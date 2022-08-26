On Aug. 12, children and adults gathered at a tent next to the Grand Island Memorial Library to celebrate the end of the summer reading programs with ice cream and with crafts, and with drawings for prizes. They also had the opportunity to talk to Marissa Ries and James Peterson from Spectrum Health about a program called NY Project Hope that provides information, education, emotional support, and links to resources.

GRAND ISLAND, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO