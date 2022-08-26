‘COVID-19 exacerbated an already unfair gender-wage gap,’ New report focused on NY women in the workplace launched

Read full article on original website
Related
Mental health crisis among children: Hundreds to rally in New York on Sunday
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Hundreds of youth, parents, and advocates across New York State will take part in a rally on Sunday to call on elected officials to address the state’s severe and worsening child mental health crisis. Hosted by a statewide coalition of children’s behavioral health advocates...
Update: NY borrowers will not owe taxes on forgiven student debt
President Joe Biden’s plan to forgive student loan debt for millions of Americans could still come with a cost for borrowers in a dozen states, but New York won’t be one of them. Jared Walczak, the vice president of state projects for the Center for State Tax Policy...
ID for whipped cream? New York starts to enforce law banning the sale to those under 21
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Thinking of sending your kid to the store to grab the whipped cream you forgot? Not so fast -- not unless they’re 21 or older. Retailers across New York have started enforcing a law that passed last year requiring anybody purchasing whipped cream in an aerosol canister to be at least 21 years old – and show proof.
LAW・
New food pantry directory connects people to free food in NYC, NJ, Philadelphia
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Non-profit organization Lemontree is combining “the power of data and hospitality” to help people in the New York City and Philadelphia metropolitan areas access food pantries in their neighborhoods. During the pandemic, Lemontree observed two key issues people experiencing food insecurity were facing during...
RELATED PEOPLE
Wisconsin anchorwoman Neena Pacholke, 27, dies of apparent suicide: report
A news anchor in Wisconsin has died from an apparent suicide. Neena Pacholke, former college basketball player, was 27. The news of her death has rattled family and colleagues. “Neena Pacholke, our beloved morning anchor passed away suddenly Saturday,” 9 WAOW said in a statement. “The entire team here at...
Here are 5 NJ lakefront homes that you can buy before summer ends
Lakefront living has its allure. Boating, fishing, swimming — and don’t forget the sunsets. For those shopping for the ultimate backyard accessory in New Jersey — a lake — there are quite a few homes to choose from. Realtor.com has 157 current listings in New Jersey that contain the word “lakefront.”
HGTV says this 1865 farmhouse for sale in New Jersey needs to be saved
If you’re a sucker for old houses, you need to see this one. It’s an 1865 farm house on 5.5 acres in Mannington Township, New Jersey, that was used at one time as a dairy farm. It’s fallen into disrepair but a lot of original details remain. And it’s listed for sale for $350,000.
Report: 14 injured after Six Flags roller coaster ride malfunctions; ride closed until further notice
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- One of Six Flags Great Adventure’s most popular rollercoasters was shut down until further notice after 14 parkgoers were injured on the wooden ride on Thursday evening. El Toro roller coaster was ordered closed by the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs (DCA) until an...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Jets’ Bradlee Anae was cliff diving and swimming with sharks as a kid in Hawaii, how ‘daredevil’ spirit has shaped him
New York Jets defensive end Bradlee Anae likes to be where the action is. That was evident from the time he was a kid growing up in Hawaii, when Anae wasn’t content to just enjoy his beautiful surroundings but viewed them as an opportunity to push himself by cliff diving and swimming with sharks.
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island, NY
57K+
Followers
38K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.https://www.silive.com
Comments / 0