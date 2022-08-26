Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wnypapers.com
Buffalo-Niagara Buddy Walk is Sept. 10
Join the Down Syndrome Association of Niagara on its 24th Buffalo-Niagara Buddy Walk on Saturday, Sept. 10. Registration will take place from 9-10:30 a.m. at Fourth and Ridge streets. Organizers stated, “We will be walking in the Lewiston Peach Festival parade, which begins at 11 a.m.”. The Discover Niagara...
wnypapers.com
Former Shea's President Patrick Fagan honored for Lifetime Achievement at annual gala
Shea’s Performing Arts Center presented former President and CEO Patrick Fagan with the Michael Shea Lifetime Legacy Award at its annual gala. Additionally, Mayor Byron Brown presented Patrick with a proclamation declaring Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, as Patrick Fagan Day in the City of Buffalo. The Michael Shea Lifetime...
wnypapers.com
Grand Island Memorial Library celebrates reading programs
On Aug. 12, children and adults gathered at a tent next to the Grand Island Memorial Library to celebrate the end of the summer reading programs with ice cream and with crafts, and with drawings for prizes. They also had the opportunity to talk to Marissa Ries and James Peterson from Spectrum Health about a program called NY Project Hope that provides information, education, emotional support, and links to resources.
wnypapers.com
'Coleus and Creatures' exhibit brings new meaning to 'plant life' at Botanical Gardens
The Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens is currently featuring a brand-new exhibit called “Coleus and Creatures.”. A press release noted, “The conservatory will be filled with several cool, colorful creatures made from live plants, including dinosaur succulent topiaries, a coleus peacock, moss-made dinosaurs, a giant buffalo, a dragonfly, a shark, and more.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wnypapers.com
Dr. Joe Dispenza brings weeklong retreat to Niagara Falls USA
Sold-out event to bring more than 1,200 people to city. Researcher, lecturer and New York Times best-selling author Dr. Joe Dispenza will lead sessions on meditation, healing and consciousness at the Niagara Falls Convention Center as part of a week-long advanced retreat from Sept. 5-11. The event, originally scheduled for 2021, is returning to Niagara Falls USA for the first time since 2019.
wnynewsnow.com
Los Contrincantes Car Club Hosts Backpack Giveaway In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A car club based in Jamestown is celebrating back-to-school with a backpack give away, where students received the needed supplies for class. For the past several years, the Los Contrincantes Car Club has made it their mission to help as many parents and students as possible. The club understands struggles, and hopes to take some pressure off of parents.
South Buffalo native competes in 'America's Got Talent'
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A South Buffalo native is competing in NBC's reality competition show "America's Got Talent" with the singing group Acapop Kids. Jaden Coronado will be a senior at Buffalo Academy for the Visual and Performing Arts and was selected to join the group of singers from across the country to make up Acapop Kids. A member of the group Pentatonix produces the acapella singing group.
Buffalo Stand Down veterans event to be held Tuesday
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An event hosted by Buffalo Stand Down will provide local veterans with a one-stop shop for any resources and needs. The Stand Down, hosted by the Veterans One-stop Center of WNY and the VA Western New York Healthcare System will offer the event on Tuesday and is open to all veterans. […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
buffalorising.com
Buffalo’s Pulaski Festival & 84th Pulaski Parade￼
Festival season is still in high gear. As the summer winds dow, one festival/parade to look forward to is Buffalo’s Pulaski Festival & 84th Pulaski Parade. The multi-cultural event takes place on Saturday, September 10 at Niagara Square. This year marks the 84th year that the festival/parade that honors...
New York Wants To Expand Universal Pre-K Program
Expanding educational opportunities across the country has been a key requirement of many parents and government officials as a way to help close the learning gap that has prevented many in America from being able to advance financially in society. To help accomplish that, the New York State Legislature added...
wnypapers.com
Reinstein Woods to hold annual Fall Festival Sept. 17
22nd annual #RWFallFest welcomes all to celebrate fall season. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation announced the 22nd annual Fall Festival at Reinstein Woods Nature Preserve in Cheektowaga. The event is set for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17. Visitors can spend the day enjoying nature activities, exhibits, live animals and music. The festival is free and open to the public.
WKBW-TV
Serving those who are homeless or on the brink of homelessness
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — For nearly 45 years, Pelton has used his gifted hands to cut hair for various people, including those who have served our nation and those who can't afford one. "As we travel, we go through missions, homeless shelters, soup kitchens, food banks. I go to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wnypapers.com
Groundbreaking for new West Side Bazaar in Buffalo
NYS: Small business incubator will quintuple its size, attract more customers & support additional opportunities for economically disadvantaged entrepreneurs. Gov. Kathy Hochul on Tuesday announced construction has begun on a $11.5 million project to create a new and significantly expanded West Side Bazaar. Her team said, “Founded by the Westminster Economic Development Initiative in 2011, the West Side Bazaar small business incubator quickly became a popular shopping and dining destination for locals and tourists searching for unique food and retail opportunities.”
Lt. Aaron Salter to be honored in golf tournament Monday
LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — The retired Buffalo police officer and Tops security guard killed in the Tops mass shooting will be honored on Monday. There will be two fundraisers to raise money for the Lt. Aaron Salter Memorial Scholarship. It starts with a celebrity golf tournament at the Lockport Town and Country Club, which will […]
wnypapers.com
'Walk the Falls': Create a Healthier Niagara Falls Collaborative teams with Niagara Falls National Heritage Area & Aquarium of Niagara for annual event
From 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, Create a Healthier Niagara Falls Collaborative is putting on its annual event, “Walk the Falls,” starting at the Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Heritage Center, 825 Depot Ave. West. This year, it is partnering with Niagara Falls National Heritage Area and the Aquarium of Niagara to make the walk as interactive and eventful as possible.
Hochul Announces $4 Million for SUNY, CUNY Mental Health Students
A shot of a field just north of SUNY Buffalo in Buffalo, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. New York State Governor Kathy Hochul recently unveiled $4 million in federal funding for underrepresented students entering or currently enrolled in mental health degree programs at State University of New York (SUNY) or City University of New York (CUNY) campuses.
wnynewsnow.com
Historic Chautauqua Lake Hotel Sold
BEMUS POINT, NY (WNY News Now) – A historic hotel on Chautauqua Lake has been sold, ending an era for one Bemus Point family who opened the establishment nearly a century and a half ago. Hotel Lenhart is one of only two grand hotels left in Chautauqua County. It...
West Seneca School District proposes changes to merge elementary schools
WEST SENECA, N.Y. — School leaders in West Seneca are considering a proposal to downsize the district. With nine buildings, including two middle schools and two high schools, the board could condense them. Leaders say it would allow for more opportunity and equity for students. During Monday night's school...
wnypapers.com
'Lewiston Jeopardy' teams preparing (or not) for an epic battle of wits
This year’s “Lewiston Jeopardy” team captains practiced their buzzer skills recently in a show of support for the Historical Association of Lewiston. The popular “beer and pizza night” tournament is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, at the Brickyard Brewing Company, 436 Center St.
Buffalo Public Schools get ready to use real-time bus tracking app
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown talked about getting young people back to school in September during his Talk of the Town radio show on Sunday. He discussed bussing with Buffalo Public Schools superintendent Dr. Tonja Williams and how the district will use the FirstView Bus Tracking app. Parents can download it on smart devices to track where a bus is in real time.
Comments / 0