duties.
Tourism workers get a free day at The Great Escape
WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In September, anyone who works in the tourism, hospitality and retail industries in places like Lake George and Glens Falls will have a chance to take some time off and celebrate after a summer of hard work. And yes, the celebration comes with roller coaster rides.
A bear situation or a people problem?
LONG LAKE — Bears are universal in Long Lake. Bear images dot the signs of real estate firms, pubs and diners, ice cream parlors, on homes, at the public library and in front of the general store, where the animal’s visage marks the entryways of the ursine emporium.
A walk through Ticonderoga’s past
Two centuries ago the pristine water of Lake George, at its northern end, tipped over a rock ledge into a thrilling Adirondacks sight. French trappers called it Riviere LaChute: a cascade dropping 220 feet in a three-mile dash to Lake Champlain. Within 100 years much of the river had been...
Canoeist dies after capsizing on Johnstown lake
The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a canoeist in the Town of Johnstown. Police said the 71-year-old man died shortly after his canoe capsized on Mountain Lake on Sunday evening.
Watertown, Massena airports get millions
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown and Massena airports are getting millions for repairs and upgrades. The Watertown airport is getting $1.9 million to expand the access road leading to the airport. The Massena airport is getting $7.4 million to rehabilitate the runway and reconstruct airfield guidance signs. Funding...
Knotweed eradication efforts continue in The Valley Part 2
(Editor’s Note: This is the second part of Bingham’s midsummer report on knotweed eradication efforts in The Valley. The first part, published last week covered successes in Warren.) The interns joined Waitsfield Conservation Commissioners Curt Lindburg, Bob Cook and 20 volunteers to tackle knotweed at multiple sites. The...
Staffing, security top concerns for Burlington schools
Burlington, VT — For the first time in three years, Vermont schools won’t have COVID restrictions to deal with when classes start this week. Burlington Superintendent Tom Flanagan said overall the district is in “a good place.” But staffing will be challenge throughout the year. “Where...
Epicenter wins Travers Stakes decisively at Saratoga
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (AP) — Favored Epicenter stormed down the stretch past his rivals and won the 153rd running of the Travers Stakes at Saratoga Race Course on Saturday. Epicenter was the favorite heading to the 153rd running of the Travers Stakes. It didn’t take long for the three-year-old colt to prove why.
UVM falls to #4 South Carolina in home opener
BURLINGTON – It was a beautiful day for the University of Vermont women’s soccer team’s home opener. The Virtue Field stands were packed as fans wanted to watch the Catamounts take on the number four ranked team in the nation, the South Carolina Gamecocks. The atmosphere felt...
Possible road closures for paving in Clifton Park
Clifton Park officials said some roads may close for milling and paving around the Exit 9 Commerce Area and English Road. The work is set to start on August 30 and run through September 1.
Saratoga County business navigating worker shortages
It takes a lot of helping hands and a dedicated staff to fulfill the number of catering orders that come through Mazzone Hospitality weekly. “Probably about 65 people, so here in the kitchen directly, probably about 25 to 30 coming in, load out and then they take them to the events,” Mazzone Director of Human Resources Justine Ochal said.
Lake George homeowners vie for record sale
A waterfront home in Lake George could set a record for the area if it fetches an asking price 20 times what it sold for two decades ago. The mansion at 2974 Lake Shore Drive hit the market for $23.5 million, the Times Union reported. If the historic property is sold for that price, it would be the most expensive sale in the town, although another nearby home, in Cooper’s Point, was selling for $8.4 million, well below its $15 million asking price of 2019.
Meet the newest National Weather Service meteorologist in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The National Weather Service in Burlington has a new top dog, and he’s already familiar with our region. Gabe Langbauer is the new Meteorologist in Charge for Burlington’s office out of the airport. The Lyndon grad is excited to be back in Vermont after a tenure in Denver working for the NWS out west.
Saratoga shelter looking to clean house
This weekend, the Saratoga County Animal Shelter is set to host an event with a sole purpose. It's time to clean house, and send some lonely animals off to new homes - as many as possible.
The Beach Boys and The Temptations Bring the Sounds of Summer to Saratoga Springs
Nostalgia, Hawaiian shirts, good vibrations and the sounds of Motown were abound in Saratoga Springs on Thursday August 18th, as legendary summer surf rock pioneers The Beach Boys and iconic Motor City hitmakers The Temptations belted out classic after classic at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC). Celebrating Sixty Years of The Sounds of Summer, the evening played out like a trip down memory lane, taking the mostly older audience back to a time when, on the surface, things just seemed simpler. Like a snapshot through American history, fans welcomed the chance to hear the songs that provided the soundtrack to so much of their lives.
Police investigating stabbing in Saratoga Springs
The Saratoga Springs Police Department is investigating a stabbing that happened near Phila Street on Sunday. Police said the victim, who has not been named, was found in the parking lot of the Saratoga Springs Public Library.
Several cows killed after storm destroys barn on Rutland County farm
CLARENDON, Vt. — Community members helped to pick up the pieces at a Rutland County farm on Saturday after it was damaged during Friday night's storm. Chris Garrow Billings sent NBC5 News photos from the Bromley Farm, after spending the day with community members cleaning up. Billings said the...
Rash of vandalism hits Saratoga County
People that live in the area are still in disbelief that this even happened. NewsChannel 13 drove around the neighborhood and saw some cars with the windows completely shattered. According to the messages we received, windows were smashed out using concrete paving blocks. This all happened in the villages of...
New Hot Dog Spot Opens in the Capital Region
Hot dogs have majorly bounced back in popularity over the past decade or so, especially with the opening of a couple chain restaurants and the long standing local joints like Mike's in Schenectady and Gus's in Watervliet. Another 'mom and pop' type store, which started as a hot dog cart,...
