Sold-out event to bring more than 1,200 people to city. Researcher, lecturer and New York Times best-selling author Dr. Joe Dispenza will lead sessions on meditation, healing and consciousness at the Niagara Falls Convention Center as part of a week-long advanced retreat from Sept. 5-11. The event, originally scheduled for 2021, is returning to Niagara Falls USA for the first time since 2019.

NIAGARA FALLS, NY ・ 23 HOURS AGO