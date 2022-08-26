Read full article on original website
cpr.org
Farm animals, flowing mullets, and sloppers: Scenes from the 150th Colorado State Fair’s opening weekend in Pueblo
Imagine eating nearly 34 sloppers in just eight minutes. Professional eater Geoff Esper of Oxford, Mass. did just that as he wolfed down many pounds of burger, Pueblo green chile, cheese and buns to take the World Slopper Eating Championship title for a third time on Saturday at the Colorado State Fair in Pueblo.
KRDO
Uber-like lawn care app launching in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Getting landscaping or lawn care done in Colorado Springs is now as easy as lifting a finger. A new Uber-like lawn care app is launching in the area this week. The app, GreenPal, allows homeowners to list their lawns with service dates and needs. Once...
cpr.org
Despite mountain monsoon soaking this summer, officials say it was the usual rainfall in Pueblo and Colorado Springs
Southeastern Colorado’s monsoon season has been active this year, but not out of the ordinary in many places. Stephen Hodanish, senior meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Pueblo, said cities like Colorado Springs and Pueblo along the southern I-25 corridor have received slightly below the average amount of precipitation so far this year. Past years have been so dry, he said, that it feels like it’s been particularly rainy this summer.
KKTV
Motorcycle rider killed in south Colorado Springs crash
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A motorcycle rider was killed after his bike collided with a car and caught fire Monday night. Police say the motorcyclist was traveling westbound on Circle Drive and crashed into the car as the driver was turning off Janitell Road into a parking lot. “The...
wealthofgeeks.com
Out of the Ashes: A Third-Generation Cowboy Stage Show Makes a Stunning Comeback
Flying W Ranch in Colorado Springs has stolen the hearts of millions of visitors over the years. Almost eight million, to be exact. Secluded high above the city, this breathtaking 1400-acre working cattle ranch continues to keep the old west alive. Since 1953, Flying W Ranch has served up chuckwagon...
Road work begins on Highway 50 in Pueblo
PUEBLO, Colo. — Starting Monday, drivers can expect lane closures on Highway 50 at the intersection of McCulloch Boulevard that will last through the month of September. Single lane closures began on Monday, August 29, and will impact the turn lanes on and off of Highway 50. The closures will remain in place 24 hours […]
coloradosprings.com
Colorado Springs' Labor Day Lift Off could attract hundreds of thousands
Imagine a life devoted to floating in the sky up to 300 days every year. Cruising air currents and managing whatever sort of weather Mother Nature can dream up. That’s the life of Troy Bradley, who’s been flying and riding in hot air balloons for decades. The Albuquerque, N.M., resident spends his summers working for Rainbow Ryders in Colorado Springs, fulfilling the hot-air balloon dreams of many a resident and tourist. He learned his love of the giant flying contraptions from his grandparents, some of the first balloonists in Colorado, who toted him along to the city’s original Labor Day weekend balloon festivals.
Thousands packed the sidewalks to celebrate one of Colorado's biggest events
This year's parade also honored Pueblo Community College's Scott Richards who passed away this year.
Contestants wow crowds with Mullet Championships at Colorado State Fair
Fifteen men from around Colorado showed of their hair styles Friday night at the Colorado State Fair in the USA Mullet Championships qualify.
castlepinesconnection.com
Green Chile, a Colorado Favorite
I’ve spent most of my life living in the West, but it wasn’t until I moved to Colorado that I discovered green chile. Of course I had eaten green chiles, usually as part of a Mexican dish, but when I moved to Colorado and saw it featured on restaurant menus in nearly every local joint I visited, I had to try it. And after just one bite, I was hooked. It never ceases to amaze me how much the small addition of green chile to just about any dish – burgers, sandwiches, even soup – wakes up the flavor and adds a hearty heat that renders the dish more satisfying.
KKTV
Colorado Springs police asking for help finding missing boys
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police are urging the public to keep their eyes out for two missing kids. Dariyon Redden, 12, and Devon Redden, 16, are believed to have run away from home around noon Sunday, and as of Monday morning have not been found. The two live in the area of Montrose Avenue and El Paso Avenue in the Stratton Meadows neighborhood and are known to hang out near the Tinseltown movie theater and Chuck E. Cheese in the Lake and Venetucci area.
Colorado Springs first to get faster internet speeds
COLORADO SPRINGS — Comcast announced that Colorado Springs is the first community in the state to have increased internet speeds throughout most of the city. The company introduced faster download speeds of up to 2 Gbps over already existing connections as well as faster upload speeds that are ten times quicker than current levels, according […]
Behind the scenes workers at the Colorado State Fair
PUEBLO — Colorado State Fair is in full swing, but it wouldn’t be possible without some unsung heroes. “We enjoy doing what we’re doing,” Richard Roman said. Many have been working at the fair for decades. “I’ve been a seasonal employee here for about 22 years,” said Richard Walker, a security employee at the fair. […]
Driver killed after hitting traffic signal pole in Monument
MONUMENT, Colo. — One person is dead following a single-car crash on Monday morning in Monument. According to Colorado State Patrol (CSP), the crash happened at the corner of Colorado 105 and Knollwood Drive just after 9:00 a.m. on Monday, August 29. CSP said a Chevrolet Cobalt was travelling eastbound on CO 105 when the […]
Pollo Campero Has Plans for Massive Expansion in Denver and Colorado Springs
In the next five years, the global fast-food chicken chain will open four to six locations with 16 potentially on the horizon
Recall efforts underway for two Colorado Springs council members already up for election in April
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Recall efforts against two Colorado Springs city council members, that are already set to be on the ballot for the general city elections in April of 2023, are underway. The newly formed non-profit called "Integrity Matters" created two web pages asking members of the public to sign up to volunteer The post Recall efforts underway for two Colorado Springs council members already up for election in April appeared first on KRDO.
A larger chunk of Colorado is now drought-free this week
Late August's drought update shows continued improvement in Colorado's drought battle for some and no change for others.
Will more snow hit Colorado anytime soon? Here's our prediction
Last weekend, many residents around the state were a bit surprised to see some snow-capped mountains – particularly those in the Colorado Springs area, looking up at Pikes Peak. While a dusting of this nature can be common in August, dropping a few inches, it's not necessarily a predictor of more snow soon to come.
Colorado Springs housing market reaches record high rent prices
A new report from the University of Denver's College of Business shows that the average rent in Colorado Springs is now more than $1,500 per month.
msn.com
Missing Colorado Springs children found safe
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - UPDATE (8/27): Carleigh and Madalene were found Saturday morning and are safe. PREVIOUS (8/26): The Colorado Springs Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for two missing 12-year-olds. They say the two were last seen 1325 Vindicator Drive near Rockrimmon Boulevard...
