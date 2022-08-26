Read full article on original website
Related
Multiple Raging Fires In Hudson Valley Close New York State Park
Firefighters continue to battle multiple wildfires in the Hudson Valley. Officials correctly warned the blaze would spread forcing the closure of a popular state park. On Monday, the Ulster County Government warned about a fire at Minnewaska State Park that officials believed would spread. Minnewaska State Park Fire Expected To...
Where Is the Town Named “Southeast” in New York State?
There are so many places across New York State that you may or may not have heard of. Places that are considered areas, but not necessarily towns. You might even consider them the 'area of' type thing. So when someone asked me if I knew where the Town of Southeast...
Finger Lakes Resort Named Best in New York State
Every year, Travel + Leisure asks its readers to chime for its "Worlds Best Awards" which lists the very best of the best in both the United States and abroad and this year, readers were happy to let the publication know that a place located in Central New York should receive the award for the best in New York.
WHEC TV-10
St. John Fisher offers “No. 1 College Food in New York State”, “No. 6 in U.S.”
PITTSFORD, N.Y. – St. John Fisher University’s Fisher Dining Services has maintained the No. 1 spot in the Niche.com 2023 Best College Food in New York rankings. The dining service is also in the top 10 in the country, staying at the No. 6 spot (out of 1,373 institutions).
IN THIS ARTICLE
Guest column: Are New York state vegetable growers being driven out of business?
NEW YORK STATE — Some of the best vegetables in the world are grown right here in New York state. With clean waterways, excellent soils, and a favorable growing climate, our vegetable industry is the second largest agriculture sector in the state and one of the most diversified in the country.
Is It Illegal To Throw Away Your Old Batteries In New York State?
Can you legally toss out your batteries in New York State? Does it matter what type of batteries you're throwing out? Let's take a look at what New York State law says. For legal purposes, New York classifies batteries as rechargeable or single-use,. Rechargeable batteries are commonly found in cordless...
Can You Help This Central New York Business Recover From Extreme Vandalism?
What is wrong with the world we live in? One Central New York business is sad to announce that they were severely vandalized. Sculpture Space in Utica posted on Facebook that their Gates Street facility was devastatingly vandalized during the early morning hours of Sunday August 28th 2022:. Although this...
Heat Advisory Posted For Portions Of New York State
It is going to get crazy hot! The forecast from Buffalo to Syracuse is calling for some late summer heat. The kids may be getting ready for back-to-school but Mother Nature is not letting the summer slip away just yet. The forecast calls for temperatures to soar in the upper 80's on Monday for most of the Western New York area. This is happening as colleges and universities in the Buffalo area and throughout New York State are starting classes this week.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New York State Fair attendance picks up this weekend
Geddes, N.Y. — The heat and humidity couldn’t keep nearly 80,000 people away from the state fair Sunday. Temperatures reached 86 degrees, but it felt even warmer. A total of 79,324 people came out, bringing this year’s total attendance to 325,274. Saturday’s drew 89,797. That means 169,121...
Bear Mountain Bridge: Traffic Alert New York State DOT
It seems just about every road in our area is under some kind of repair lately and for the next few days, you can add Route 6/202 also known as the Goat Trail to your list. The New York State Bridge Authority posted on their social media on August 29, 2022, that the New York State Department of Transportation will be doing work on the Bear Mountain Bridge. They are telling motorists that they should expect traffic delays for the next few days in that area of the Bear Mountain Bridge. They were clear to state that the Bridge will stay open but there will be significant delays and daytime closures.
You May Be Right- Billy Joel Tribute Show Returning To Upstate New York
If you love the sound of Billy Joel, you won't have to travel to far from Central New York to enjoy it. A Billy Joel tribute show is returning to Upstate New York. The sounds of Billy Joel come to life at the Stanley Theatre in Utica on Friday November 4th at 7PM. Rick Zuccaro, aka Ricki Zee, will bring the hits of Billy Joel to life with his all-star band complete with piano, drums, guitar, bass, harmonica, trumpet and saxophone.
How High Up Can You Camp in New York State?
So you want to go camping. Great! Have you put thought into where you are going to go? Where your campsite will be?. Did you know that there are restrictions as to where and how high (the elevation) you can camp in New York State? Yep, you are limited to where on the mountain(s) that you can be.
2nd Dirtiest City In The World Is In New York State
There are certain lists that you want to be on and certain lists that you would never want to be associated with. Being on the list with the title "Greatest", "Best", or "Top" usually means something really special is about to be said about you and your city. When the...
Here’s The Poorest, Most Financially Disadvantaged County In New York State
Inflation is causing financial hardships for many New Yorkers, but there is one county that has been hit hard year after year. The gap between the poor and the wealthy seems to be widening all around New York State,. According to the Chamber of Commerce,. 2 of the richest states,...
The Ultimate Fall Town In New York State
There really isn’t a better place for the autumn months than the northeast. From the Adirondacks to the northern parts of New England, the entire region is perfect for late September through October. New York State in particular is phenomenal for the fall. We have perfect fall foliage, tons...
The Largest Flea Market in Upstate New York is a Must Visit
There's nothing like a day spent outdoors in the summer shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, New York is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best and biggest flea markets in the entire state.
newyorkupstate.com
See photos as Foreigner rocks a big crowd Sunday at the NY State Fair
Geddes, N.Y. -- Rock band Foreigner played the main stage at Chevy Park at the New York State Fair Sunday night to a huge crowd at the end of a sweltering day. Syracuse.com will have a full review of the show later this morning. In the meantime, enjoy these photos from reporter Charlie Miller.
msn.com
More than 58,000 endure rain showers for Day 3 of the New York State Fair
Geddes, N.Y. — Despite rain showers, 58,450 people came out Friday for the third day of the New York State Fair. It’s the highest day for attendance so far this year, but Friday still fell short of pre-pandemic attendance. In 2019, 98,238 people came out for the fair’s third day. That was an all-time daily record. The attendance on the first Friday of the fair has averaged just under 74,000 people since 1985.
This Bar Has Been Named The Best In New York State
That's a pretty bold claim, right? The best bar in the whole entire state? My guess is there are hundreds, if not thousands of bars that would beg to differ. But, 24/7 Wall St. stands by its list of the best bar in every state, so let's take a look at the one named the best in New York.
localsyr.com
DEC needs witness’ help solving geese killing outside Van Buren sports bar
VAN BUREN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Commissioner of the State Department of Environmental Conservation says his officers need help from eyewitnesses in the investigation of an SUV ramming into a flock of geese at Jammer’s Sports Bar and Little Jammer’s Ice Cream in Van Buren two weeks ago.
Comments / 2