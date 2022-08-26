West Nile virus detected in surveillance pools; Erie County residents can reduce mosquito populations and take steps to prevent itchy bites. As summer draws to a close, the Erie County Department of Health (ECDOH) is reminding residents about ways to reduce mosquito populations in their neighborhood and how to prevent mosquito bites. The reason? West Nile virus, one of many arboviruses that can infect humans and cause serious disease, has been detected in mosquitoes collected in recent surveillance pool testing within Erie County.

