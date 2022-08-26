ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iron Bowl pair earns SEC soccer honors

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Southeastern Conference (SEC) awarded offensive and defensive players of the week honors to a pair of soccer players in the Yellowhammer State. Alabama graduate senior forward Riley Mattingly Parker and Auburn junior goalie Maddie Prohaska, won the league’s weekly awards for offense and defense, respectively.
T.J. Finley named Auburn starting quarterback

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The wait is over for Auburn fans: they finally know who will start week 1. Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin announced Sunday that T.J. Finley would take the snaps against Mercer on September 3. The football team's twitter account made it public Sunday afternoon. The junior...
